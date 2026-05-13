Where to Eat, Play, Stay and Watch in Toronto for the 2026 World Cup
This multicultural city is famous as a destination for soccer obsessives. Now that it’s officially hosting a World Cup game for the first time, there’s never a better time to visit.Read More
There’s a casual, naturally ingrained diversity in Toronto that’s long been the city’s calling card. Walk down any block, and you’ll hear three or four different languages, catch the scent of international cuisine, and, especially during soccer season, glimpse the bright flap of various national flags and shiny jerseys. In historic downtown neighborhoods, stalwart soccer bars abound, hosting watch parties and setting up screens and tents for tournaments that often spill out into the street if a victory is particularly triumphant.
This year, the city is hosting World Cup games for the first time ever, and will be fielding even larger crowds than usual at the newly fortified BMO Field. But honestly, you don’t even need a pricey seat at the match to get caught up in the rush of a soccer season here, thanks to a plethora of bars and dining spots that bring the games to you.
“Toronto is such a diverse and multicultural city that it’s electric when it comes to big soccer events,” says Rocco Mastrangelo Jr., second-generation owner of Cafe Diplomatic, the historic restaurant in the heart of Little Italy that’s come to be known as the city’s unofficial soccer headquarters. “I always say even non-sports fans can get involved, because there are celebrations everywhere.” Known to locals as “The Dip,” this sprawling bar is so renowned for passionate fan gatherings that the official World Cup stream cut away to footage of the crowd here during the Qatar games.
And the Dip isn’t the only place to get a great atmosphere, free-flowing drinks and plenty of TVs. Sprinkled throughout Little Portugal, a handful of soccer bars and restaurants known for great food and equally excited viewers are just as packed during the season. Whether or not you’ve managed to secure a spot at one of this year’s games, Toronto is still an excellent place for soccer fanatics to come and enjoy the beautiful chaos of the tournament. Even if you’re not in a soccer mood, a pedestrian-friendly layout, layers of diverse, upscale cuisine, a bevy of fantastic wine bars and world-class art museums all make it an engaging city for visitors.
The city is hosting six matches starting June 12, culminating in a final match on July 2 that could feature teams from Ghana, Panama, Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Côte d’Ivoire, Croatia, Senegal and Iraq. For those who weren’t lucky enough to score tickets to the games, consider built-out activations like the FIFA Fan Festival or the Canada Soccer House. Along with suggestions of where else to catch the games, here’s a guide to some of the most memorable food and drink in the city, plus tips on what else to do and where to stay while you’re in town.
2026 FIFA World Cup Toronto Travel Guide
- Hotel X Toronto
- The Drake
- 1 Hotel Toronto
- Fairmont York
- FIFA Fan Festival
- Cafe Diplomatico
- Real Sports Bar & Grill
- Canada Soccer House
- Amigos da Dundas Sports Bar
- Bairrada Churrasqueira "College"
- Carousel Bakery
- Côte de Bœuf
- Alobar Downtown
- Bar Isabel
- The Rabbit Hole
- Tutto Panino
- Art Gallery of Ontario
- Toronto Bicycle Tours
- 10XTO Athletic Club
Where to Stay
Hotel X Toronto
- 111 Princes' Blvd, Toronto, ON M6K 3C3
It’s hard to overstate the luxury of being able to walk to and from a World Cup game and completely skip the hassle of traffic and parking, or even the need to name a designated driver. While that convenience alone is reason enough to book into Hotel X, this property also offers a multitude of other amenities for a sports fan, including an athletic club with tennis courts, squash, pilates and a tricked-out fitness center, a rooftop pool, and 404 guest rooms, many with views of Lake Ontario. The ground-floor sports bar, Playbook Commons, is an ideal spot to grab a bite or a drink pre- and post-games, even if you’re not staying at the hotel, and Valerie, the rooftop bar and restaurant, offers more skyline views with a sushi-focused menu. Less than a 10-minute walk over to the stadium, it’s ideal for visitors who plan to spend most of their time watching the games in person. It has more than just sports appeal, though, with features like a Guerlain spa and an on-site movie theater.
The Drake
- 1150 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M6J 1J3
Arguably the coolest hotel in Toronto, this boutique, family-run property has the absolute best location in trendy Queen West—and it’s still less than a 10-minute drive to the stadium. A few streets down from several of the best soccer bars in the city, it’s also within walking distance to several restaurants and bars, like Bar Piquette, a fantastic French-coded wine bar one block over, or Pizzeria Badiali, currently the most famous pizza slice in the city. 51 rooms are snug and colorful with spacious tiled bathrooms and contemporary snacks. The ground-floor lobby doubles as a coworking space, and the all-day restaurant next door has a relaxed, diner feel. During the World Cup, guests can book a promotion where all the in-room snacks are included, a $300 value, plus a pair of limited-edition soccer T-shirts.
