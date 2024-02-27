The Most Anticipated U.K. Hotel Openings of 2024
From Manchester to Oxford to Edinburgh, travelers can expect chic stays and luxury hotel brands debuting in the U.K. this year.Read More
London has been a thriving hub for new hotels over the past two years, including the Raffles London at the OWO and the Peninsula London. New openings aren’t just limited to the capital, though, as the entire U.K. is ready to welcome a slew of exciting openings in 2024. From Manchester to Oxford to Edinburgh, travelers can expect chic boutiques and luxury brands, many of which are the first of their kind in the U.K. While not every property has an exact opening date just yet, we’re still eagerly awaiting their arrival. Here are the most highly anticipated hotel openings in the U.K. this year, including the Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, 100 Princes Street and The Store.
Treehouse Hotel Manchester
- Manchester, England
- Summer 2024
Like its London counterpart, Treehouse Hotel’s forthcoming Manchester outpost will embrace a whimsical, carefree vibe that pairs luxury with comfort. The hotel, located on Deansgate, is set to feature 224 rooms and suites with colorful decor and woodsy flourishes. Many of the room categories, like the Skyline King and Clubhouse Suite, have panoramic city and skyline views—which befit the hotel’s name—and several cater specifically to families. It will house two restaurants, a ground-floor eatery from chef Mary-Ellen McTague and a 14th-floor destination restaurant from chef Sam Grainger. Two bars, The Nest and The Hideout, will be available as well. Guests can take advantage of a 24-hour fitness center, in-room dining and free WiFi.
Six Senses London
- London, England
- Late 2024
Among London’s many exciting new properties is its first Six Senses, which will open as part of refurbished Bayswater landmark The Whiteley. The vast, elegant hotel will be comprised of 110 guest rooms and suites, as well as 14 branded residences. Guests can expect all of the amenities that typically accompany the luxury brand’s service, from a fitness center to a massive indoor pool to an all-day restaurant. The interior is designed to evoke an old-fashioned London underground station, and both guests and residents will have access to a social and wellness club featuring a central bar and lounge, coworking spaces, a restaurant, and wellness and treatment rooms. The area is less popular with tourists, but offers quick access to Hyde Park, Notting Hill and Marylebone.
The Pig-and the Village Pub
- Cirencester, England
- Summer 2024
The Pig hotels are beloved for their boutique luxury aesthetic and farm-to-table dining. Two new editions will join the lineup in 2024, with The Pig-and the Village Pub slated for the summer. Located in the Cotswolds a few miles from Cirencester, The Pig will take over the 17th century Barnsley House, which is set in its own garden. Barnsley House is already a spa hotel, which The Pig team will stamp with its own mark. The Pub, anticipated to be a stand-alone dining outlet, marks the first for the brand. At the end of the year, The Pig-on the Farm will join the family in South Warwickshire.
100 Princes Street
- Edinburgh, Scotland
- April 2024
Red Carnation's first hotel in Scotland will arrive this spring in Edinburgh’s city center. The property, built in the former Overseas League, will be within walking distance of Edinburgh Castle and Scotland's National Gallery, as well as the city’s Old Town. The design will combine Scottish heritage and history with contemporary comfort and high-end hospitality, much like Red Carnation’s London and Ireland hotels, which include Ashford Castle. Not many details have been shared about the hotel and its guest rooms, but the location alone—with views of Castlehill—is enough to amp up the excitement.
Mollie’s Manchester
- Manchester, England
- Spring 2024
It’s looking to be a big year for Manchester, an underrated destination that recently hosted a Chanel fashion show. Part of the excitement comes from the highly-anticipated opening of Soho House Manchester and the brand’s chic motel-themed property, Mollie’s. Both will take over Manchester’s Old Granada Studios, former television studio where the Beatles and Sex Pistols both made their first TV appearances. Mollie’s Manchester, like the Oxfordshire and Bristol outposts, will feature 128 comfortable, modern rooms that are budget-friendly. Guests can eat in the old school American-style diner or take advantage of the communal workspace. Soho House will be located above Mollie’s, with a members-only rooftop pool and club.
The Store
- Oxford, England
- May 2024
Located less than an hour from London by train, Oxford is a vibrant, culture-filled destination that offers far more than a famous university. It’s home to several luxury hotels, but The Store looks to be one of the most contemporary and sophisticated. The hotel has taken over the historic Boswells department store to create 101 rooms, a rooftop bar, a spa and a British restaurant called Treadwell. The rooms are inspired by the building’s past and some feature terraces and views of Oxford. The spa will be led by Oskia, a beloved British brand, and guests will be able to enjoy both modern and traditional treatments.
Mandarin Oriental Mayfair
- London, England
- Spring 2024
Mayfair is still the most coveted address in London, and it will become even more sought-after with the opening of the long-awaited Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, the city’s second property from the hotel brand. Located on Hanover Square, the luxury hotel will feature elegantly-designed rooms and suites, including the signature Hanover Suite. Michelin-starred chef Akira Back will helm an eponymous fine dining restaurant, his first in the U.K., and guests can enjoy a rooftop bar, contemporary Korean eatery and cocktail lounge. The spa promises a 82-foot indoor pool, vitality pools and a fitness center, perfect for a respite in the middle of the city. Although the official opening date is yet to be announced, the hotel is taking bookings for later this year.
Bailiffgate Hotel
- Alnwick, England
- Summer 2024
Northumberland will get a bit more chic this summer with the opening of Bailiffgate Hotel, part of the Bespoke Hotels group. The hotel, built in a restored former school, overlooks Alnwick Castle and will include 48 bedrooms, suites and apartments. Travelers can unwind in the restaurant and bar, or book the private dining room for a special event. The five-star property, the group’s second Northumberland hotel, looks to be a modern, light-filled country retreat with an upscale style.
No.124 by GuestHouse, Brighton
- Brighton, England
- Summer 2024
Set in a Regency-style Georgian building on the Brighton waterfront, No.124 by GuestHouse, Brighton is a hot new addition to the British seaside. It’s part of GuestHouse, an independent hospitality group with properties in Bath, York and Margate, and the property promises 32 rooms, an outdoor terrace, a restaurant called Pearly Cow and a wellness concept dubbed Field Trip. Half of the rooms and suites will offer sea views, with glimpses of the iconic old West Pier from the windows. The highlight is the proximity to the beach, allowing guests to hop down for a dip in the water or a stroll at sunset.