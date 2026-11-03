Beyond Cheese and Chocolate: The 8 Swiss Dishes to Try, Canton by Canton

Switzerland is synonymous with cheese and chocolate, but the country’s cuisine extends far beyond its two famous exports. In fact, each of its 26 cantons has a notable local dish very much worth trying, beyond the expected fondue and raclette. The country has more to offer than just dairy, and sticking exclusively to Switzerland’s most obvious dishes is a disservice to yourself and the region as a whole—it overlooks the many meat- and vegetable-focused dishes, not to mention dessert creations, that showcase Switzerland’s unique biodiversity and hyper-local styles of cooking.

The country is divided into four linguistic regions (German, French, Italian and Romansh), and this is reflected in the cuisine, as well—each region incorporates neighboring countries’ cooking styles. The cuisine is also heavily influenced by geography; many Swiss dishes are meat- and root-vegetable-heavy, reflecting its landlocked location and alpine topography.

Ready to expand your understanding of Swiss cuisine and discover some dishes you might not be as familiar with just yet? Here are eight dishes to try the next time you visit, and where to eat them.