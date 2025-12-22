The 10 Most Remarkable U.S. Hotel Openings of 2025
From Big Sky to the Gulf Coast, this new wave of U.S. hotel openings pairs ambitious architecture and local storytelling with the kind of programming that makes the stay as compelling as the destination.Read More
Every few years, the American hotel industry remembers how to take a risk. This was one of those years. The most interesting new openings weren’t chasing another beige minimalist box or faux-rustic lodge; they were asking stranger questions. What happens if a rodeo champion opens a four-suite ranch within striking distance of Manhattan? If a Death & Co alum designs a municipal building around the cocktail hour? If a Berkshire summer camp grows up without losing the lake smell on its clothes? And in the background, the big names were moving too: the Waldorf Astoria roaring back onto Park Avenue after an eight-year, $2 billion hibernation, W New York helping reboot Union Square’s cultural center of gravity and The Beachside on Nantucket turning a tired motor lodge into a pool-lounger’s daydream.
Across the country, properties are leaning harder into land and local culture. Landscape hotels wrap around lakes and forests rather than sitting on top of them. Former motor lodges in Nantucket and Taos keep their bones and swap kitsch for top-notch design and craft. In Montana, big-budget resorts treat proximity to Yellowstone and high alpine terrain as an opportunity to rethink what mountain luxury looks like, rather than simply copying and pasting a chalet.
Experiences now carry as much weight as thread count. Guests can feed longhorns in the Catskills, take pasta classes in Sonoma, follow a fire chef’s smoke trail through Manhattan or check in by boat to a Charleston marina. Wellness shows up in lakeside saunas, bathhouses and structured retreats that feel more considered than obligatory. Together, these hotels mark a shift. American hospitality is becoming more specific, more place-driven, and more willing to be a little odd in the service of a stay you will actually remember.
The Best 2025 American Hotels
- Belden House & Mews revives Connecticut’s hospitality heritage
- Driftwood Ranch Resort brings the West to the Catskills
- Hotel Willa transforms a Taos motor lodge
- Prospect Berkshires creates a landscape hotel in Massachusetts
- Field & Stream Bozeman launches an outdoor-focused brand
- Municipal Grand brings cocktail culture to Savannah
- Faena New York opens in a Bjarke Ingels tower
- Appellation Healdsburg centers on culinary experiences
- One&Only Moonlight Basin redefines mountain luxury
- Naples Beach Club, A Four Seasons Resort, arrives on the Gulf Coast
Belden House & Mews revives Connecticut’s hospitality heritage
- 31 North St, Litchfield, CT 06759 | Opened March 2025
In a town that went more than 100 years without a real hotel, Belden House & Mews arrives looking fully formed. Troutbeck’s team and Champalimaud Design knit together an 1888 Victorian mansion and a 1959 modernist wing so neither feels like the annex. Belden House charms with its stained glass, mantels and parquet; the Mews answers with Breuer chairs, grasscloth and saturated textiles. Local makers get top billing, from Ian Ingersoll’s four-posters to Dumais Made lamps and Bantam Tileworks ceramics. A serious spa, chef Tyler Heckman’s farm-and-coast menu, butler service and a house BMW reimagines what “country inn” means in New England.
Driftwood Ranch Resort brings the West to the Catskills
- 49 Kilcoin Rd, White Lake, NY 12786 | Opened April 2025
Ninety minutes from Manhattan, the sight of Texas longhorns and a 30,000-square-foot indoor arena is the first hint this is not a typical Catskills escape. Three-time PRCA circuit champion Steve Dubrovsky carved 200 acres of his 7,000-acre property into a working horse and cattle ranch with only four suites tucked into the operation. Rooms fold in birch-branch headboards, salvaged stall wood, museum artifacts and rodeo memorabilia, so staying here is like inhabiting someone’s life rather than a themed resort. All-inclusive rates cover breakfast, horseback rides, roping lessons, longhorn feedings (their favorite bite: Dunkin' Donuts), plus hiking, fishing and kayaking on the surrounding land.
Hotel Willa transforms a Taos motor lodge
- 233 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur, Taos, NM 87571 | Opened May 2025
Pulling into Hotel Willa still feels like arriving at a roadside lodge, until the details start stacking up. Casetta Group and Electric Bowery keep the adobe silhouettes and vigas, then refine everything with hand-troweled terracotta, arched thresholds and tiny bear charms sculpted from Taos Pueblo clay above each door. Rooms bring kiva fireplaces, patios staring straight at the Sangre de Cristos, Parachute linens and Aesop amenities. At Juliette, chef Johnny Ortiz-Concha cooks with ingredients from an on-site garden, using ceramics by Logan Wannamaker, and bread made by his sister.
