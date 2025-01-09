The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish Woman

From a diamond-accented gold watch and plush leather tote bag to a wonderfully indulgent perfume and all things cashmere, these are the sweet Valentine’s Day gifts that she’s sure to love.

By Morgan Halberg

If you haven't started the search for a Valentine's Day gift just yet, take this as a sign to get on that. February 14 is just around the corner, and even if you do think of Valentine's as a Hallmark holiday, it's still as good a time as any to show the special people in your life just how much you care. Whether you’re shopping for your girlfriend, wife, sister, mother or best friend, treat the loveliest ladies in your life to a thoughtful gift this Valentine's Day.

A handwritten love note and a bouquet of red roses are Valentine's Day classics for a reason, but if gift-giving is your love language (or hers!), it's the perfect time to go above and beyond—and FYI, that means no Amazon gift cards or leftover bags of Christmas candy.

Instead of waiting until the last minute, take the time to find her a special and unique gift that she’ll truly treasure. If you’re out of gift ideas or just haven’t had a spare minute since the start of the new year to locate the perfect present just yet, don’t stress! We’ve done the hard work for you, and found all the best luxury gifts that the most stylish woman will absolutely adore on Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re on the hunt for a romantic gift for a big date night or want to find a sweet keepsake for that Galentine’s Day fête, we’ve got you covered. From a diamond-accented gold watch and plush leather tote bag to a wonderfully indulgent perfume and all things cashmere, these are the sweet Valentine’s Day gifts that she’s sure to love.

The Best Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for Her

Aspinal of London Midi Mayfair Bag

Handcrafted from full-grain leather, Aspinal's ladylike top-handle bag is a purse that never goes out of style—just like your Valentine. She already has enough black and brown bags, so treat her to something that's both on-trend of Valentine's Day, in a gorgeous shade of red, but not kitschy. She can tote it around using either the handle or the detachable chain strap.

$975, shop now

Aspinal of London. Aspinal of London

Therabody TheraFace Depuffing Wand

If she loves a good beauty treatment, scoop up the new Therabody depuffing wand, which features cold and heated skincare treatments for the ultimate at-home glow—no trip to the spa necessary.

$149, shop now

Therabody. Therabody

Tiffany & Co. Rectangular Frame

A sterling silver Tiffany & Co. frame is a minimalist, classic addition to her home—extra points if you include a photo, ready to be featured.

$1,000, shop now

Tiffany & Co. Tiffany & Co.

Eberjey Gisele Shortie Short Pajama Set

There’s a reason the ‘Gisele’ is a bestseller at Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s and nearly every other retailer to carry the Eberjey line: this comfy, adorable pajama set is the most stylish way to go to bed. If lingerie isn’t your speed—or you’re looking for a non-romantic, unique gift for a loved one or best friend—try these PJs.

$128, shop now

Eberjey. Eberjey

Westman Atelier The Petal Essentials

Luxury beauty brand Westman Atelier recently debuted their cult-favorite "petal" hue in lipstick, lip balm and a highlight, and this four-piece set includes all three, plus the original blush. The formulas are colors are incredibly wearable, and so easy to apply.

$150, shop now

Westman Atelier. Westman Atelier

Diptyque Tuberose Candle

A candle from French brand Diptyque is a tried and true classic, and tuberose is a perfect scent for Valentine’s Day—and year-round, really. Splurge on the enamel vessel version of the floral scent, which she’s sure to light every single day (and remember your thoughtful gift in the process).

$230, shop now

Diptyque. Diptyque

Manolo Blahnik Carolyne Suede Mid-Heel Slingback Pump

If you want to gift her shoes this V-day, look no further than a pair of timeless Manolo heels, like these effortlessly elegant Carolyne suede slingbacks.

$895, shop now

Manolo Blahnik. Manolo Blahnik

Chanel N°1 de Chanel Revitalizing Mask

This Chanel refillable face mask is packed with AHAs, red camellia extract and red camellia oil, which works to exfoliate while also reducing the appearance of fine lines, for skin that’s more even, refined and glowing—the perfect gift for any beauty maven.

$100, shop now

Chanel. Chanel

Cozy Earth Florence Throw

A cozy throw blanket is the perfect gift to cuddle up with right now, especially in this beautiful camel colorway.

