The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish Woman
From a diamond-accented gold watch and plush leather tote bag to a wonderfully indulgent perfume and all things cashmere, these are the sweet Valentine’s Day gifts that she’s sure to love.Read More
If you haven't started the search for a Valentine's Day gift just yet, take this as a sign to get on that. February 14 is just around the corner, and even if you do think of Valentine's as a Hallmark holiday, it's still as good a time as any to show the special people in your life just how much you care. Whether you’re shopping for your girlfriend, wife, sister, mother or best friend, treat the loveliest ladies in your life to a thoughtful gift this Valentine's Day.
A handwritten love note and a bouquet of red roses are Valentine's Day classics for a reason, but if gift-giving is your love language (or hers!), it's the perfect time to go above and beyond—and FYI, that means no Amazon gift cards or leftover bags of Christmas candy.
Instead of waiting until the last minute, take the time to find her a special and unique gift that she’ll truly treasure. If you’re out of gift ideas or just haven’t had a spare minute since the start of the new year to locate the perfect present just yet, don’t stress! We’ve done the hard work for you, and found all the best luxury gifts that the most stylish woman will absolutely adore on Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re on the hunt for a romantic gift for a big date night or want to find a sweet keepsake for that Galentine’s Day fête, we’ve got you covered. From a diamond-accented gold watch and plush leather tote bag to a wonderfully indulgent perfume and all things cashmere, these are the sweet Valentine’s Day gifts that she’s sure to love.
See the rest of Observer's luxury gift guides.
The Best Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for Her
- Aspinal of London Midi Mayfair Bag
- Therabody TheraFace Depuffing Wand
- Tiffany & Co. Rectangular Frame
- Eberjey Gisele Shortie Short Pajama Set
- Westman Atelier The Petal Essentials
- Diptyque Tuberose Candle
- Manolo Blahnik Carolyne Suede Mid-Heel Slingback Pump
- Chanel N°1 de Chanel Revitalizing Mask
- Cozy Earth Florence Throw
- Papier Le Journal Black Leather Notebook
- Parfums de Marly Delina Eau de Parfum
- Lelet Ny Hannah Silk Bow With Crystals
- Knesko Rose Quartz Heart Gua Sha
- KitchenAid Design Series Evergreen Stand Mixer
- Carrière Frères Winter Forest Botanical Palet
- Polo Ralph Lauren Lambskin Hacking Blazer
- Aperture Cellars 2018 SJ Ranch Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon
- Fresh Rose Morning Body Lotion
- Jillian Dempsey Gold Bar
- Splits59 Rib Beanie & Leg Warmer Set
- Aerin Modern Shagreen Large Jewelry Box
- Hutch Carley Tulle Gown
- Foundrae Strong Heart Bangle
- Chantecaille 24K Gold Essence Intense
- Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame 2015
- Mason Pearson Handy Boar Bristle Hair Brush
- Makeup by Mario Super Satin Lipstick
- Villeroy & Boch La Boule in Memphis
- Tarte Best Of Maracuja Juicy Lips Set
- Slip Silk Pink Queen Pillowcase
- Gucci Jackie 1961 Small Leather Bag
- Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe
- The Pilates Class Membership
- Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
- Brightland The Artist Capsule Olive Oils
- Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Sparkling Body Oil
- Revelry Stone Taper Candle Holders, Set of Two
- Minnie Rose Cashmere Fringe Shawl
- The Row Classic Calf Leather Belt
- Amaffi Amor and Psychea Perfume
- Tumi Harrison Nelson Duffel
- White + Warren Cashmere Travel Wrap
- Tom Ford Vanilla Sex Eau de Parfum
- Vice Wines Big Napa Red Gift Box
- Cartier Tank Française 32mm Medium 18-Karat Gold Diamond Watch
- Vehla Willow Sunglasses
- Away The Bigger Carry-On: Aluminum Edition Rose Gold
- Cosori Lite 4.0-Quart Smart Air Fryer
- Unsubscribed Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
- Baccarat Château Baccarat Dégustation Glasses Set
- Idyl Diamond Studs
- Jenni Kayne Olivia Coat
- Winston Flowers Mon Chéri Bouquet
- Loewe Two-Tone Textured-Leather Wallet
- Bearaby Cotton Weighted Blanket
- Bombas Women's Gripper Slipper Bootie
- Krewe Brigitte Sunglasses
- Bottega Veneta Hop Large Leather Tote
- Smythson Cosmetic Case
- Alo Yoga Airlift Disco Daze Onesie
Aspinal of London Midi Mayfair Bag
Handcrafted from full-grain leather, Aspinal's ladylike top-handle bag is a purse that never goes out of style—just like your Valentine. She already has enough black and brown bags, so treat her to something that's both on-trend of Valentine's Day, in a gorgeous shade of red, but not kitschy. She can tote it around using either the handle or the detachable chain strap.
