The Top PR Firms in Tech & A.I.

In 2023, the public relations and communications industry met head-on with artificial intelligence. According to Tracxn Technologies, more than 22,500 A.I. companies were in the U.S. as of March 2024. Many new A.I. tools were deployed in applications such as healthcare management, payment processing and productivity solutions. In comms, there was a deep concern that A.I. could replace hundreds of thousands of jobs and shake up entire subcategories of industries, including public relations.

One of the first wake-up calls came from Hollywood, where film production halted as writers and actors went on strike, fearing that major studios would use A.I. to re-write or eliminate original work. A-list actors, meanwhile, expressed concern that their likenesses and voices would be digitally captured for use in perpetuity without compensation. Then, surprisingly, the script was flipped. A.I. itself experienced an existential crisis. OpenAI’s board of directors abruptly fired their CEO, Sam Altman, over concerns that he might backslide on ethical and safety guardrails for the technology. Just days later, the same board reinstated Altman and then disbanded itself after acknowledging it had mishandled the crisis, nearly losing almost the entire OpenAI workforce.

The issue of safety and accuracy in A.I. re-emerged several times during the year, as industry insiders discovered significant flaws in the basic fabric of A.I. For instance, some large language models, or LLMs, were found to frequently “hallucinate,” or fabricate content, or create unintelligible responses to user prompts. Fixes for these concerns were already in the works.

Despite A.I.’s rough start, the PR industry welcomed A.I. technology into its toolset, with seemingly no negative effect on headcount yet. Acknowledging that A.I. could perform important tasks much faster, many PR professionals embraced the technology. Some tech-savvy agencies even created their own A.I. models to speed up their work for clients. Others hired specialists who could help employees adopt A.I. tools.

As 2024 progresses, A.I. appears to be creating more, not fewer, opportunities for communications professionals. Perhaps this is in part because a greater demand is being placed on the technological acumen of PR agencies, generating a need for smarter managers and better tools to make sense of the data. In addition, A.I. can generate strategic recommendations that might have been missed, for example, by junior PR staffers tasked with creating a new proposal for a valued client.

This trend was cause for celebration. With every new A.I. company that entered the market, new ways of adding value to their work for clients were being created. Below are five PR firms specializing in tech and A.I. to watch in 2024, and how they handled emerging trends in their own industry and those they serve.

Visit our Power Index to view the entire 2024 PR Power Series.