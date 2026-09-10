Where to Eat and Drink in Toronto During TIFF

The Toronto International Film Festival, better known as TIFF, marks the shift into the fall season. Both the largest public film festival in the world and one of the most prestigious, the event draws an annual influx of visitors who build on an existing scene of cinephiles and TIFF members who attend year-round screenings at the Lightbox and beyond.

Every September, as many as 400,000 attendees descend on the city for a week and a half of all things cinema, but the number of locals who can access tickets and attend feature films, shorts and documentaries is what makes it such a beloved event.

Aside from the films, one of the other major perks of visiting Toronto—and of spending time in the downtown core, specifically—is the chance to indulge in the city’s excellent restaurant scene. From the sky-high tasting menu at Canoe to the Italian-leaning steakhouse offerings at Sammarco, there’s no shortage of places to dine like studio royalty in between a packed screening schedule.

Venture slightly further afield for cozy French bistros like Milou and newcomer Brasserie Côte, where wine pairings are just as essential as the plat du jour, or stick close to the theater district to enjoy contemporary French cuisine with global influences at the newly renovated Alo.

Here are our picks for some of the best places to get drinks, dinner or a long, leisurely lunch during the madness that is TIFF, so you can indulge in the best of what Toronto has to offer that’s still just a quick trip away from the next buzzy screening.