Therabody TheraFace Depuffing Wand
If she loves a good beauty treatment, scoop up the new Therabody depuffing wand, which features cold and heated skincare treatments for the ultimate at-home glow—no trip to the spa necessary.
Tiffany & Co. Rectangular Frame
A sterling silver Tiffany & Co. frame is a minimalist, classic addition to her home—extra points if you include a photo, ready to be featured.
Eberjey Gisele Shortie Short Pajama Set
There’s a reason the ‘Gisele’ is a bestseller at Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s and nearly every other retailer to carry the Eberjey line: this comfy, adorable pajama set is the most stylish way to go to bed. If lingerie isn’t your speed—or you’re looking for a non-romantic, unique gift for a loved one or best friend—try these PJs.
Westman Atelier The Petal Essentials
Luxury beauty brand Westman Atelier recently debuted their cult-favorite "petal" hue in lipstick, lip balm and a highlight, and this four-piece set includes all three, plus the original blush. The formulas are colors are incredibly wearable, and so easy to apply.
Diptyque Tuberose Candle
A candle from French brand Diptyque is a tried and true classic, and tuberose is a perfect scent for Valentine’s Day—and year-round, really. Splurge on the enamel vessel version of the floral scent, which she’s sure to light every single day (and remember your thoughtful gift in the process).
Manolo Blahnik Carolyne Suede Mid-Heel Slingback Pump
If you want to gift her shoes this V-day, look no further than a pair of timeless Manolo heels, like these effortlessly elegant Carolyne suede slingbacks.
Chanel N°1 de Chanel Revitalizing Mask
This Chanel refillable face mask is packed with AHAs, red camellia extract and red camellia oil, which works to exfoliate while also reducing the appearance of fine lines, for skin that’s more even, refined and glowing—the perfect gift for any beauty maven.
Cozy Earth Florence Throw
A cozy throw blanket is the perfect gift to cuddle up with right now, especially in this beautiful camel colorway.
Papier Le Journal Black Leather Notebook
For the lady who prefers writing things down on paper instead of sticking everything in her phone: see Papier's gorgeous leather notebook, filled with crisp lined pages.
Parfums de Marly Delina Eau de Parfum
If she's all about a floral fragrance, order her a bottle of Parfums de Marly's Delina, with notes of damascena rose, lily of the valley, peony, lychee, bergamot and nutmeg, balanced out with a hint of vanilla, white musk, cedarwood and incense. The gorgeous pink bottle is just *chef's kiss.*
Lelet Ny Hannah Silk Bow With Crystals
Help her add a touch of sparkling whimsy to her ensemble with this delightful crystal-embellished bow.
Knesko Rose Quartz Heart Gua Sha
Upgrade her next at-home spa day with this heart-shaped, rose quartz gua sha stone massager, for the ultimate in luxurious self-care.
KitchenAid Design Series Evergreen Stand Mixer
If she loves all things baking, there's a clear choice for the best Valentine's Day gift, that's the viral KitchenAid stand mixer. Not only is it an incredibly versatile appliance in the kitchen, but it looks incredibly chic on the countertop, too.
Carrière Frères Winter Forest Botanical Palet
These botanical palets feature cedar, cypress and fir, for a classic yet subtle limited edition winter fragrance to spice up any home interior.
Polo Ralph Lauren Lambskin Hacking Blazer
Crafted of buttery soft lambskin, this sleek, slim-fit leather blazer is the epitome of understated elegance, adding a polished note to any outfit.
Aperture Cellars 2018 SJ Ranch Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon
Whether she's a true oenophile or just enjoys a solid glass of vino, there's no going wrong with Aperture Cellars cabernet sauvignon. This is a small-production bottling; it's bold and rich, yet utterly drinkable, with aromas of raspberry jam, plum and rose petals, with smokey sagebrush.
Fresh Rose Morning Body Lotion
A delightful rose-scented body moisturizer is such a sweet little gift.
