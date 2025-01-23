Valentine’s Day Cocktails to Toast the Most Romantic Time of Year

Celebrate Valentine’s Day by whipping up one of these delectable drinks.

By Morgan Halberg

No matter your feelings towards Valentine’s Day, there’s no denying that it’s the best time of year to celebrate every type of love, both romantic and platonic. February 14 is just around the corner, so get ready to raise a glass to Cupid’s favorite time with a festive, fun and flirty Valentine’s Day-approved cocktail.

Sure, chocolates and roses might be the most obvious treats when it comes to Valentine’s Day, but a fun drink is also a lovely way to celebrate. If you’re staying in on Valentine’s Day (or just want to whip up an enticing red or pink cocktails at any time of the year), then consider these delicious concoctions, which are incredibly easy to make at home right now, and also happen to be a delightful option for both a romantic candlelit Valentine’s Day dinner, a cozy brunch or a Galentine’s day soirée. There’s a Valentine’s Day cocktail recipe for everyone, from bubbly beverages and classic cocktails to fruity concoctions and perfectly pink drinks. Below, see the best Valentine’s Day drink recipes to try now.

Valentine’s Day Cocktail Recipes

Coming Up Roses

Ingredients:
2 oz Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin
3/4 oz fresh lemon juice
.5 oz Lillet Rosé
.5 oz raspberry syrup
Egg white
Fresh raspberries, for garnish

Directions:
Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker without ice; shake to emulsify egg white. Add ice to tin and shake again. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with raspberries.

Coming Up Roses. Empress Gin

Casamigos Espresso Martini

Ingredients:
1 oz Casamigos Jalapeño Tequila 
.75 oz freshly brewed espresso 
1 oz Licor 43 
.75 oz. coffee liqueur 
4 dashes chocolate bitters  
Cocoa powder, for garnish.


Directions:
Add all ingredients to a shaker and dry shake for six seconds. Add ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a chilled martini or coupe glass. Dust with cocoa powder.

Casamigos Espresso Martini. Casamigos

The Pink One

Ingredients:
1.5 oz Belvedere Vodka
.75 oz triple sec
.75 oz lime juice
.33 oz cranberry juice
Orange zest, for garnish

Directions:
Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice; shake vigorously. Fine strain into chilled martini glass. Garnish with orange zest.

Belvedere. Belvedere

Chocolate Noir Negroni

Ingredients:
30 ml Renais Gin
30 ml Regal Rogue Red Vermouth
20 ml Campari
10 ml Crème de Cacao Brown
Melted white chocolate, for garnish

Directions:
Melt white chocolate; use pastry brush to brush on inside of a frozen glass. Place glass in the freezer. Add all ingredients into a mixing glass filled with ice; stir for 20 seconds to chill and dilute. Take glass out of freezer; pour mixture into glass over a fresh large block of ice.

Chocolate Noir Negroni. Renais Gin

Bourbon Raspberry Sour

Ingredients:
1.5 oz. Woodford Reserve Double Oaked
.5 oz Chambord 
.75 oz fresh lemon juice
3 dashes Woodford Reserve Chocolate Bitters
Raspberries, for garnish

Directions:
Add all ingredients to a shaker and add ice. Shake and then double strain into a coupe or martini glass. Garnish with raspberries.

Bourbon Raspberry Sour. Woodford Reserve

Love at First Sip

Ingredients:
1 part Glenlivet 14 Year Single Malt Scotch Whisky
3/4 parts lemon juice
3/4 parts strawberry syrup
3 parts Mumm Sparkling Brut Rosé
Chocolate covered strawberry, for garnish

Directions:
Add whisky, lemon juice and strawberry syrup to a shaker with ice. Shake; strain into coupe glass. Top with rosé and chocolate covered strawberry.

Love at First Sip.

Red Raspberry

Ingredients:
2 oz El Tequileño Reposado Gran Reserva
1 oz freshly squeezed lime juice
.5 oz raspberry liqueur
.5 oz agave syrup
2 oz cranberry juice
6 raspberries

Directions:
Add all ingredients into a shaker over cubed ice. Shake until cold. Strain into a highball glass over cubed ice. Add raspberry or edible flower garnish.

Red Raspberry.

Malibu Strawberry Spritz

Ingredients:
.85 oz Malibu Strawberry
3.4 oz sparkling wine
.85 oz soda water

Directions:
Pour all ingredients into a glass with ice; stir to combine.

Malibu Strawberry Spritz.

