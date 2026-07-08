The Most Valuable Tennis Memorabilia Ever Sold at Auction
From Djokovic’s record-smashing Australian Open racquet to Federer’s pristine Wimbledon whites, Grand Slam history now routinely sells in the six-digit range.Read More
Experiencing an acceleration similar to other collectibles markets during the pandemic, the market for sports memorabilia has transitioned from a playground for hobbyists to an alternative asset class in its own right. According to two market intelligence reports recently released by Market Decipher—Sports Memorabilia Collectibles Market and Sports Trading Cards Market—the segment is currently valued at $70 billion, accelerating toward a projected $393 billion by 2036 at an 18.2 percent CAGR. The boom has been driven largely by authenticated game-used gear, trading cards and trophy objects tied to major athletes, while the market has grown more institutionalized through grading, authentication, digital marketplaces and corporate partnerships. The global sports memorabilia market is valued at $51.2 billion in 2026 and projected to reach $334 billion by 2036 at a 19 percent CAGR, with North America accounting for 42.3 percent of value, anchored by the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL collector ecosystems.
Tennis may not command the kind of highs we see in national league collectibles, but it is one of the more intriguing niches within the broader sports-collectibles boom. The category's top end has been reset by a string of recent auction records, starting with Christie's Roger Federer Collection, which realized £3.43 million across live and online sales, was 100 percent sold by lot and achieved more than three times the low estimate. The online auction alone brought in £2.06 million, drawing bidders from 44 countries across six continents. Since then, the top end of this market has become increasingly record-driven, especially for match-used racquets tied to Grand Slam wins or historically significant matches, which have continually reached new heights over the past two years. With Wimbledon underway and the U.S. Open approaching, Observer went hunting for the top auction results for tennis collectibles that contextualize this segment.
Record-setting racquets and kit
- Novak Djokovic’s 2012 Australian Open final-used racquet
- Boris Becker’s 1989 U.S. Open men’s singles champion trophy
- Carlos Alcaraz’s 2023 Wimbledon final-used racquet
- Roger Federer’s 2007 Wimbledon champion outfit and racquet
- Roger Federer’s 2009 French Open champion outfit and racquet
- Roger Federer’s 2019 Wimbledon tournament racquets
- Roger Federer’s 2009 Wimbledon champion outfit and racquet
- Rafael Nadal’s 2017 French Open final-used racquet
- Roger Federer’s 2017 Wimbledon champion outfit, racquets and bag
- Roger Federer’s 2018 Australian Open champion outfit and racquet
Novak Djokovic’s 2012 Australian Open final-used racquet
- SCP Auctions, January 2026
- Result: $540,000
The current record for the most expensive piece of tennis memorabilia ever sold at auction is held by the racquet 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic used in his epic 2012 Australian Open final against Rafael Nadal. The match—still the longest Grand Slam final ever played—stretched to five hours and 53 minutes between the then top-ranked players in the world, both at the height of their powers. Sold by SCP Auctions in January 2026 after 28 bids, the racquet achieved $540,000 including buyer's premium, setting a new benchmark for both a tennis racquet and a piece of tennis memorabilia. The previous record was $173,066, set by the Babolat racquet Carlos Alcaraz used to defeat Djokovic in the 2023 Wimbledon final.
Boris Becker’s 1989 U.S. Open men’s singles champion trophy
- Prestige Memorabilia, April 2026
- Result: $357,546
From a starting bid of $25,000, Boris Becker's 1989 U.S. Open trophy achieved $357,546—the second-priciest piece of tennis memorabilia ever sold and the most expensive tennis trophy. It was awarded to Becker following his victory over Ivan Lendl in the 1989 final, marking his fourth career Grand Slam title and his only U.S. Open championship. Trophies like this are so rare to see at auction as they almost never leave the possession of the winning player. "To the best of our knowledge, this example represents the only known U.S. Open Men's Singles champion trophy from the Open Era ever to reach the public market," the specialists said in a statement. Prior to entering private hands, the trophy was exhibited at the International Tennis Hall of Fame Museum in Newport, Rhode Island, on loan from Becker himself. It surfaced publicly only as a result of the champion's well-documented bankruptcy proceedings in 2019.
Carlos Alcaraz’s 2023 Wimbledon final-used racquet
- Prestige Memorabilia, October 2025
- Result: $173,066
Carlos Alcaraz broke another record without even stepping onto the court when the Babolat racquet he used in the 2023 Wimbledon final sold for $173,000, climbing rapidly from its $10,000 starting bid. At the time, the sale set the auction record for a tennis racquet, surpassing Rafael Nadal's 2017 Roland Garros racquet, which had sold for approximately $157,333 earlier that year. A 20-year-old Alcaraz used the custom-made racquet to defeat Djokovic in a five-set epic filled with drama and generational significance, securing his first Wimbledon title and second career Grand Slam. To verify its match use, the racquet was photomatched by Resolution to 10 separate dates, including the July 16 final against Djokovic, four of Alcaraz's other Wimbledon matches and practice sessions from the grass-court season. The buyer received comprehensive photomatching documentation and a full Resolution Photomatching certificate confirming the racquet's use across multiple stages of Alcaraz's breakthrough run at SW19.
Roger Federer’s 2007 Wimbledon champion outfit and racquet
- Christie’s, June 2021
- Result: £187,500
This set of game-worn outfits and racquet used during Federer's five-set 2007 Wimbledon final win over Nadal fetched £187,500 against a £30,000-50,000 estimate. The lot included a signed Nike shirt, Nike sneakers each signed "Roger Federer" with a stitched "RF" logo and four Swiss flag emblems, as well as a Nike bandana, wristbands, shorts and socks. The racquet, a K Factor Six.One Tour by Wilson, was also signed "Roger Federer" on the grip, with a printed autograph on the frame.
