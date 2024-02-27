The Most Anticipated U.K. Hotel Openings of 2024

London has been a thriving hub for new hotels over the past two years, including the Raffles London at the OWO and the Peninsula London. New openings aren’t just limited to the capital, though, as the entire U.K. is ready to welcome a slew of exciting openings in 2024. From Manchester to Oxford to Edinburgh, travelers can expect chic boutiques and luxury brands, many of which are the first of their kind in the U.K. While not every property has an exact opening date just yet, we’re still eagerly awaiting their arrival. Here are the most highly anticipated hotel openings in the U.K. this year, including the Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, 100 Princes Street and The Store.