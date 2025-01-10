The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for the Most Special Man
From a sleek espresso machine and leather-trimmed gloves to the coziest cashmere zip-up and high-tech headphones, these are the best Valentine’s Day gift ideas for the most special guy.Read More
Hunting for a Valentine’s Day present often poses a challenge for even the most accomplished of gift-givers. For those who aren’t quite as confident in their DIY or present shopping skills, it’s all the more anxiety-inducing, especially when you’re on the hunt for the perfect gift for the most special guy in your life. After all, no matter your feelings on V-day, February 14 is still an optimal time to pull out all the stops in the pursuit of finding great gifts for those you care about the most. Show your loved ones just how much you care, which means you can do better than last year’s Apple AirPods or a last-minute Amazon gift card.
Don’t let the pressure get to you, because you still have plenty of time to find him the perfect keepsake. Yes, men can be difficult to shop for, but there’s a Valentine’s Day gift out there for every type of guy—as long as you put the time and effort into the process, taking his personal interests and hobbies into account. For those still not sure where to begin, we’ve done the hard work for you, and curated all the most thoughtful, sophisticated and unique gifts to give him this Valentine’s Day. From a sleek espresso machine and leather-trimmed gloves to the coziest cashmere zip-up and high-tech headphones, these are the best Valentine's Day gift ideas that show him just how much you care.
The Splurge-Worthy Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for Him
Polo Ralph Lauren The Iconic Cable-Knit Cashmere Sweater
A Ralph Lauren cable knit sweater is a luxurious and thoughtful gift that he’ll wear forever.
Brunello Cucinelli Leather-Trimmed Suede Gloves
Gorgeously crafted in Italy from the most luxurious suede and leather, Brunello Cucinelli (BCUCY)'s gloves are more than just a winter accessory—they're a dapper staple that will help keep his hands warm and toasty without sacrificing style.
Smythson Lightweight Large Briefcase in Panama
It turns out that work accoutrements can, in fact, be stylish—just look at this dapper leather briefcase, which has multiple interior pockets for all his essentials, plus a leather strap if he decides to use it for travel.
Master & Dynamic MW09 Active Noise-Cancelling True Wireless Earphones
Replace his old earbuds with these wireless earphones from Master & Dynamic, which come in a sleek fiber case. They feature adaptive active noise cancellation and Bluetooth capabilities, with up to 48 hours of playtime from a full charge.
Diptyque Paris Refillable Candle
All Diptyque candles are great, but the refillable votives are as luxurious as they are sustainable.
Tod's City Gommino Leather Penny Loafers
A classic black leather loafer never goes out of style.
Aspinal of London 15-inch Backgammon Set in Deep Shine Black Croc
Ready for the most sophisticated game night yet? Aspinal's beautifully made backgammon features a full-grain leather briefcase-style case, with lockable clasps to close it up when you're not using it. It comes with acrylic chips, four standard dice and two leather dice cups, plus one doubling cube.
Away Carry-On Boot Bag 55L
If he's a dedicated skier, gift him this boot bag will make packing up his gear a total breeze on all his upcoming snowy trips.
Stags’ Leap Winery 2020 The Leap
This full-bodied Stags' Leap cabernet is a dream to pair with a cozy winter meal; red aromas of dark berries including black cherry, blackberry and plum are complemented by notes of cola nut, root spice and ground espresso for a long mineral finish. Open it up for Valentine's Day date night.
Sisley Sisleÿum for Men
Sisley's anti-aging revitalizing moisturizer is formulated specifically to target men's skin concerns, including supporting the skin against the irritating effects of shaving, as well as from natural pollutants, cold and stress, while firming and hydrating. It also protects skin against razor burn.
The Elder Statesman Cashmere Zip-Up Hoodie
A thoughtfully-crafted cashmere zip-up hoodie from celeb-loved The Elder Statesman combines sustainability and luxury. The high-quality, cozy piece has a boxy fit and is perfect to throw on over a t-shirt.
Royce New York Leather Luggage Tag
The frequent traveler will put a luxe new leather luggage tag to use right Away.
Cozy Earth Bamboo Duvet Cover
A fresh new duvet cover will brighten up his bedroom; this one is oversized and made from 100 percent bamboo viscose, which is ideal for helping maintain his ideal temperature throughout the night.
The Macallan Harmony Collection Amber Meadow
If he’s a whiskey enthusiast, consider this single-malt expression from Macallan’s Harmony collection, created in partnership with Mary and Stella McCartney.
Horace Healthy Glow Duo
Upgrade his self-care routine with this two-piece set from French skincare brand Horace, which is specifically formulated for men’s skin needs.
Tom Ford Wool, Cashmere and Mohair-Blend Cardigan
Knitted in Italy, Tom Ford's exquisite navy cardigan is made of the softest wool, cashmere and mohair, for a classic layering staple.
SodaStream Art Machine
If he’s on team sparkling water, look no further than the SodaStream Art, so he can always have his favorite fizzy beverage at home. This machine also lets you entirely customize your sparkling water, including your chosen level of carbonation and various flavors.
Vuori Transit Jogger
These comfy Vuori joggers that prove loungewear doesn’t have to look sloppy.
Oura Ring 4
The new Oura Ring 4 is the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the fitness and wellness enthusiast in your life. It tracks heart rate, respiration rate, sleep, movement, temperature variations and more, and offers up to eight days of battery life. Plus, it's smaller and sleeker than a watch tracking device.
