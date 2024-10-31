11 Spectacular Places to Stay in Turks and Caicos
Whether you’re looking for a classic beach hotel, spacious villa or secluded private island getaway, here’s where to book a delightful getaway to Turks and Caicos.Read More
Renowned for its crystal-clear water and powdery white sand beaches, Turks and Caicos is a Caribbean paradise you’ll want to visit again and again. The landscape and wide range of activities promise to delight every time you go to the Turks and Caicos Islands, and while there are plenty of elevated accommodations already, several new properties are popping up on the archipelago. Within the next two years, eight major properties are slated to open, including an Andaz, a Kempinski and a Marriott Luxury Collection hotel.
The country has 40 islands and cays, only eight of which are inhabited and perfect for a day of boat exploration or even hotel hopping from island to island. For those who want a truly secluded experience, there are also several private island hotels offering a serene and exclusive beach stay. There’s something for everyone in Turks and Caicos: family-friendly resorts, beach villas perfect for a group trip and luxurious rooms with an ocean view perfect for a romantic getaway. Best of all, this destination is a quick direct flight from multiple U.S. and Canadian cities, and there’s also a direct route from London.
As the weather gets colder, here are 11 sensational properties to visit in Turks and Caicos, from private villas to the best hotels.
The Best Resorts, Hotels and Villas to Book for a Stay in Turks and Caicos
Como Parrot Cay
- Parrot Cay, TKCA 1ZZ, Turks & Caicos Islands
If you fancy a private island stay in the lap of luxury, then the award-winning Como Parrot Cay is calling your name. Four miles of white sand beach await on this tranquil fleck of land, which is beloved by celebrities and counts Barbra Streisand, Paul McCartney and Julia Roberts among past guests.
The property features 61 luxury hotel rooms, private villas and spacious residences. The brand-new three-bedroom villas are ideal for families or groups who want to indulge in island living, with contemporary interiors. The Como brand is renowned for its spas, and the on-site Shambhala Spa is a wellness oasis featuring nine treatment rooms, an infinity pool and spaces for yoga, Pilates and meditation. There are also plenty of delicious dining options from Caribbean-inspired to Asian cuisine, as well as a poolside pizza oven manned by an Italian chef for maximum authenticity and just-baked crispiness.
Rock House
- 1 Blue Mountain Road, TKCA 1ZZ, Turks & Caicos Islands
Built into a rugged limestone cliff, Rock House offers mesmerizing views of Turks and Caicos’ turquoise water. Located just 10 minutes from the airport, this property from Grace Bay Resorts (the same brand also behind Grace Bay Club and Point Grace) is ideal for time-starved luxury travelers who want to get that island feeling fast. The Leading Hotels of the World member offers 46 studios and standalone villas. Spend the day floating in your own private swimming pool or park yourself under one of the property's pretty macramé parasols to enjoy sunshine and cocktails. Watch the day turn into night in a kaleidoscope of colors at their Sunset bar, then head to Vita for a tasty dinner—the lemon spaghetti with fresh-caught Caribbean lobster is a must, as is the rich Chocolate Nemesis for dessert.
The Shore Clubs Turks and Caicos
- Long Bay Beach, TKCA 1ZZ, Turks & Caicos Islands
Located on picture-perfect Long Bay Beach, The Shore Club Turks and Caicos is a luxurious yet laidback property where you can enjoy beach activities like kayaking, paddleboarding, or the sweet luxury of just lounging in the sand. Cool off in one of their four pools (including a family-friendly pool, adults-only option and lap pool), or if you’re feeling sporty, book a tennis session or cruise the waters on a Hobie cat. The 148-key property reflects the colors of Turks and Caicos with a mostly white and turquoise color palette, with playful pops of Caribbean pink. Their Asian and Peruvian-inspired restaurant, Sui-Ren, serves flavorful dishes like a variety of ceviches, lomo saltado and lamb shank rendang. Treat yourself to their sea salt body glow treatment, a full-body scrub combining local sea salt, organic honey, brown sugar and vanilla essential oils.
Beach Enclave
- 35 International Dr, TKCA 1ZZ, Turks & Caicos Islands
Beach Enclave is a collection of villas and residences on some of Turks and Caicos’ most coveted beaches, including Grace Bay, Long Bay and North Shore. Each property comes fully staffed with a private pool, direct beach access and spacious interiors to lounge in with family or friends. A private butler will help curate your itinerary, whether that means in-villa spa treatments, a private chef whipping up your favorite meals or booking a kitesurfing class. You can spend a secluded day here enjoying the beach or request a ride to the nearby restaurants and bars to explore more of the island.
The Palms
- Grace Bay Beach, Princess Dr, The Bight Settlement TKCA 1ZZ, Turks & Caicos Islands
The Palms delivers a balance of relaxation and adventure. This family-friendly property on Grace Bay Beach, known as one of the best beaches on the island, has 72 spacious suites and penthouses, featuring marble floors, full kitchens and private terraces. The 25,000-square-foot spa is the perfect spot to indulge in massages, facials and scrubs, as well as some more unique treatments like Zareeba, an Indigenous herbal steam cleansing detoxification meditative ritual, and moonbathing, an after-dark program of mini spa treatments and after-dinner cocktails. For the aquatically-inclined, there’s complimentary snorkeling gear and paddleboards to explore the clear surrounding waters.
