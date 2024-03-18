The Top PR Firms in Nightlife & Dining

Despite rising economic challenges in the aftermath of an industry-crippling pandemic, the resurgence of hospitality around the country is proving that restaurants and nightlife are more important than ever. They are important because they nourish people, both physically and mentally, and create escapes. They are important because they drive the culture. They are important because they show that creative small businesses can change the cities they inhabit.

To succeed at the highest level of hospitality in 2024 means being always on. It’s about constantly finding the intersection of eating, drinking and entertainment. It’s about understanding that restaurants and nightlife should take center stage at everything from world-class music festivals to the most prominent sporting events. It means knowing that the difference between getting by and thriving could be a TikTok video or a campaign that gets the attention of a celebrity. It means taking on more roles than ever to create cultural moments and unforgettable experiences.

So obviously, the PR firms driving the conversations about dining and nightlife in America have adapted to this new landscape.

Mona Creative is just as adept at making s’mores hot chocolate go viral on social media as lining up TV appearances for chefs and cookbook authors. Alchemy books talent for high-profile events like Miami’s Carbone Beach and secures national press to announce these extravaganzas. Hanna Lee Communications uses its PR acumen to help restaurants get on a crucial best-of list and then works to bring in liquor clients for a party to celebrate that list. CARVINGBLOCK’s PR and curation is a big part of the Coachella music festival becoming an annual food-and-beverage destination. A veteran firm like Hall PR knows how important it is to generate your own business. Want PR clients from Japan? If you’re Hall, you sort out licensing deals for them to open in New York City.

If you’re good at repping dining and nightlife, your skill set can translate into many other successes, like a viral campaign for a spirit collaboration with Doritos or clients receiving venture capital investments. Matt Brooks of Alchemy, for example, calls what his firm does “brand enhancement” because it’s about crafting a multi-pronged formula for success.

Saying you love what you do is a cliché, and all of the PR professionals on this honor roll were too savvy to tell us this during their conversations with Observer. But they made it clear that—like opening restaurants, bars and nightclubs—hospitality PR is a passion-driven and mission-driven business. You have to love what you do when you choose a career where you never stop working for clients who are evolving to survive in an often low-margin business. But as Hanna Lee says, sometimes you take a moment and realize that your clients have positively altered the way people eat, drink, gather and celebrate. So, you keep figuring out new ways to help them do so.

Visit our Power Index to view the entire 2024 PR Power Series.