$200, shop now

Cozy Earth. Cozy Earth

Papier Le Journal Black Leather Notebook

For the lady who prefers writing things down on paper instead of sticking everything in her phone: see Papier's gorgeous leather notebook, filled with crisp lined pages.

$60, shop now

Papier. Papier

Parfums de Marly Delina Eau de Parfum

If she's all about a floral fragrance, order her a bottle of Parfums de Marly's Delina, with notes of damascena rose, lily of the valley, peony, lychee, bergamot and nutmeg, balanced out with a hint of vanilla, white musk, cedarwood and incense. The gorgeous pink bottle is just *chef's kiss.*

$375, shop now

Parfums de Marly. Parfums de Marly

Lelet Ny Hannah Silk Bow With Crystals

Help her add a touch of sparkling whimsy to her ensemble with this delightful crystal-embellished bow.

$298, shop now

Lelet Ny. Neiman Marcus

Knesko Rose Quartz Heart Gua Sha

Upgrade her next at-home spa day with this heart-shaped, rose quartz gua sha stone massager, for the ultimate in luxurious self-care.

$65, shop now

Knesko. Knesko

KitchenAid Design Series Evergreen Stand Mixer

If she loves all things baking, there's a clear choice for the best Valentine's Day gift, that's the viral KitchenAid stand mixer. Not only is it an incredibly versatile appliance in the kitchen, but it looks incredibly chic on the countertop, too.

$699.95, shop now

KitchenAid. Williams-Sonoma

Carrière Frères Winter Forest Botanical Palet

These botanical palets feature cedar, cypress and fir, for a classic yet subtle limited edition winter fragrance to spice up any home interior.

$59, shop now

Carrière Frères. Carrière Frères

Polo Ralph Lauren Lambskin Hacking Blazer

Crafted of buttery soft lambskin, this sleek, slim-fit leather blazer is the epitome of understated elegance, adding a polished note to any outfit.

$1,498, shop now

Polo Ralph Lauren. Polo Ralph Lauren

Aperture Cellars 2018 SJ Ranch Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon

Whether she's a true oenophile or just enjoys a solid glass of vino, there's no going wrong with Aperture Cellars cabernet sauvignon. This is a small-production bottling; it's bold and rich, yet utterly drinkable, with aromas of raspberry jam, plum and rose petals, with smokey sagebrush.

$225, shop now

Aperture Cellars. Aperture Cellars

Fresh Rose Morning Body Lotion

A delightful rose-scented body moisturizer is such a sweet little gift.

$29, shop now

Fresh. Fresh

Jillian Dempsey Gold Bar

Beauty connoisseurs swear by this 24-karat gold-plated vibrating bar from celebrity makeup artist Jillian Dempsey, which is exclusively sourced from Japan and helps smooth and sculpt your face. It’ll seriously elevate her skincare routine.

$195, shop now

Jillian Dempsey. Jillian Dempsey.

Splits59 Rib Beanie & Leg Warmer Set

This cozy two-piece set includes a ribbed beanie and leg warmers; she wear wear these to keep warm while working out or for lounging around this season.

$86, shop now

Splits59. Splits59

Aerin Modern Shagreen Large Jewelry Box

A gorgeous, blush pink embossed jewelry box is the most stylish way to store all her baubles—bonus points if you gift her a pretty gem, too.

$750, shop now

Aerin. Aerin

Hutch Carley Tulle Gown

If she's been eagerly awaiting Valentine's Day for the past month—especially that romantic dinner on the 14th—treat her to a special dress for the occasion, in a fitting hue.

$396, shop now

Hutch. Hutch

Foundrae Strong Heart Bangle

This 18-karat yellow gold bangle is a chic and minimalist piece of jewelry that she’s sure to add to her everyday repertoire.

$7,350, shop now

Foundrae. Foundrae

Chantecaille 24K Gold Essence Intense

New year, new skincare routine. She deserves the absolute best, and what's more indulgent than a beauty product with 24-karat gold? Chantecaille's new pre-serum essence starts out a luxury lover's beauty routine in the best way; use it as the first step post-face wash, and the combination of 24-karat gold and vitamin C will create the best base. If you really want to treat her to something special for Valentine's Day, scoop up the brand's entire 24-karat gold line, including the moisturizer, serum and face mask.

