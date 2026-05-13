Where to Eat, Play, Stay and Watch in Toronto for the 2026 World Cup

There’s a casual, naturally ingrained diversity in Toronto that’s long been the city’s calling card. Walk down any block, and you’ll hear three or four different languages, catch the scent of international cuisine, and, especially during soccer season, glimpse the bright flap of various national flags and shiny jerseys. In historic downtown neighborhoods, stalwart soccer bars abound, hosting watch parties and setting up screens and tents for tournaments that often spill out into the street if a victory is particularly triumphant.

This year, the city is hosting World Cup games for the first time ever, and will be fielding even larger crowds than usual at the newly fortified BMO Field. But honestly, you don’t even need a pricey seat at the match to get caught up in the rush of a soccer season here, thanks to a plethora of bars and dining spots that bring the games to you.

“Toronto is such a diverse and multicultural city that it’s electric when it comes to big soccer events,” says Rocco Mastrangelo Jr., second-generation owner of Cafe Diplomatic, the historic restaurant in the heart of Little Italy that’s come to be known as the city’s unofficial soccer headquarters. “I always say even non-sports fans can get involved, because there are celebrations everywhere.” Known to locals as “The Dip,” this sprawling bar is so renowned for passionate fan gatherings that the official World Cup stream cut away to footage of the crowd here during the Qatar games.

And the Dip isn’t the only place to get a great atmosphere, free-flowing drinks and plenty of TVs. Sprinkled throughout Little Portugal, a handful of soccer bars and restaurants known for great food and equally excited viewers are just as packed during the season. Whether or not you’ve managed to secure a spot at one of this year’s games, Toronto is still an excellent place for soccer fanatics to come and enjoy the beautiful chaos of the tournament. Even if you’re not in a soccer mood, a pedestrian-friendly layout, layers of diverse, upscale cuisine, a bevy of fantastic wine bars and world-class art museums all make it an engaging city for visitors.

The city is hosting six matches starting June 12, culminating in a final match on July 2 that could feature teams from Ghana, Panama, Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Côte d’Ivoire, Croatia, Senegal and Iraq. For those who weren’t lucky enough to score tickets to the games, consider built-out activations like the FIFA Fan Festival or the Canada Soccer House. Along with suggestions of where else to catch the games, here’s a guide to some of the most memorable food and drink in the city, plus tips on what else to do and where to stay while you’re in town.