1 Hotel Toronto
- 550 Wellington Street W, Toronto, ON M5V 2V4
This upscale property is closer to central downtown, near iconic sites like the CN Tower, St. Lawrence Market (a must-visit historic food market full of local vendors), the Hockey Hall of Fame, and the Harbourfront, where the Canada Soccer House will be set up. It’s a few blocks over from TIFF Lightbox, for visitors who might want to catch an international film while in town. The rooftop pool is exceptional, offering sweeping views of the city’s skyline, and these 133 guest rooms are about as luxe as they come, with greenery, yoga mats, and other wellness-oriented amenities expected from the 1 Hotel brand. Don’t miss the clubstaurant vibes at Casa Madera, where Mediterranean and Mexican menus are enhanced by live DJs playing upbeat tracks for the performance artists and dancers who filter through the space. It’s a high-energy dining environment, ideal for sipping cocktails and sharing some small plates while coming down off a big win.
Fairmont York
- 100 Front Street West, Toronto, ON M5J 1E3
Now part of the global Accor group, Fairmont is a Canadian heritage brand known for tracing the path of the growing railway network with its luxury hotels during the 20th century. Many of the best and most historic Fairmonts are still found right next to train stations, so it’s no surprise that the Fairmont York is directly across from Union Station in Toronto. That means guests arriving at Pearson Airport can get right on the express UP train and take it practically to their hotel’s doorstep. A landmark that opened back in 1929, the sizable hotel’s 1,363 guest rooms are quiet and luxurious, with views of downtown. The best part of this particular property might be its bevy of excellent bars—the Clockwork in the lobby is an after-work favorite for champagne and cocktails, and the Library Bar is a literary-themed destination with historic martinis and speakeasy vibes. Even if you don’t book a room at this historic guesthouse, stopping in for a drink while you’re in the city is always a good idea.
Where to Watch
FIFA Fan Festival
- 250 Fort York Blvd, Toronto, ON M5V 3K9
Your mileage may vary at this sponsored event hosted at historic Fort York park and the Bentway, a public gathering space opened beneath the Gardiner Expressway. General admission tickets are free, but add-on tiers range from $100 to $300 for pavilion and clubhouse passes that offer premium viewing and expedited entry. Live match broadcasts on large screens, plus live entertainment, will be available all day, with food and drink for purchase. Sports fans drawn to a music festival-style experience on game day will likely enjoy this outdoor setup.
Cafe Diplomatico
- 594 College St., Toronto, ON M6G 1B3
This legendary sports bar and restaurant is the best place in the city to catch soccer fever. “Soccer is the most played sport across the world,” owner Rocco Mastrangelo Jr. tells Observer. “Watching the games together allows citizens who are proud of their country to participate. Our tagline has become ‘where nations unite’ because there are fans from every country who come here to watch. The diversity of the entire tournament, especially this year, because they’ve added so many teams, is huge.” Whether you’re a complete newcomer who wants to get into the spirit for the tournament, or a diehard fan looking for a crowd of like-minded fútbol lovers, all are welcome here.
“When I took over, we started thinking, since it’s so diverse, we shouldn’t just be a place where Italians come to watch a match,” he explains. “I decided to add TVs to my patio, partnered with local breweries, and we became a destination for any soccer fan.” The venue shows every single match, with priority given based on the number of fans requesting specific games, and there’s plenty of Italian staples like pasta, pizza, and finger foods on the enormous food menu. Local beer and drinks are always flowing both indoors and out on the patio, where a big screen is always streaming the most exciting match of the day. If and when a big victory happens, the crowd here frequently shuts down the entire block with celebrations.
Real Sports Bar & Grill
- 15 York St, Toronto, ON M5J 2Z2, Canada
This is a gigantic, quintessential sports bar that manages to feel cool instead of corny—no easy feat for a place with 200 TVs and an onion ring tower on the menu. In all seriousness, a two-pound serving of wings, a separate poutine menu with five different styles, and three variations of nachos mean this is the place to be if you want to get your grub on while watching every game imaginable. The restaurant space is often booked, and it’s a good idea to make a reservation if you’re with a bigger group, but bar seats are always first-come, first-served, and space is saved for walk-ins. Check the website for an updated list of what games will be shown at the bar, and to reserve space for large events or private parties.