$250, shop now

Chantecaille. Chantecaille

Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame 2015

For a special champagne, you can’t beat Veuve Clicquot’s 2015 La Grande Dame vintage, for the perfect bubbly Valentine’s Day toast. The gift box makes it even more special.

$229, shop now

Veuve Clicquot. Veuve Clicquot

Mason Pearson Handy Boar Bristle Hair Brush

Is this hair brush exorbitantly priced? Yes, yes it is, but Valentine's Day is the perfect time to treat her to that product she's been coveting but hasn't splurged on just yet. This Mason Pearson hair brush is the secret weapon in any hair care routine, especially if she has longer hair. The bristles clean and stimulate the scalp, increasing blood flow to the scalp for her healthiest hair yet.

$325, shop now

Mason Pearson. Neiman Marcus

Makeup by Mario Super Satin Lipstick

What better time than Valentine’s Day to wear sophisticated, bold red lip, like this daring red hue from Makeup by Mario?

$28, shop now

Makeup by Mario. Makeup by Mario

Villeroy & Boch La Boule in Memphis

The ultimate hostess will definitely appreciate this two-person tableware set that comes with flat bowls, regular bowls, plates and a serving platter, all of which neatly stack into a chic vessel. It’s ideal if you want to have romantic night in instead of dining out this year.

$450, shop now

Villeroy & Boch. Villeroy & Boch

Tarte Best Of Maracuja Juicy Lips Set

This beauty gift set includes four full-size Tarte lip products, from the brand's lip oil to their lip plump.

$45, shop now

Tarte. Tarte

Slip Silk Pink Queen Pillowcase

She’ll have the sweetest of dreams once she starts using this indulgent silk pillowcase.

$89, shop now

Slip. Slip

Gucci Jackie 1961 Small Leather Bag

A classic leather bag, like this elegant Gucci option, is a forever piece that’s the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for the woman who always sticks with a timeless aesthetic.

$3,800, shop now

Gucci. Gucci

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe

A plush robe is key for any and all self-care.

$99, shop now

Brooklinen. Brooklinen

The Pilates Class Membership

Why not give her the gift of wellness this Valentine’s Day? If she’s a Pilates enthusiast through and through, treat her to a membership to The Pilates Class, a digital platform with a vast array of classes, plus other wellness tips.

$139 per year, shop now

The Pilates Class. The Pilates Class

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Upgrade her tech situation with the sleek, noise-canceling AirPods Max headphones—they’re a dream for travel and everyday.

$549, shop now

Apple. Apple

Brightland The Artist Capsule Olive Oils

Olive oil is a thoughtful and useful gift—it’s something that pretty much everyone uses regularly, and this particular gift set is a unique take on the usual offerings, as it includes four infused olive oils. Each bottle is different, and also features a special artist-designed label.

$150, shop now

Brightland. Brightland

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Sparkling Body Oil

Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge 540 fragrance has built quite the dedicated following, and if she's already stocked up on the perfume, present her with the body oil version of the scent.

$215, shop now

Maison Francis Kurkdjian. Maison Francis Kurkdjian

Revelry Stone Taper Candle Holders, Set of Two

A pair of sleek, minimalist candle holders will last even longer than any luxurious votive.

$148, shop now

Revelry. Revelry

Minnie Rose Cashmere Fringe Shawl

If you want to gift her a piece of clothing but don't want to worry about sizing, you can't go wrong with a chic, fringed cashmere shawl.

$336, shop now

Minnie Rose. Minnie Rose

The Row Classic Calf Leather Belt

A well-crafted leather belt, like this timeless black version from The Row, is an accessory that she'll turn to year after year.

$595, shop now

The Row. Neiman Marcus

Amaffi Amor and Psychea Perfume

The luxury-loving, beauty product-adoring lady will truly cherish this ridiculously lavish Amaffi perfume, with a dreamy aroma of tuberose, gardenia and amber in a gorgeous, heart-shaped glass bottle. It’s a total splurge, but she deserves it.

$5,200, shop now

Amaffi. Amaffi

Tumi Harrison Nelson Duffel

If she's always carrying the same beat-up travel big, order her a sleek leather duffel—it's perfect for the jet-setter.

