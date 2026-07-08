The Most Valuable Tennis Memorabilia Ever Sold at Auction

Experiencing an acceleration similar to other collectibles markets during the pandemic, the market for sports memorabilia has transitioned from a playground for hobbyists to an alternative asset class in its own right. According to two market intelligence reports recently released by Market Decipher—Sports Memorabilia Collectibles Market and Sports Trading Cards Market—the segment is currently valued at $70 billion, accelerating toward a projected $393 billion by 2036 at an 18.2 percent CAGR. The boom has been driven largely by authenticated game-used gear, trading cards and trophy objects tied to major athletes, while the market has grown more institutionalized through grading, authentication, digital marketplaces and corporate partnerships. The global sports memorabilia market is valued at $51.2 billion in 2026 and projected to reach $334 billion by 2036 at a 19 percent CAGR, with North America accounting for 42.3 percent of value, anchored by the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL collector ecosystems.

Tennis may not command the kind of highs we see in national league collectibles, but it is one of the more intriguing niches within the broader sports-collectibles boom. The category's top end has been reset by a string of recent auction records, starting with Christie's Roger Federer Collection, which realized £3.43 million across live and online sales, was 100 percent sold by lot and achieved more than three times the low estimate. The online auction alone brought in £2.06 million, drawing bidders from 44 countries across six continents. Since then, the top end of this market has become increasingly record-driven, especially for match-used racquets tied to Grand Slam wins or historically significant matches, which have continually reached new heights over the past two years. With Wimbledon underway and the U.S. Open approaching, Observer went hunting for the top auction results for tennis collectibles that contextualize this segment.