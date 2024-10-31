11 Spectacular Places to Stay in Turks and Caicos

Renowned for its crystal-clear water and powdery white sand beaches, Turks and Caicos is a Caribbean paradise you’ll want to visit again and again. The landscape and wide range of activities promise to delight every time you go to the Turks and Caicos Islands, and while there are plenty of elevated accommodations already, several new properties are popping up on the archipelago. Within the next two years, eight major properties are slated to open, including an Andaz, a Kempinski and a Marriott Luxury Collection hotel.

The country has 40 islands and cays, only eight of which are inhabited and perfect for a day of boat exploration or even hotel hopping from island to island. For those who want a truly secluded experience, there are also several private island hotels offering a serene and exclusive beach stay. There’s something for everyone in Turks and Caicos: family-friendly resorts, beach villas perfect for a group trip and luxurious rooms with an ocean view perfect for a romantic getaway. Best of all, this destination is a quick direct flight from multiple U.S. and Canadian cities, and there’s also a direct route from London.

As the weather gets colder, here are 11 sensational properties to visit in Turks and Caicos, from private villas to the best hotels.