Cuisinart Belgian Waffle Maker with Pancake Plates
A deluxe Belgian waffle maker, complete with the ability to make pancakes, too, makes for such a fun and whimsical gift—plus, you’re sure to get a delicious breakfast out of it.
Ugg Men's Ascot Suede Slippers
A pair of slip-on, furry-lined suede slippers are perfect for at-home lounging.
Frette Unito Shawl Collar Bathrobe
While Frette's plush cotton terry robe is definitely an investment, it's the coziest—and most luxurious—post-shower attire out there.
Montblanc MB 01 Over-Ear Headphones Black
Replace his old headphones with this fancy leather-accented pair from Montblanc.
Floral Street Santal Diffuser
The warm, spicy and woodsy notes in this santal diffuser will make his entire home smell incredible.
De'Longhi La Specialista Prestigio Espresso Machine
The coffee aficionado will adore this sleek espresso machine, which truly does it all. He’ll be better than a barista in no time; this manual machine brews handcrafted espresso drinks including lattes, flat whites and cappuccinos, in addition to classic coffee.
Muraglia Palermo Olive Oil Bottle
You can’t go wrong with a good olive oil, which isn’t just for foodies—it’s one of the few food-focused presents that you can be pretty certain will definitely be used and appreciated, because who isn’t constantly running low on olive oil? A fancy EVOO steps it up a notch.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud Satin Mood Eau De Parfum
It’s not easy to select a man’s cologne, but you can’t go wrong with this woodsy fragrance, with oud wood, violet accord and just a hint of rose to complement the warm amber.
Away Everywhere Bag in Black Nylon
A classic black carryall is so versatile. He can use it to pack all his essentials for a short trip, or use it as a personal bag for longer getaways; it has a strap that seamlessly slides onto his go-to rolling suitcase. The ideal Valentine’s Day gift for those in long-distance relationships.
Tumi Nassau Laptop Portfolio
A plush laptop portfolio ensures he doesn’t scratch up his computer while on-the-go, and if you get it monogrammed, it makes for such a sweet personalized gift.
Dagne Dover Dakota Neoprene Backpack
A sleek and minimalist backpack is a convenient way for him to tote around all his daily must-haves, or to use while traveling.
Brava Glass Oven
Brava’s glass-windowed oven allowed you to see everything happening while cooking—it’s a combination air fryer, dehydrator, oven and toaster, with the ability to roast, bake, sear, toast, slow cook and so much more, for a true high-tech appliance that’s perfect for big or small spaces.
Transparent Speaker
Stockholm-based audio brand Transparent has made a name for itself thanks to its minimalist yet eye-catching, decidedly Scandinavian products, and this aluminum and tempered glass gadget is definitely a standout. The Bluetooth-compatible speaker is perfect for the music lover.
Cartier Santos Automatic 39.8mm Interchangeable Stainless Steel and Leather Watch
If you want to treat him to a forever timepiece, you can’t go wrong with a classic Cartier Santos watch, with a sleek stainless steel face and interchangeable leather strap. It’s the ultimate luxury gift.
Moncler Appliquéd Ribbed Virgin Wool and Cashmere-Blend Beanie
A wool and cashmere beanie is the winter accessories staple he didn't know he needed. He can wear it around the city or pack it for an upcoming ski trip.
Loftie Digital Alarm Clock
Screen time right before bed is one of the worst things you can do for your sleep, so help him get a good night’s rest by replacing his phone alarm with this high-tech digital alarm clock.
Orlebar Brown Bulldog Straight-Leg Mid-Length Swim Shorts
A new pair of swim trunks are ideal for all those trips you've been planning.
Leatherology Framed Toiletry Bag
He’ll use this leather dopp kit to store his toiletries both at home and on-the-go. To add an extra-special touch, go a step further and get it personalized with his monogram.
Canada Goose Macmillan Parka
Looking for a Valentine's Day gift that is both practical and indulgent? Consider a new winter parka, like Canada Goose (GOOS)'s 80/20 down/feather fill option.
Valstar Valstarino Suede Jacket
The Valstarino jacket first debuted in 1935, and this piece of outerwear remains a timeless icon. Inspired by A1 flight jackets and made of a super-soft suede, it's the perfect blend of style and functionality.
Shun Premier Knives, Set of 10
If he fancies himself something of a home chef, he’ll adore this ultra-fancy 10-piece kitchen knife set. These are true works of art, complete with hand-forged blades and hand-hammered finishes.
Saint Laurent Wyatt Suede Chelsea Boots
The most dapper man will appreciate a new pair of black suede Chelsea boots, like the iconic Wyatt from Saint Laurent.
Alo Yoga Warrior Mat
A cushy and supportive new yoga mat will improve (and motivate) his at-home workouts so much.
The Art of Shaving The 4 Elements Heated Razor Kit Unscented
Make shaving a truly enjoyable experience for him with this gift set, which includes a heated razor, pre-shave oil, shaving cream, after-shave balm and a shaving brush with a stand.
Lake Pajamas Men's Pima Sleep Long-Long Set in True Navy
Upgrade his nighttime routine with a cozy sleep set—and don't worry, we won't judge if you want to scoop up a pair from the brand for yourself, too.
HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket
An at-home sauna blanket just might be the ultimate in self-care, so he can get all the benefits of going to the spa without actually having to leave the house.
Warby Parker Waller Sunglasses
A versatile pair of bestselling shades to protect his eyes from the bright winter glare.
Nike Pegasus Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
A fresh pair of supportive sneakers might not seem like the most romantic gift, but these are the best motivation for staying on that exercise kick.