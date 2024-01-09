Jet Set

Jet Set: 5 Travel Wellness Accessories for the New Year

From a self-cleaning water bottle and thoughtful journal to a multi-use face tool and Pilates app, these are the travel wellness updates we’re loving and coveting right now.

By Morgan Halberg

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From a self-cleaning water bottle and thoughtful journal to a multi-use face tool and Pilates app, these are the travel wellness updates we're loving and coveting right now.

The Pilates Class

If you're a Pilates loyalist and aren't sure how to keep up the practice while on the go, look no further than The Pilates Class. The digital platform offers a huge range of classes for all levels, and are so easy to complete while traveling.

$139 per year, shop now

The Pilates Class. The Pilates Class

Larq Bottle PureVis

Yes, we know that you've surely heard over and over again how important hydration is and to drink more water, but that doesn't mean it's not key to actually listen to this advice. Keeping hydrated is crucial, especially when traveling, so up your water bottle situation with this self-cleaning and purifying option from Larq.

$99, shop now

Larq. Larq

The Five Minute Journal

If journaling was one of your New Year's resolutions, consider scooping up the cult-favorite Five Minute Journal to add to your daily routine. And if it wasn't on your list of goals for the year...well, might we suggest adding it on? Taking just a few minutes to jot down your thoughts can be immensely helpful, and this adorable little journal is perfect to keep with you on your travels.

$29, shop now

The Five Minute Journal.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Perhaps 2024 is the year you become an Apple Watch enthusiast—after all, the gadget has countless features that are sure to appeal to the jet-setter, including customizations for fitness tracking for everything from hiking to diving.

$799, shop now

Apple. Apple

Sisley Paris Ginkgo Gua Sha Massage Tool

Frequent jet-setters know that even the most glamorous of travel excursions often lead to puffier than usual skin, especially long-haul flights. Sisley's luxurious gua sha tool helps you keep up the wellness practice while on the go, with lymphatic drainage properties, too.

$160, shop now

Sisley Paris. Sisley Paris

