The 10 Most Remarkable U.S. Hotel Openings of 2025

Every few years, the American hotel industry remembers how to take a risk. This was one of those years. The most interesting new openings weren’t chasing another beige minimalist box or faux-rustic lodge; they were asking stranger questions. What happens if a rodeo champion opens a four-suite ranch within striking distance of Manhattan? If a Death & Co alum designs a municipal building around the cocktail hour? If a Berkshire summer camp grows up without losing the lake smell on its clothes? And in the background, the big names were moving too: the Waldorf Astoria roaring back onto Park Avenue after an eight-year, $2 billion hibernation, W New York helping reboot Union Square’s cultural center of gravity and The Beachside on Nantucket turning a tired motor lodge into a pool-lounger’s daydream.

Across the country, properties are leaning harder into land and local culture. Landscape hotels wrap around lakes and forests rather than sitting on top of them. Former motor lodges in Nantucket and Taos keep their bones and swap kitsch for top-notch design and craft. In Montana, big-budget resorts treat proximity to Yellowstone and high alpine terrain as an opportunity to rethink what mountain luxury looks like, rather than simply copying and pasting a chalet.

Experiences now carry as much weight as thread count. Guests can feed longhorns in the Catskills, take pasta classes in Sonoma, follow a fire chef’s smoke trail through Manhattan or check in by boat to a Charleston marina. Wellness shows up in lakeside saunas, bathhouses and structured retreats that feel more considered than obligatory. Together, these hotels mark a shift. American hospitality is becoming more specific, more place-driven, and more willing to be a little odd in the service of a stay you will actually remember.