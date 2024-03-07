The Most Unique Ways to Enjoy the Total Solar Eclipse

It’s the middle of the day. The sky goes dark. The birds stop chirping. The insects go quiet. An eerie silence descends, and it’s not just the usual stillness of being in nature.

No, this isn’t yet another post-apocalyptic blockbuster. It’s a total solar eclipse, and on April 8, 2024, the United States will experience one tearing a dark line from the Rio Grande through northern Maine and continuing on into the Atlantic Ocean.

While a total solar eclipse hit a broad stretch of the U.S. in 2017, this isn’t a regular occurrence. Another one won’t arrive in the States until 2044. It’s a rarity, and thousands will travel to take in the magical event in the narrow path of totality, where viewers will find complete darkness at the height of the eclipse. Outside of that tract of darkness, spectators will see only a partial solar eclipse. The closer to the middle of the path of totality you are, the longer the darkness will be. In the center, you might get around four minutes of darkness. Closer to the edges of totality, it could be more like two minutes. Yet, people will travel hundreds, if not thousands, of miles, just to experience this brief moment of cosmological wonder.

Hotels and campgrounds are getting booked up fast. Many sold out months ago. However, you can do more than simply travel to the path of totality and find the nearest Holiday Inn. Unique events, including citywide celebrations and celebrity-filled parties, will attempt to do the impossible: make a total solar eclipse even more special.

Looking for a particularly exceptional way to mark the event? Here are some of the most distinctive and brag-worthy ways to welcome the total solar eclipse on April 8.