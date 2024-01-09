Jet Set: 5 Travel Wellness Accessories for the New Year
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From a self-cleaning water bottle and thoughtful journal to a multi-use face tool and Pilates app, these are the travel wellness updates we're loving and coveting right now.
The Pilates Class
If you're a Pilates loyalist and aren't sure how to keep up the practice while on the go, look no further than The Pilates Class. The digital platform offers a huge range of classes for all levels, and are so easy to complete while traveling.
Larq Bottle PureVis
Yes, we know that you've surely heard over and over again how important hydration is and to drink more water, but that doesn't mean it's not key to actually listen to this advice. Keeping hydrated is crucial, especially when traveling, so up your water bottle situation with this self-cleaning and purifying option from Larq.
The Five Minute Journal
If journaling was one of your New Year's resolutions, consider scooping up the cult-favorite Five Minute Journal to add to your daily routine. And if it wasn't on your list of goals for the year...well, might we suggest adding it on? Taking just a few minutes to jot down your thoughts can be immensely helpful, and this adorable little journal is perfect to keep with you on your travels.
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Perhaps 2024 is the year you become an Apple Watch enthusiast—after all, the gadget has countless features that are sure to appeal to the jet-setter, including customizations for fitness tracking for everything from hiking to diving.
Sisley Paris Ginkgo Gua Sha Massage Tool
Frequent jet-setters know that even the most glamorous of travel excursions often lead to puffier than usual skin, especially long-haul flights. Sisley's luxurious gua sha tool helps you keep up the wellness practice while on the go, with lymphatic drainage properties, too.