Canada Soccer House
- 235 Queens Quay W, Toronto, ON M5J 2G8
This family-friendly festival is another fan pop-up in town just for the World Cup. It features large viewing screens, live entertainment, and interactive fan experiences. It’s completely free and open to fans of all ages, so this is a great place to head if you’ve got soccer-loving kids with you. Hosted by Canada Soccer, the programming will run from June 11 through July 4, centered mainly on a Canada Day celebration on July 1, an annual event honoring Canada’s beginnings. All the programming will be hosted at the Harbourfront Centre, a 10-acre waterfront park in the heart of downtown.
Amigos da Dundas Sports Bar
- 1570 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON M6K 1T6
One of the many soccer bars in Little Portugal that’s always buzzing on game day, Amigos da Dundas comes alive during any international tournament. Yes, the fan base overwhelmingly leans toward Portugal and Brazil, but there’s a passion for soccer as a whole here that will make any sports lover feel welcome. The authentic Portuguese food menu and free-flowing Super Bock beer don’t hurt. Live DJs and music are usually part of the atmosphere, with some regulars liable to break into song or a karaoke bout during or after an emotional match.
Bairrada Churrasqueira "College"
- 1000 College St., Toronto, ON M6H 1A7
There are multiple Bairrada locations dotted throughout Toronto, primarily because of their excellent, affordably priced Portuguese cuisine, but the College location is particularly well-suited for World Cup viewing because of its beautiful hidden backyard. Everything from free appetizers, to giveaways, to beer promotions has been on offer at this hangout in the past, and games are shown during lunch, late afternoon, and dinner. Portuguese matches are prioritized, and the fervent crowds that gather here to cheer on their team are completely devoted. The charcoal-grilled meats are a must, and no matter what you order, add some piri-piri sauce. One of the staff recently mentioned to me that Seth Rogen is a fan of this place, so you might even catch a celeb or two while camped out at one of their quaint outdoor picnic tables.
Where to Eat
Carousel Bakery
- 93 Front St. East, Toronto, ON M5E 1C3
Located in St. Lawrence Market, the sandwich at Carousel Bakery is too iconic to miss—and unlike most of the city's great food, which was imported from elsewhere, it actually originated in Toronto. The peameal bacon sandwich consists of several slices of back bacon rolled in cornmeal, which gives it a crunchy crust, sort of like pastrami, and is served on a country roll. The recommended condiment is honey mustard or maple mustard, though you can eat it plain. As the story goes, the meat was originally rolled in yellow peas to help preserve it, and now the cornmeal is used as an approximation. There’s nothing more Torontonian than this historic sandwich, and it’s less than $10, so it’s a no-brainer to try one while wandering through this local foodie market before or after a game.
Côte de Bœuf
- 130 Ossington Ave, Toronto, ON M6J 2Z5
Still a working butcher shop, this tiny French bistro first emerged as a few simple tables where customers could turn fresh cuts into sandwiches while waiting for larger orders. Eventually, the spot secured a wine list and began offering a selection of sancerre, Beaujolais and more regional wines by the glass and bottle, as well as entrées like steak and frites, terrines that change seasonally, and a legendary beef tartare. Between the French wine list and some of the freshest, highest-quality meat around, the place is constantly packed, so go early to secure a table without a wait. This is an ideal spot for anyone looking to celebrate a French victory, or alternatively, seeking consolation after a tough loss. Don’t leave without trying the terrine, and I recommend the chocolate mousse with sea salt for any occasion. If this location is packed to the gills, they just opened a sister restaurant, Brasserie Côte, in the nearby Annex neighborhood. Be warned: it’s likely to be very busy, but at least a second location doubles your chances.
Alobar Downtown
- 57A-162 Cumberland St., Toronto, ON M5R 0C7
This contemporary French restaurant is one of the newest outposts of the Alo culinary empire, which has taken over Toronto in the last several years, from the original Michelin-starred Alo to the much more casual, diner-style Aloette. Alobar is a bistro that falls somewhere in the middle, serving refined, decadent French food. The downtown location in the financial district is close to the World Cup action, but far enough away to serve as a quiet escape. A dark, elegant dining room is refined without feeling stuffy, and gourmet bites like Nova Scotia lobster and canestri pasta with white truffle pair beautifully with local Ontario wines.