Silver Rose Gimlet

Ingredients:
1 oz Nolet’s Silver Gin
1 oz fresh lemonade
.5 oz elderflower liqueur
.5 oz fresh lime juice
Rose petals, for garnish

Directions:
Add ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well and then strain into a martini glass. Garnish with rose petals.

Nolet's Silver Rose Gimlet. Nolet's

Rum Espresso Martini

Ingredients:
1.5 oz Zacapa No.23 Rum
1 oz espresso
.25 oz simple syrup
3 espresso beans, cacao powder and wafer stick, for garnish

Directions:
Add rum, simple syrup and espresso to cocktail shaker with ice; shake vigorously. Strain into a chilled coupe glass dusted with cacao powder. Garnish with espresso beans and wafer stick.

Espresso Martini.

The Bayou Cosmopolitan

Ingredients:
2 oz Bayou White Rum
1 oz cranberry juice
1/2 oz orange liqueur
1/2 oz fresh squeezed lime juice

Directions:
Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Top with cubed ice and shake vigorously for 10 seconds. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a lime wheel, lime wedge or orange.

The Bayou Cosmopolitan.

Brother's Bond Heart & Soul

Ingredients:
2 oz Brother’s Bond American Blended Rye Whiskey
.25 oz pure maple syrup
3 dashes chocolate bitters
Orange twist, for garnish

Directions:
Add all ingredients to a large rocks glass with one large piece of ice; stir. Release the oils from the orange zest over the drink.

Brother's Bond Heart u0026amp; Soul. Brother's Bond

Aragua’s Romance

Ingredients:
1.5 oz Santa Teresa 1796
.5 oz Cappelletti Aperitivo
.25 oz spiced pineapple syrup
.5 oz red wine
Rose petal, for garnish

Directions:
Add all ingredients, except for red wine, in a mixing glass. Add ice and stir for 20 seconds. Pour into rocks glass over large ice cube. Top with red wine floater and garnish with a rose petal.

Aragua’s Romance. Jose Pereiro

Pomegranate Sour Heart

Ingredients:
2 oz Stranahan’s Blue Peak
.75 oz fresh lemon juice
.75 oz fresh orange juice
1 egg white
.5 oz pomegranate grenadine

Directions:
Add whiskey, lemon juice, orange juice, egg white and pomegranate grenadine into a shaker. Shake and strain into a coupe glass; garnish with an orange twist.

Pomegranate Sour Heart. Stranahan's Blue Peak

21Seeds Negroni

Ingredients:
1.5 oz 21 Seeds Valencia Orange Tequila
.5 oz Campari
.5 oz sweet vermouth
.5 oz fresh orange juice
Orange rind, for garnish

Directions:
Combine all ingredients into a shaker and stir with ice. Pour over fresh ice; garnish with orange rind.

21Seeds Negroni. 21 Seeds

Strawberry and Lemongrass Fizz

Ingredients:
1.5 oz Grey Goose Essences Strawberry & Lemongrass
4.5 oz soda water
Fresh strawberries
Lemongrass
Lemon twist

Directions:
Fill a chilled glass with cubed ice. Add Grey Goose Essences and then top with soda water. Garnish with lemongrass, fresh strawberry and a lemon twist.

Strawberry and Lemongrass Fizz Grey Goose

Flora Dora

Ingredients:
4 oz Hendrick’s Gin
2 oz fresh lime juice
1 oz raspberry syrup
Ginger beer
Raspberry and cucumber, for garnish

Directions:
Combine all ingredients, except for ginger beer, into a cocktail shaker with ice. Strain into two highball glasses filled with ice; top each with ginger beer. Gently stir to combine and garnish with raspberry and cucumber.

Flora Dora Hendrick’s Gin

Lady in Red

Ingredients:
1 part Sipsmith London Dry Gin
1 part Sipsmith Sloe Gin
1/2 part lemon juice
1 egg white
1 bar spoon raspberry syrup
Fresh raspberry, for garnish

Directions:
Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker; combine and dry shake. Add ice and shake again. Double strain into a chilled glass and garnish with raspberry.

Lady in Red. Sipsmith

Sweetheart Spritz

Ingredients:
1.5 oz St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur
3 oz Pét-Nat Sparkling Rosé
2 drops Miracle Mile Yuzu Bitters
Club soda
Fresh raspberries
Basil, for garnish

Directions:
In cocktail shaker, muddle the raspberries and then add St. Germain, Pét-Nat and bitters; shake. Pour into a Collins glass over ice. Top with club soda; garnish with fresh basil.