Roger Federer’s 2009 French Open champion outfit and racquet
- Christie’s, June 2021
- Result: £187,500
Federer is undeniably the category's dominant force, and the attention generated by the Christie's auction cemented many of his items as top sellers. The outfit and racquet from his lone Roland Garros title—his career Grand Slam-clinching win over Robin Söderling in 2009—also achieved £187,500 over an estimate of £50,000-70,000. The 2009 season was one of the most momentous of Federer's career, and this win was a crowning moment that drew him level with Pete Sampras on 14 Grand Slams, a record celebrated by a silver-stitched "14" on the reverse of his orange-and-white jacket. The win also completed his historic career Grand Slam, making him just the sixth man in history to achieve the feat. The set included a signed Nike shirt with an orange "RF" logo, the commemorative Nike jacket signed with a stitched "RF" logo and silver "14" on the reverse, Nike sneakers each signed with a stitched orange "RF," a signed Nike belt and shorts. The racquet was a K Factor Six.One Tour by Wilson, signed "Roger Federer" on the grip with a printed autograph on the frame.
Roger Federer’s 2019 Wimbledon tournament racquets
- Christie’s, June 2021
- Result: £162,500
Another top result from Christie's Federer sale was a set of three racquets photomatched to Federer's 2019 Wimbledon run, including his historic final against Novak Djokovic. Offered with a modest estimate of £7,000-10,000, the set ultimately sold for £162,500. The 2019 final made history as the longest singles final ever played at Wimbledon, with Federer and Djokovic battling through five sets before Djokovic prevailed 13-12 in the final-set tiebreak, denying Federer what would have been his ninth Wimbledon title.
Roger Federer’s 2009 Wimbledon champion outfit and racquet
- Christie’s, June 2021
- Result: £162,500
A second lot to reach £162,500 at Christie's was a set from Federer's 2009 Wimbledon victory over Andy Roddick, when he surpassed Pete Sampras' then-record Grand Slam tally. The lot included a signed Nike shirt with a gold "RF" logo and Nike Custom Athlete label, matching shorts, a signed Nike bandana and wristbands, a signed belt and Nike sneakers signed by Federer on the side—one with a stitched "RF" logo on the heel, the other with a stitched replica of the Wimbledon trophy encircling the number "5," marking his titles at the tournament to that point. Each shoe also carried a personalized "RF-Wimbledon Grass" label inside the tongue and a stitched black "RF" on the tongue. Completing the set was a Wilson K Factor Six.One Tour racquet signed "Roger Federer" on the grip and printed with his autograph on the frame.
Rafael Nadal’s 2017 French Open final-used racquet
- Prestige Memorabilia, June 2025
- Result: $157,333
Before Alcaraz's Babolat sold for $173,000 and Djokovic's 2012 Australian Open racquet set the benchmark at $540,000, the record for the most expensive tennis racquet at auction belonged to Rafael Nadal's 2017 French Open final-used racquet, which fetched $157,333 at Prestige Memorabilia in June 2025. Nadal used the custom Babolat in the final against 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka, defeating him in straight sets 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 to claim his "La Décima"—his 10th Roland Garros title and 15th major overall. He completed the tournament without dropping a set and without conceding more than four games in any set, lifting the Coupe des Mousquetaires for a record 10th time. The racquet still bears clay stains on the overgrip and across the frame, showing significant match use. The racquet was photomatched to 27 dates, including 24 different matches across Nadal's dominant 2017 season: the Miami Open final against Federer, his Madrid Open final victory and all seven rounds of his 2017 French Open run, with evidence suggesting it was also used earlier that season at the Australian Open. It was accompanied by full-resolution photomatching documentation. The previous record for a racquet was $139,700, set when Sotheby's sold another Nadal racquet in February, linked to 12 matches in 2022, including his improbable Australian Open final comeback against Daniil Medvedev.
Roger Federer’s 2017 Wimbledon champion outfit, racquets and bag
- Christie’s, June 2021
- Result: £137,500
Another Federer lot to reach six figures at Christie's was the champion outfit, racquets and bag he used at Wimbledon in 2017, which climbed to £137,500 over a £30,000-50,000 estimate. The set included a signed Nike Custom Athlete shirt featuring a black "RF" logo on the sleeve, along with matching shorts. The Nike sneakers were also signed, each with a stitched "RF" logo on the tongue and a printed "RF" on the side; the right shoe was further distinguished by a custom London skyline design incorporating the number 7, marking his Wimbledon titles to that point. The lot also included a signed bandana and wristbands, as well as his bag—signed and printed with the "RF" logo on both sides and decorated with the same London skyline motif and number 7. Completing the set were Wilson Pro Staff RF97 Autograph racquets, version 11.0, each signed "Roger Federer" on the grip and printed with two Federer autographs on the frame, along with a printed design of Federer's face.
Roger Federer’s 2018 Australian Open champion outfit and racquet
- Christie’s, June 2021
- £125,000
Also among the top five results from Christie's Federer sale was the outfit and racquet from his 20th Grand Slam title, won at the 2018 Australian Open, which soared over a £15,000-20,000 estimate to achieve £125,000. Primarily white, as Federer collectibles so often are, the set included a signed Nike Custom Athlete shirt with a black and pink "RF" logo on the sleeve and an RF design at the back of the neck, paired with matching shorts, a signed bandana and signed wristbands. The racquet was a Wilson Pro Staff RF97 Autograph, version 11.0, signed "Roger Federer" on the grip and printed with his autograph on the frame. With Federer's match-worn outfits now selling comfortably in the six figures—well into "very decent artwork" territory—a question naturally follows: Are buyers preserving them as relics of tennis history, or just using them for amateur Sunday matches to feel like champions?