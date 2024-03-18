The Top PR Firms for Nonprofits & Causes

The past 18 months have been an unprecedented whirlwind of change for the nonprofit industry. The list goes on, from emerging technologies and a shifting media industry to resistance to DEI initiatives and a dip in philanthropic donations.

Amid the chaos, the top cause-driven firms are rising above to forward the missions of those fighting for the greater good. They’re expanding their practices to encompass new clients in youth development and social justice sectors. They’re embracing data-driven practices. They’re also emphasizing inclusivity, both within internal operations and in their work with organizations.

These feats are more impressive when considering how PR agencies have adapted to new challenges in the past year. In light of layoffs and closures across journalism—an industry the field of communications has long depended on—successful agencies champion the importance of earned media. And amid anxiety around how the artificial intelligence boom could lead to mass instances of misinformation, they’re emphasizing news literacy campaigns and educating themselves on utilizing new technology.

Don’t expect PR professionals to let up in 2024. With the upcoming election, firms like the TASC Group, Downfield Strategies and Fenton are busy working on campaigns for clients that ensure diverse voices are heard, among other initiatives. “It is a privilege working with clients who are on the front lines helping people get out the vote and working tirelessly to protect our freedoms,” Valerie De La Garza, CEO of Fenton, tells Observer.

They’re also keeping an eye on upcoming shifts in the nonprofit sector. In addition to the growing popularity of donor-advised funds and reports pointing to a more than 10 percent decrease in philanthropic giving across the U.S, agencies like Anat Gerstein are preparing for how clients will be affected by what is set to be the greatest intergenerational wealth transfer in history, as an estimated $84 trillion is expected to change hands over the next two decades.

Despite the twists and turns on the horizon, communications leaders prioritize positivity above all. For agencies such as Momentum Communications, approaching change with optimism looks like scaling into new areas, such as climate change and the environment. Reducing distrust of the media is also a key priority, as is supporting a robust and free press. “With newsrooms shrinking and journalism under threat, we hope to be part of a movement to affirm the value of journalism and journalists,” says Jim Miller, founder of Momentum Communications.

With a passion for progress and amplifying impact, the firms below are redefining what it means to advocate for an equitable and just society.

