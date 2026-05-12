The Top Collections Leading the May Marquee Auctions

One of the top consignments in Sotheby's New York sales is a group of 50 masterpieces from the David and Shoshanna Wingate collection, to be offered in the Modern Evening Auction on May 19 alongside a dedicated two-lot single-owner sale ahead of the Modern Day Auction on May 20, with additional works appearing in the Important Design auction on June 11. The Wingates, who met in Israel before settling on Long Island in 1953, built a collection rooted in shared curiosity and deep engagement with art as lived experience—they bought art to live with it, not to lock it away, as David used to say. Introduced early to American modernism through dealer Edith Halpert, they developed a particular sensitivity to the human figure—David's central preoccupation—while Shoshanna's work as a sculptor sharpened their attention to form in space. Their son Ealan later expanded the collection's scope, particularly toward abstraction and Pop.



Leading the group is a museum-grade sculpture by Alberto Giacometti, La Clairière (Composition avec neuf figures), one of the most important multi-figural works from his postwar period (conceived in 1950, cast in 1960), estimated at $18-25 million. The sculpture belongs to a trio that marked a turning point in Giacometti's practice, introducing the elongated, totemic figures that came to define his meditation on the fragility of postwar humanity. The group also includes another significant Giacometti, Buste d'homme (New York I), modeled after his brother Diego in 1965 and cast in 1972 (est. $2-3 million). Additional highlights include a luminous red-ground composition by Mark Rothko, painted in 1959 at the height of his career following the Seagram Murals commission. Estimated at $5-7 million, the painting was acquired by David Wingate at Sotheby's Parke-Bernet in London in 1976 and has remained in the collection for nearly 50 years, later included in the first exhibition dedicated to Rothko's works on paper—the landmark 1984-1986 traveling show that originated at the National Gallery of Art in Washington and toured major institutions including the Guggenheim Museum in New York and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.



One of the most historically significant works in the group is Varvara Stepanova's Two Figures (1921), where the Russian avant-garde artist deploys a Cubist-Futurist vocabulary to fuse form and ideology in service of the Socialist Revolution. Using interlocking angular shapes, Stepanova constructs bodies that suggest motion rather than describe it, translating human movement into a fully geometric language; works from this series were included in the landmark 1921 Moscow exhibition 5x5=25, a defining moment for Constructivism. The collection also features a lyrical Wassily Kandinsky, Zwei schwarze Streifen (Two Black Stripes) (1930), from the final and most refined phase of his Bauhaus years (est. $2-3 million), as well as two works by Roy Lichtenstein—Entablature (1974) and Still Life with Coffee Pot and Flower Pot (Study) (1973)—part of a series reflecting the artist's sustained engagement with art history, drawing on neoclassical architectural ornament in one and the tradition of vanitas and still life in the other, both reframed through the lens of American everyday life. Completing the selection are a circular, hypnotic Tab by Kenneth Noland (est. $400,000-600,000) and a Tiffany Studios Wisteria table lamp—one of the studio's most celebrated designs—to be offered in the June design sale with an estimate of $600,000-800,000.



