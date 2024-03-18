The Top PR Firms for the Performing Arts

The performing arts have struggled in a post-pandemic world. “Audience patterns have changed,” Adrian Bryan-Brown of New York’s Broadway comms mainstay Boneau/Bryan-Brown tells Observer. “Theater avids are attending less, and international tourism still has to return to the levels of a decade ago.” Though live music has bounced back better than before—at least according to new data released by concert and event producer Live Nation—it’s unclear how much of that comes down to the Eras effect. Outside of top-tier tours, recovery has been slower. New York’s Metropolitan Opera had to dip into its endowment fund—again. And many dance companies are only beginning to see audience numbers recover.

Amid these and other struggles, however, there is much optimism. The people who bring us drama, music and movement—whether they are performers, designers, directors and stagehands or board members and comms specialists—believe wholeheartedly that art produced by a diverse array of people with stories to tell and talents to share will be ever more vital in our increasingly virtualized world. Theater, in particular, is expanding its community, Matt Polk, founder and president of Polk & Co, tells Observer. “It’s also advancing the ways it’s telling stories through stagecraft, magic, illusions and technology, and I hope my role continues to find new ways to communicate the diversity of storytelling and the ingenuity of how the stories are being told.”

A common thread uniting the firms on this year’s PR Power List Performing Arts Honor Roll is their commitment to innovation. These companies are not only open to exploring new ways of promoting their clients but eager to leverage new technologies, new channels and new collaborators in their work. “Looking forward, we’re excited by the many opportunities to breathe fresh air into the way theater productions are promoted to today’s audiences,” Vivacity co-founder and vice president Whitney Holden Gore tells Observer.

Albert Imperato, founding partner and managing director of 21C Media Group, is thinking along similar lines. “Technology is going to be increasingly important in finding new ways to distribute content and reach new audiences and are particularly interested to see what role A.I. will play in creating new opportunities,” he tells Observer, but adds that there’s more to this work than talent discovery and recognition. Cultural diplomacy continues to be an important part of communications in this space. “Sometimes when words fail, music speaks,” he says, “and we continue to search for ways to bridge cultures through music, whether through our work with Afghanistan, China, Ukraine, the Middle East or here in the USA.”

Today’s PR leaders in the performing arts are telling bigger, better and more diverse stories across disciplines and geographies. “We know the appetite is there,” says Bryan-Brown, speaking of theater, but we can reasonably infer the same is true in the world of music, opera and dance. “We are now aggressively educating and teaching fresh voices to celebrate the theater in traditional and new media.”

People, he reiterated, want the visceral experience of sitting in an audience enjoying a live performance—there is no multi-tasking as an audience member. All that’s left to do is remind them of how much there is to experience. As Bryan-Brown put it: “The industry changes, but the goals remain the same.”