Sweetheart Spritz. St. Germain

Rosita

Ingredients:
1 1/2 oz Volcan Reposado
1/2 oz sweet vermouth
1/2 oz dry vermouth
1/2 oz Campari
1 dash angostura bitters
Orange or lemon twist, for garnish

Directions:
Add ingredients to a mixing tin with ice; stir until chilled. Strain into an old fashioned glass over cubed ice. Garnish with an orange or lemon twist.

Rosita. Volcan

Glendalough Rose Martini

Ingredients:
1.5 oz Glendalough Wild Rose Gin
.5 oz. dry vermouth
.5 oz. elderflower liqueur
Lemon twist, for garnish

Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice; stir until very cold. Strain into a fresh martini glass and garnish with lemon twist.

Glendalough Rose Martini. Glendalough

D’ussé Cherry On Top

Ingredients:
2 oz D’ussé VSOP Cognac
.75 oz sherry
3 dashes Bittercube Jamaican #2 Bitters

Directions:
Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir with a bar spoon until cold. Strain into a chilled Nick & Nora glass.

D’ussé Strawberry Lemonade. D’ussé

Cointreau Pink Margarita

Ingredients:
1 oz Cointreau
2 oz tequila
1 oz fresh lime juice
Grapefruit soda

Directions:
Add Cointreau, tequila and lime juice to a shaker. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Top with grapefruit soda.

Cointreau Pink Margarita. Cointreau

Glenfiddich Manhattan

Ingredients:
2 parts Glenfiddich 23 Year Grand Cru
1 part Nonino Amaro
1 bar spoon maple syrup
2 dashes Angostura bitters

Directions:
Add ingredients to a mixing glass filled with ice; stir. Strain into a chilled martini glass.

Glenfiddich Manhattan. Glenfiddich

Garden of Legacy

Ingredients:
1.35 oz The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old
1 oz pink grapefruit juice
1.4 oz sugar syrup
Pinch of sea salt
Soda water or tonic water
Pink grapefruit wedge, for garnish

Directions:
Combine all ingredients into a tall glass; add ice. Top with soda or tonic. Garnish with a pink grapefruit wedge.

Garden of Legacy. Macallan

Pink Parasol

Ingredients:
1.5 oz Rancho La Gloria Pink Lemonade Infused Tequila
.5 oz elderflower liqueur
.5 oz honey syrup
Prosecco
Lemon twist, for garnish

Directions:
Pour tequila, elderflower liqueur and honey syrup into a shaker. Shake and strain into a flute; top with prosecco and garnish with a lemon twist.

Pink Parasol. Rancho La Gloria

Rosa Romance

Ingredients:
1 oz gin
.5 oz Grand Marnier
2 dashes orange bitters
Rosa Regale Red

Directions:
Pour gin of choice into a glass. Add Grand Marnier and orange bitters. Top with two to three ounces of Rosa Regale.

Rosa Romance. Banfi

Cupid’s Arrow

Ingredients:
2 1/2 oz Noilly Prat Original Dry
2/3 oz blood orange juice
1/4 oz lemon juice
1/4 oz demerara syrup
1 dash orange bitters
1 spring rosemary, for garnish

Directions:
Build drink in a Collins glass with crushed ice. Add more crushed ice on top and garnish with rosemary spring.

Cupids Arrow. Noilly Prat

Malfy Rosa Gin and Tonic

Ingredients:
1 part Malfy Gin Rosa
3 parts premium tonic water
Pink grapefruit wheel and rosemary sprig, for garnish

Directions:
Build ingredients in a Copa glass with cubed ice. Stir gently to combine. Garnish with grapefruit wheel and rosemary sprig.

Malfy Rosa Gin and Tonic Malfy

Kiss Me Paloma

Ingredients:
2 oz Lalo Tequila
1.5 oz fresh grapefruit juice
3 oz sparkling water
.5 oz fresh lime juice
.5 oz agave syrup
Pinch of salt
Lime wedge, for garnish

Directions:
Add tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice, agave syrup and a pinch of salt to a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into an ice-filled Collins glass with a salted rim. Top with sparkling water and garnish with lime wedge.

Kiss Me Paloma. Lalo

Third Wheel

Ingredients:
2 parts Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum
1/2 part dry curaçao
1/2 part lemon juice
Orange peel, for garnish

Directions:
Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice; shake until chilled. Fine strain into a coupe glass with a half-sugar rim. Garnish with orange peel.

Third Wheel.

