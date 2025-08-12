Jet Set: The U.S. Open Packing Guide
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or still in the early planning stages, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs.
The U.S. Open kicks off on August 24, marking the start of two weeks of incredible tennis at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. It's one of the most highly anticipated sports events of the year, and while the main action might be taking place on the tennis courts, the U.S. Open—which happens to coincide with much of New York Fashion Week—also brings us some top fashion moments from attendees. So if you're planning on attending the 2025 U.S. Open, then you'll want to look the part.
Unlike Wimbledon, the U.S. Open doesn't have a specific dress code. That said, you still want to look somewhat polished and put-together, which means you can probably leave the ripped jeans at home. Comfort is key, and you'd do well to remember that the tennis tournament falls during that time of the year when the temperature can skyrocket to sweltering highs one day, and drop to a brisk, pre-fall degree shortly thereafter.
Whether you're a seasoned U.S. Open attendee or a first-timer at Arthur Ashe, think of this as your ultimate tennis tournament style guide. From a royal-inspired denim dress and perfectly polished suede loafers to a pair of understated sunnies and crisp cotton shorts, here’s what's on our U.S. Open packing list.
What to Wear to the U.S. Open
- Everlane The Cable Halter in Cotton Cashmere
- Reformation Tala Linen Dress
- Tod's Raffia-Trimmed Suede Loafers
- Polo Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Linen-Cotton Crewneck Sweater
- Mirth Tivot Pant in Parchment
- Polo Ralph Lauren The Iconic Cotton Chino Ball Cap
- Brochu Walker The Havana Indigo Dress
- Oliver PeoplesFinley 51MM Round Sunglasses
- G. Label by Goop Alexis Short
- Aspinal of London Midi Mayfair in Natural Raffia & Smooth Tan
Everlane The Cable Halter in Cotton Cashmere
Embrace the innately preppy nature of the U.S. Open and bring out your best cable knits. This halter is weighty enough to signal the end of summer but still breathable and light so you're not drenched in sweat. Wear with a crisp pair of pressed white shorts and loafers.
Reformation Tala Linen Dress
If you're drawing a blank for U.S. Open fashion inspo, take a cue from some of the past celeb attendees. In 2024, Taylor Swift wore an adorable red gingham Reformation dress when she attended a match with Travis Kelce; while her exact frock isn't currently available, the brand does have quite a few other red gingham numbers, like this midi that would look oh-so-charming when paired with a straw bag and ballet flats.
Tod's Raffia-Trimmed Suede Loafers
While a pair of kitten heels or strappy sandals might seem like a cute fashion choice, remember that comfort is of the utmost importance when attending the U.S. Open—there's a lot more walking than you might expect, especially when arriving and departing the stadium. That doesn't mean you need to sacrifice style points, though, which is where Tod's plush suede loafers come into play. The handcrafted raffia detailing serves as a reminder that summer does, in fact, last through late September.
Polo Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Linen-Cotton Crewneck Sweater
It's very much still summer, but evening matches can go late into the night at Arthur Ashe, and you might want to bring along a sweater. Ralph Lauren's classic American flag pullover is a failsafe choice for the tennis extravaganza.
Mirth Tivot Pant in Parchment
Handwoven by artisans, these 100 percent cotton wide-leg pants feature an elastic back waistband for optimal comfort and ease, but the front zipper and tab closure ensures these trousers still look polished and put-together for any situation. A floor-length hem and oversized side pockets complete the look.
Polo Ralph Lauren The Iconic Cotton Chino Ball Cap
Skip the ostentatious oversized hat when it comes to shading your face at the U.S. Open—you don't want to be *that* person blocking everyone's view because of your giant brimmed chapeau. For a more casual option, you simply cannot go wrong with Ralph Lauren's classic ball cap, emblazoned with the brand's signature polo logo. And let's be honest—you already know that you plan on leaving with some U.S. Open merch, including a new cap, anyway.
Brochu Walker The Havana Indigo Dress
Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle have both opted for low-key denim dresses while attending the U.S. Open, so why not dip your toes into that denim Americana aesthetic? Brochu Walker's tiered short-sleeved dress is made from a more lightweight indigo denim, so you won't feel like you're weighed down by a heavy jean fabrication.
Oliver Peoples
Finley 51MM Round Sunglasses
If you're also experiencing major logo fatigue right about now (seriously, why is every single item available right now emblazoned in flashy names and insignia?), then may we introduce you to the Oliver Peoples Finley frames? Classic, minimalist and understated, these vintage-inspired acetate shades not only complement any ensemble, but also offer 100 percent UV protection.
G. Label by Goop Alexis Short
Forget everything you thought you knew about shorts—more specifically, Bermuda shorts. These impeccably tailored knee-length shorts feature two crisp front pleats, a mid-rise waist and wide leg opening that creates an A-line silhouette.
Aspinal of London Midi Mayfair in Natural Raffia & Smooth Tan
Avoid any oversized totes or ludicrously capacious bags when planning your outfit for the U.S. Open; while there's no official dress code for spectators, the organization does note that bags should not be larger than 12" x 12" x 16". For another understated yet effortlessly sophisticated purse, try Aspinal's raffia and leather Mayfair bag.