Bar Isabel
- 797 College St., Toronto M6G1C7
If you’ve never visited the legendary Bar Raval, cross that off your bucket list first for excellent pinxtos and Spanish aperitifs. But for those who want a more bottle-focused dining experience, this moody haunt has one of the best lists in the city, and it’s wedged right between Little Italy and Little Portugal. Get your fill of screaming soccer-filled pubs, then decamp to this slightly more elevated environment for a nice bottle of Rioja, a series of conservas, half or whole grilled octopus, and basque cake with sherry cream. Bottles are by no means necessary; there are plenty of cocktails, craft beer, and vermouth and sherry for additional drinking options.
The Rabbit Hole
- 21 Adelaide St W., Toronto, ON M5H 1L6
A cozy little pub that leans decidedly British, The Rabbit Hole is a quick 10-minute drive from BMO Field in the financial district, and it’s open for lunch and drinks from 11:30 a.m. onward. Classic pub food like fish and chips, beef Wellington and Scotch eggs are staples here, and traditional fare like steak and mushroom pies or shepherd’s pie are just as popular. With only a few TVs mounted over the fireplace in the front room, there’s a good chance any match featuring Britain will be going full blast, but a quieter back room, plus plenty of patio space, mean there are also options for those who want a break from soccer. Either way, the strong cocktail list and elevated pub fare make this a good place for travelers to visit while in town.
Tutto Panino
- 100 Sorauren Ave, Toronto ON M6R 2E2
A mom-and-pop sandwich shop that’s tucked away from the main drag in the Roncesvalles neighborhood, the Roman-style offerings here are inventive enough that the counter is usually quite busy. While Italy (tragically) didn’t make the World Cup this year, there’s always room to grab a sandwich in between matches, and the deli owners plan to set up a screen on their patio during the tournament. The emotional rollercoaster of watching your favorite teams battle it out is enough to work up an appetite, and these sandwiches are good value, delicious, and incredibly fresh. Order ahead of time to get some to-go peach and prosciutto subs, or sit at one of the outdoor cafe tables and luxuriate in a classic mortadella with fresh mozzarella and pickled fennel. End on a sweet note with a fun-size chocolate chip and ricotta cannoli, plus keep an eye out for specialty seasonal flavors.
Where to Play
Art Gallery of Ontario
- 317 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1G4
Known colloquially as the AGO, this Canadian landmark houses a rotating collection of more than 120,000 works of art in a monumental building. Though the museum is more than a century old, a 2008 renovation by renowned architect and Toronto native Frank Gehry turned it into an architectural marvel with a 600-foot glass facade, a Baroque spiral staircase, and the light-filled Galleria Italia, a “ship-like” atrium made of Douglas fir. One of the foremost art museums not just in Canada but in all of North America, the gallery regularly hosts exhibits by world-class artists like Keith Haring and KAWS, plus a permanent collection of modern masters featuring works by Chagall, Matisse and Picasso. Currently, a collection of historic photographs from the ‘60s taken by Paul McCartney during Beatlemania is on display; an upcoming focus on Impressionism opens in June. Another key feature of this museum is its effort to make regular use affordable for all—an annual pass costs only $40 for a full year of access.
Toronto Bicycle Tours
- 124 St Patrick St, Toronto, ON M5T 2X8
One of the best ways to explore this pedestrian-friendly city is on two wheels, and the guides at Toronto Bicycle Tours know just where to take visitors for incredible views and serene nature escapes hidden in the city. One of the most popular tours is an exploration of the nearby Toronto Islands, accessible by ferry. These historic isles just off the coast offer access to a community that’s interlaced with car-free paths and highly coveted real estate with a years-long waiting list. Other tour options include a classic run through downtown Toronto’s most iconic sights or a food-focused tour complete with tastings. Even if you spend the rest of your visit glued to a screen, this is a chance to get out and move a little and get a little more familiar with the city while you’re at it.
10XTO Athletic Club
- 107 Princes' Blvd, Toronto, ON M6K 3C3, Canada
10XTO is an Equinox-style private luxury gym connected to Hotel X, and though it usually comes with hefty membership fees, hotel guests can access it complimentary or at modest drop-in rates during their stay. A massive 6,500-square-foot fitness area with views of Toronto sites like the CN Tower is completely free for guests, and some of the other amenities like a cold plunge and sauna contrast therapy, personal training, hot yoga and boxing classes are offered daily on an à la carte basis. Since parking in front of a screen for World Cup viewing means a lot of sitting, a visit to the club is a great way to stay active and alert during a packed trip.