Jet Set: The U.S. Open Packing Guide

The U.S. Open kicks off on August 24, marking the start of two weeks of incredible tennis at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. It's one of the most highly anticipated sports events of the year, and while the main action might be taking place on the tennis courts, the U.S. Open—which happens to coincide with much of New York Fashion Week—also brings us some top fashion moments from attendees. So if you're planning on attending the 2025 U.S. Open, then you'll want to look the part.

Unlike Wimbledon, the U.S. Open doesn't have a specific dress code. That said, you still want to look somewhat polished and put-together, which means you can probably leave the ripped jeans at home. Comfort is key, and you'd do well to remember that the tennis tournament falls during that time of the year when the temperature can skyrocket to sweltering highs one day, and drop to a brisk, pre-fall degree shortly thereafter.

Whether you're a seasoned U.S. Open attendee or a first-timer at Arthur Ashe, think of this as your ultimate tennis tournament style guide. From a royal-inspired denim dress and perfectly polished suede loafers to a pair of understated sunnies and crisp cotton shorts, here’s what's on our U.S. Open packing list.