Prospect Berkshires creates a landscape hotel in Massachusetts
- 50 Prospect Lake Rd, Egremont, MA 01230 | Opened May 2025
On a wooded bowl around Prospect Lake, a forgotten campground now materializes like a Scandinavian sketch dropped into the Berkshires. Local firm Alander Construction scattered 49 cedar cabins throughout the trees, angled to take advantage of lake and forest views rather than parking lots. Larger 400-square-foot units suit couples and families; nine tiny hideaways share a handsome bathhouse that’s more spa than campground. The social life gathers at Cliff House, a 5,000-square-foot lodge built with timber from an 1876 structure, where Nancy Thomas’ restaurant spotlights regional produce. Saunas, a saltwater pool, tennis and paddling round out the lake-first flow.
Field & Stream Bozeman launches an outdoor-focused brand
- 5 E Baxter Ln, Bozeman, MT 59715 | Opened May 2025
Checking into the first Field & Stream Lodge is like stepping into a living back issue of the magazine. AJ Capital and Barry Sternlicht cover public spaces and rooms with archival landscape photography, vintage-style furnishings and fabrics pulled from Field & Stream patterns dating to the 1890s. The location is surgically chosen: close to Bridger Bowl and Big Sky, within reach of multiple Yellowstone gates. After days on skis, trails or rivers, guests rotate between outdoor hot tubs, fire pits and 33,600 square feet of meeting space built for retreats that actually leave town. It’s an opening aimed squarely at people who prefer smoke from a fire pit, not a candle.
Municipal Grand brings cocktail culture to Savannah
- 45 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401 | Opened July 2025
In Savannah’s historic district, the most compelling new lobby smells like stirred spirits, not diffuser oil. Municipal Grand, from the Death & Co-adjacent team at Midnight Auteur, recasts a 1961 municipal building as a cross between city hall and fantasy cocktail den. AAmp Studio layers terrazzo, warm woods and swooping curves that practically suggest a second round. Rooms come with arched marble minibars stocked for real mixing, not miniature regret, while the crescent-shaped Municipal Bar and Sun Club rooftop pool turn the hotel into a vertical bar crawl.
Faena New York opens in a Bjarke Ingels tower
- 500A W 18th St, New York, NY 10011 | Opened September 2025
Subtlety was never in the brief. Faena’s Manhattan debut occupies a Bjarke Ingels tower cantilevered over the High Line, then dials the theatrics to maximum with red velvet, gilt and pattern as far as the eye can take it. Diego Gravinese’s “Sefirotic Journey” mural turns the lobby into a kind of secular altar, while Francis Mallmann’s La Boca channels Patagonian fire cooking toward Chelsea. The Living Room bar spills onto a terrace hanging over the park, with the Tierra Santa spa and Faena Theatre still en route. The two-story Faena Suite, complete with a baby grand and a terrace bigger than many apartments, serves as the brand’s thesis statement.
Appellation Healdsburg centers on culinary experiences
- 101 Dovetail Ln, Healdsburg, CA 95448 | Opening September 2025
For travelers who build itineraries around markets and restaurant reservations, Appellation Healdsburg is essentially a home base. Chef Charlie Palmer and former Four Seasons executive Christopher Hunsberger designed the hotel around its kitchens: Folia Bar and Kitchen seats more than 200 for seafood and pasta, while Andys Beeline Rooftop layers garden-driven cocktails over vineyard views. The real hook is participation, with 50-plus classes in baking, pasta, gardening, wine, crafts and wellness pulling guests into the process rather than just plating it. A plant-forward spa and generous event space lend it range, but the core appeal is simple: this is wine country for people who genuinely enjoy cooking.
One&Only Moonlight Basin redefines mountain luxury
- 77 Roosevelt Rd, Big Sky, MT 59716 | Opened November 2025
High above Big Sky, One&Only chose an 8,000-acre private playground flanked by Lone Mountain, Fan Mountain and the Spanish Peaks for its first North American resort. Olson Kundig’s low-slung timber and glass volumes hold 73 oversized rooms and 19 freestanding cabins, all oriented toward peaks, fireplaces and soaking tubs rather than base-area chaos. A private heated gondola whisks guests to 5,800 acres of ski terrain, then back to an Augustinus Bader spa and six restaurants, including Akira Back’s Japanese-Korean outpost. In summer, the focus swings to fly-fishing, horseback rides and Yellowstone excursions, positioning Moonlight Basin as a year-round alpine base camp at the top of the market.
Naples Beach Club, A Four Seasons Resort, arrives on the Gulf Coast
- 801 Gulf Shore Blvd N, Naples, FL 34102 | Opened November 2025
Where the old 1946 Naples Beach Hotel once hosted generations of snowbirds, a billion-dollar Four Seasons compound now stretches across 125 acres and 1,000 feet of sand. Champalimaud’s 220 rooms and suites skew large, all pecky cypress, pale textiles and balconies set up for golden-hour rituals. The two-level Sanctuary Spa, with its rooftop lap pool, makes recovery days feel nonnegotiable rather than optional. On the culinary side, Gavin Kaysen’s Merchant Room and a refreshed HB’s on the Gulf restaurant compete with the sunset for attention. Add a forthcoming Tom Fazio course and branded residences, and you have the new point of reference for Gulf Coast resort life.