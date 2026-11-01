A Los Angeles Itinerary for Art Lovers

Los Angeles is arguably one of the world's premier art capitals, even if it doesn't quite have that reputation. Perhaps that's because L.A. sprawls, and its distributed ecosystem of world-class institutions, mega-galleries, independent artist spaces and art schools doesn't feel cohesive the way some other art scenes do. Still, it's not for nothing that many of the 20th and 21st Centuries' most influential conceptual and studio artists—John Baldessari, Mike Kelley, Paul McCarthy, Catherine Opie, Mark Bradford, Charles Gaines—made teaching in L.A. an integral part of their practices.

My last visit to Los Angeles was so long ago that I honestly wasn't sure what to expect, but the scene turned out to be as sprawling as the city itself. The museum landscape ranges from encyclopedic institutions like LACMA and the Getty to contemporary-focused ones like LA MOCA, the Hammer and the Broad. Gallery-wise, there are plenty of blue-chip flagships, as well as innovative midsize and boutique galleries that champion more idiosyncratic talent.

You'll probably see less art in four days here than you might elsewhere, and even eight days wouldn't be too many; you could still visit a different art museum every day. Tempering your expectations is important. There's less traffic than you'd expect, but everything is farther apart, so I recommend planning each day around a single neighborhood. Here's how I structured my time in the City of Angels, which happened to coincide with Los Angeles Design Week/end.

Day 1