$875, shop now

Tumi. Tumi

White + Warren Cashmere Travel Wrap

You can’t go wrong with an oh-so-soft cashmere scarf from New York-based brand White + Warren.

$350, shop now

White + Warren. White + Warren

Tom Ford Vanilla Sex Eau de Parfum

Tom Ford’s Vanilla Sex perfume is an absolute delight—a warm, spicy yet subtly sweet fragrance with hints of vanilla, sandalwood and a touch of almond.

$405, shop now

Tom Ford. TED MORRISON

Vice Wines Big Napa Red Gift Box

This three-bottle gift set of vino includes the best of Napa reds.

$175, shop now

Vice Wines. Vice Wines

Cartier Tank Française 32mm Medium 18-Karat Gold Diamond Watch

The woman who you think already has everything will absolutely adore this unapologetically lavish, diamond-accented gold Carter Tank watch.

$32,800, shop now

Cartier. Net-a-Porter

Vehla Willow Sunglasses

You can't have too many pairs of chic shades, and Vehla's retro-inspired tortoiseshell frames are sure to be a winner.

$250, shop now

Vehla. Vehla

Away The Bigger Carry-On: Aluminum Edition Rose Gold

Not only is this rose gold aluminum carry-on suitcase both durable and functional, but it’s also lovely to look at and stands out in a crowd—a major plus when searching for luggage in the airport.

$645, shop now

Away. Away.

Cosori Lite 4.0-Quart Smart Air Fryer

Air fryers aren’t new by any means, but they’re still only growing in popularity thanks to their versatility and convenience. Cosori’s ultra-lightweight air fryer has smart technology capabilities and is super sleek and petite, which is optimal for those with smaller kitchens (and far more practical than any waffle maker).

$99.99, shop now

Cosori. Cosori

Unsubscribed Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater

A plush and polished cashmere turtleneck sweater is the perfect gift to keep her cozy and chic this winter.

$478, shop now

Unsubscribed. Unsubscribed

Baccarat Château Baccarat Dégustation Glasses Set

Baccarat crystal instantly elevates any bar, and this set of wine glasses is perfect for an at-home tasting.

$500, shop now

Baccarat. JManigand

Idyl Diamond Studs

If she prefers to stick with the same classic jewelry for her day-to-day, gift her a simple pair of sparkling diamond studs.

$590, shop now

Idyl. Idyl

Jenni Kayne Olivia Coat

A sleek, classic brown coat is a luxury Valentine's Day gift that is special yet practical; it's a neutral color she can wear over pretty much anything, but plenty indulgent, too.

$1,025, shop now

Jenni Kayne. Jenni Kayne

Winston Flowers Mon Chéri Bouquet

Flowers don’t have to be a cliché gift, especially when you send her a gorgeous bouquet like this one, with roses, ranunculus, gardenia and dark cherry scabiosa—what better way to say I love you?

$375, shop now

Winston Flowers. Winston Flowers

Loewe Two-Tone Textured-Leather Wallet

A classic textured leather wallet is a gift that’s both a luxury treat and something you know she’ll use every single day.

$750, shop now

Loewe. Net-a-Porter

Bearaby Cotton Weighted Blanket

A soothing and comfy weighted blanket is such a great gift, and this neutral shade happens to go with any decor scheme.

$199, shop now

Bearaby. Bearaby

Bombas Women's Gripper Slipper Bootie

She won't ever want to take off these sherpa-lined slipper booties, with a gripper on the bottom for extra traction.

$60, shop now

Bombas. Bombas

Krewe Brigitte Sunglasses

These high-quality Krewe sunnies are a fun and unique take on the classic cat-eye, with whimsical scalloped detailing.

$295, shop now

Krewe. Krewe

Bottega Veneta Hop Large Leather Tote

Bottega’s carefully-crafted luxe leather bags are a worthy investment for her wardrobe.

$4,900, shop now

Bottega Veneta. Bottega Veneta

Smythson Cosmetic Case

This leather cosmetics case from Smythson easily holds all her favorite on-the-go beauty and skincare products. Customize it with her monogram for a truly special, personalized gift.

$345, shop now

Smythson. Smythson

Alo Yoga Airlift Disco Daze Onesie

The athleisure-loving lady will wear this adorable workout onesie all the time.

$148, shop now

Alo. Alo

