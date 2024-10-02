From the Racetrack to the Runway: Lando Morris Brings Formula 1 Energy to Tumi’s Turin Collection

After a resounding win at the Singapore Grand Prix earlier this week, Lando Norris has become the embodiment of a truly fast-paced life. His newest campaign with Tumi, which debuts today, is a testament to that lifestyle. Full of minimalist but durable pieces, the Turin menswear collection withstands trend cycles and unpredictable getaways with its simplicity.

The premium collection comprises seven Italian leather travel accessories in classic silhouettes, including totes, backpacks and briefcases. Each style is embossed with Tumi’s new metal “T” logo; the silver hardware blends seamlessly into the bags, with Norris’ identifying “LN4” stitched onto the leather.

“Working with Tumi these past few years has been an incredible experience, especially on this new campaign where the content feels super personal to me,” Norris, who has raced for Team McLaren for his entire five-year career, said. “The leather Turin pieces offer a real premium feel.”

TUMI Lando Norris carrying the Stephano Clutch.

The 24-year-old driver has a longstanding relationship with the brand; he’s worked with Tumi since 2022, and was previously an ambassador for their Tumi x McLaren collection. Despite being one of the youngest Formula 1 drivers for the U.K., Norris is now in his fifth F1 season. He’s jet-setted everywhere from Miami (where he won his first Grand Prix) to Australia to Azerbaijan for races—and he’s constantly sporting Tumi.

“Working with Tumi has been an incredible experience, and I’m thankful for the chance to bring this campaign and new collection to life," Norris told Observer. "My favorite piece from Turin is the Davide backpack—it’s sleek, sophisticated and holds all my essentials when I’m on the go.”

The campaign contrasts Norris’ modern and youthful style with the backdrop of a classic French seaside château. He carries the bags up a grand staircase, among ornate columns and checkerboard floors while alternating between his futuristic racing outfit and a tailored suit, showcasing the collection’s versatility.

TUMI Lando Norris.

“Lando embodies the ultimate multi-faceted ambassador. He takes his Tumi bags everywhere—they are a natural extension of his lifestyle. Tumi is by his side all around the world; we're there when he checks into hotels, races on the Formula 1 world stage and even when he's out or taking photographs," Jill Krizelman, Tumi's SVP of global marketing and e-comm told Observer. "It felt only natural to have Lando introduce our all-new Turin collection. Together, Turin and Lando are the perfect combination of performance and luxury."

The Turin collection doesn’t have the neon pops of color seen in the brand’s previous Alpha and McLaren collaborations; instead, the pieces showcase a simple jet-black colorway. As fitting for a travel adventure as for a day at the office or an elevated dinner, the Davide and Alzare backpacks are deceptively roomy, with an easily accessible front pocket. The Stephano Clutch has two zippers and inconspicuously blends with any outfit, especially when paired with the Double Billfold to hold the essentials. Finally, the Turin tote comes with a sturdy strap and metal logo that doubles as the enclosure for the bag’s front pocket, a stylish alternative to the traditional carry-on.

The campaign exudes quiet luxury, with a glimpse into Norris’ life when he’s not revving up and racing around a Grand Prix track. The entire collection is available on the Tumi website and in stores, and ranges from $450 to $1,495.