The Top PR Firms in Fashion & Luxury Retail

From King Louis XIV’s use of fashion as a political tool at the court of Versailles to the stockingless women’s looks during World War II (due to nylon being reallocated to manufacture parachutes), fashion has always both reflected and shaped the cultural conversation. But the technology boom of the past decade has drastically changed that dialogue, making fashion (and practically every other industry) more accessible. As Savannah Engel, the founder of Savi PR, puts it, this latest evolution has also created a “Wild West” in fashion marketing.

Where things were more structured and formulaic in the past, boutique and global agencies today need to be well-versed in everything from creating press materials and securing traditional media placement to dreaming up (and executing) buzzworthy collaborations and activations. Then, of course, there’s the VIP and influencer component, which, thanks to social media, has become a primary focus—one that’s exciting as it allows brands to engage with customers directly but also presents the challenge of standing out among the endless content.

“The thinking behind our work needs to become more strategic to cut through the noise and deliver results,” PR Consulting founder and president Pierre Rougier tells Observer, adding, “Fashion PR in the traditional sense has become obsolete.” In addition to using social media to share content that’s both creative and in keeping with a brand’s ethos, it’s also an effective sales tool. “With social media increasingly competing against web and email as a main channel of conversion, there has never been a more interesting time to shop as a consumer.” Linda Gaunt, founder and president of Linda Gaunt Communications, elaborates. “Users no longer have to leave their apps to shop, and we recognize the importance of capturing users’ attention in real-time.”

KCD Worldwide CEO Rachna Shah confirms that this has created a tougher retail environment, but it has also presented agencies and brands with the opportunity to get more creative. “Brands are being more intention-driven in their choices; they are developing events and activations that cater to the top clients but appeal to the media and VIP,” she says, noting that this also means placing importance on regional growth.

But at the end of the day, the leaders on this list (some of whom helped build and solidify the images of brands like Armani and Michael Kors before creating their own firms) agree that successfully engaging consumers still starts with establishing a firm partnership between agency and client. “I think after Covid, people and brands are really yearning for interaction and a sense of community,” says Engel. “This shift in our industry means we have to think differently, but we’re still intimately involved with brands from events and partnerships to analytics and even design meetings so that we can build a real community; that’s what it’s all about.” Ahead, meet the creatives writing the new rules of luxury fashion.

