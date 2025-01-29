Where to Embark on a Winter Wellness Getaway in Upstate New York

Snow-covered forests, crackling fireplaces and mineral-rich spas make upstate New York an ideal setting for winter retreats. As the temperatures drop, the region’s most discerning hotels offer a respite from the cold, blending restorative treatments with seasonal comforts. Wellness here is not a trend but a tradition, rooted in the area’s long history of healing waters and fresh mountain air.

Escaping the city for a weekend getaway of quiet is nothing new, but the options for doing so have never been more refined. Driving times may vary, based on both distance and traffic: on average, it’s just under two hours between Manhattan and Hudson Valley (depending on your exact departure and arrival points), two and a half hours to the Catskills and over five hours driving to the Finger Lakes. (You could opt to fly out of LaGuardia Airport to Rochester and rent a car for that last one.)

Hotels across the Hudson Valley, the Catskills and Finger Lakes have embraced wellness in different ways. Some focus on nutrition and movement, while others draw from hydrotherapy and ancient healing practices. Many lean into the natural surroundings, using the landscape itself as part of the restorative process.

Each property presents its own version of winter renewal. Some wellness resorts invite guests to reset through guided meditation, thermal baths and locally sourced meals. Others emphasize outdoor immersion, with snowshoeing trails, forest bathing and cold plunges. Across upstate New York, there is a shared focus on slowing down, restoring balance and rethinking what it means to unwind.

Not all wellness experiences look the same, and not every hotel fits a single mold. Some retreats are intimate and minimalist, designed for solitude. Others are grand estates with every modern amenity. The choices are wide-ranging, but the common thread is offering a setting to pause, recharge and experience the season in a different way.