Ambergris Cay
- Big Ambergris Cay, Turks & Caicos Islands
Another exclusive private island getaway, Ambergris Cay requires a 20-minute private flight to arrive at the secluded, all-inclusive resort. Surrounded by turquoise waters and pristine coral reefs, the island spans over 1,100 acres, dotted with just 17 bungalows and nine villas. Cruise around in your designated golf cart, exploring various bays and the rocky coastline. You’ll spot iguanas (Ambergris Cay is home to the world’s largest remaining population of Turks and Caicos Rock Iguanas), birds and even snakes. If you want to witness the marine wildlife first-hand, book a deep-sea fishing adventure to return with a remarkable catch. The private island resort can accommodate à la carte dining requests to suit your palate.
Amanyara
- Northwest Point, Wheeland Settlement TKCA 1ZZ, Turks & Caicos Islands
Nestled on the secluded shores of Providenciales' northwest coast, Amanyara is famous for its natural beauty overlooking the protected reefs of Northwest Point Marine National Park. From elevated hotel brand Aman, this ultra-luxury resort on Provo, which has hosted Kylie Jenner and Brad Pitt, among others, has 60 pavilions and villas with floor-to-ceiling glass windows to wake up to the beaming sun and surrounding sea.
Bask in your private infinity pool, enjoy beachfront yoga sessions or immerse yourself in the ocean with guided snorkeling or diving excursions. The resort’s fine dining focuses on vibrant Caribbean fare, as well as Asian and Mediterranean-inspired dishes. Taste the freshness of the ocean with their conch salad and seabass tartare, and if you’re in the mood for romantic dining, book a private dinner in a secluded cove your significant other will never forget.
Wymara Resort and Villas
- British West Indies, 218 Lower Bight Rd, The Bight Settlement TKCA 1ZZ, Turks & Caicos Islands
Modern beachside luxury awaits at Wymara, a contemporary property located on the western end of Grace Bay Beach where Drew Barrymore has visited. The Turks and Caicos resort offers 91 oceanfront studios, suites and private villas with sleek modern Caribbean decor and sprawling terraces to feast your eyes on the beautiful ocean vista. The 7,000-square-foot infinity pool, where you can swim laps, relax on one of their floating island pods or book a private cabana, is the focal point of the property. The lively beach barbecues are beloved by guests; eat locally sourced Turks steamed lobster tails, conch fritters and swordfish while live music plays in the background.
Sailrock South Caicos
- Front St, Cockburn TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
On pristine South Caicos, you’ll find Sailrock, a 35-room, five-star boutique beach hotel resort and a haven for travelers seeking tranquility and peace. Unwind in one of their ridgetop spa cabanas, where you can enjoy alfresco Balinese and deep tissue massages. Once you’re recharged, an array of activities await; a multisport field allows you to play pickleball, tennis and basketball—all on the same day, if you’re feeling competitive. You can also snorkel in the surrounding vibrant coral reefs, where you can spot sea turtles and tropical fish. Round out a sunny day with a beachfront dinner at The Cove, enjoying jerk chicken wings and a fresh catch of the day with your toes in the sand.
South Bank
- QR7J+529, Long Bay Hills TKCA 1ZZ, Turks & Caicos Islands
Opening on November 1, 2024, South Bank will blend indoor and outdoor living with a one-of-a-kind man-made swimming lagoon and a chic white sand beachfront. Managed by Grace Bay Resorts, the property promises innovative dining experiences, tennis and pickleball courts, and an expansive spa and fitness center. Guests can stay in boathouses, lagoon villas, and ocean estates, which have up to five bedrooms. At the center of the lagoon, you’ll find the “Nuttin” Bar, where signature cocktails, Caribbean ambiance and unwinding after a day of sun await you. At the restaurant, Lua, executive chef Neerul Tomar will delight your palate with Mediterranean-inspired cuisine.
The Strand
- 1 Seaview Dr, Cooper Jack Bay Settlement TKCA 1ZZ, Turks & Caicos Islands
Opening November 23, The Strand Turks and Caicos, part of LHW, will be a sustainability-first property, with 75 percent of the resort’s power supplied by solar energy and a partnership with the Butterfly Pavilion to establish the Caribbean's first Pollinator Sanctuary. The oceanfront resort will have single-bedroom suites, multi-bedroom villas, and private residences with a focus on indoor-outdoor living and hand-crafted infinity pools. Foodies will love The Delmar, an upscale beachfront restaurant serving fresh seafood, prime steaks, and globally inspired cuisine cooked on a wood-fired Parrilla. Activities ranging from water sports, tennis, pickleball and racquet sports will be offered; the resort will also feature a kids’ club, beach access and an exclusive marina with a Boston Whaler and private captain to explore nearby coves and beaches.