Jillian Dempsey Gold Bar
Beauty connoisseurs swear by this 24-karat gold-plated vibrating bar from celebrity makeup artist Jillian Dempsey, which is exclusively sourced from Japan and helps smooth and sculpt your face. It’ll seriously elevate her skincare routine.
Splits59 Rib Beanie & Leg Warmer Set
This cozy two-piece set includes a ribbed beanie and leg warmers; she wear wear these to keep warm while working out or for lounging around this season.
Aerin Modern Shagreen Large Jewelry Box
A gorgeous, blush pink embossed jewelry box is the most stylish way to store all her baubles—bonus points if you gift her a pretty gem, too.
Hutch Carley Tulle Gown
If she's been eagerly awaiting Valentine's Day for the past month—especially that romantic dinner on the 14th—treat her to a special dress for the occasion, in a fitting hue.
Foundrae Strong Heart Bangle
This 18-karat yellow gold bangle is a chic and minimalist piece of jewelry that she’s sure to add to her everyday repertoire.
Chantecaille 24K Gold Essence Intense
New year, new skincare routine. She deserves the absolute best, and what's more indulgent than a beauty product with 24-karat gold? Chantecaille's new pre-serum essence starts out a luxury lover's beauty routine in the best way; use it as the first step post-face wash, and the combination of 24-karat gold and vitamin C will create the best base. If you really want to treat her to something special for Valentine's Day, scoop up the brand's entire 24-karat gold line, including the moisturizer, serum and face mask.
Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame 2015
For a special champagne, you can’t beat Veuve Clicquot’s 2015 La Grande Dame vintage, for the perfect bubbly Valentine’s Day toast. The gift box makes it even more special.
Mason Pearson Handy Boar Bristle Hair Brush
Is this hair brush exorbitantly priced? Yes, yes it is, but Valentine's Day is the perfect time to treat her to that product she's been coveting but hasn't splurged on just yet. This Mason Pearson hair brush is the secret weapon in any hair care routine, especially if she has longer hair. The bristles clean and stimulate the scalp, increasing blood flow to the scalp for her healthiest hair yet.
Makeup by Mario Super Satin Lipstick
What better time than Valentine’s Day to wear sophisticated, bold red lip, like this daring red hue from Makeup by Mario?
Villeroy & Boch La Boule in Memphis
The ultimate hostess will definitely appreciate this two-person tableware set that comes with flat bowls, regular bowls, plates and a serving platter, all of which neatly stack into a chic vessel. It’s ideal if you want to have romantic night in instead of dining out this year.
Tarte Best Of Maracuja Juicy Lips Set
This beauty gift set includes four full-size Tarte lip products, from the brand's lip oil to their lip plump.
Slip Silk Pink Queen Pillowcase
She’ll have the sweetest of dreams once she starts using this indulgent silk pillowcase.
Gucci Jackie 1961 Small Leather Bag
A classic leather bag, like this elegant Gucci option, is a forever piece that’s the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for the woman who always sticks with a timeless aesthetic.
Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe
A plush robe is key for any and all self-care.
The Pilates Class Membership
Why not give her the gift of wellness this Valentine’s Day? If she’s a Pilates enthusiast through and through, treat her to a membership to The Pilates Class, a digital platform with a vast array of classes, plus other wellness tips.
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
Upgrade her tech situation with the sleek, noise-canceling AirPods Max headphones—they’re a dream for travel and everyday.
Brightland The Artist Capsule Olive Oils
Olive oil is a thoughtful and useful gift—it’s something that pretty much everyone uses regularly, and this particular gift set is a unique take on the usual offerings, as it includes four infused olive oils. Each bottle is different, and also features a special artist-designed label.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Sparkling Body Oil
Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge 540 fragrance has built quite the dedicated following, and if she's already stocked up on the perfume, present her with the body oil version of the scent.
Revelry Stone Taper Candle Holders, Set of Two
A pair of sleek, minimalist candle holders will last even longer than any luxurious votive.
Minnie Rose Cashmere Fringe Shawl
If you want to gift her a piece of clothing but don't want to worry about sizing, you can't go wrong with a chic, fringed cashmere shawl.
The Row Classic Calf Leather Belt
A well-crafted leather belt, like this timeless black version from The Row, is an accessory that she'll turn to year after year.
Amaffi Amor and Psychea Perfume
The luxury-loving, beauty product-adoring lady will truly cherish this ridiculously lavish Amaffi perfume, with a dreamy aroma of tuberose, gardenia and amber in a gorgeous, heart-shaped glass bottle. It’s a total splurge, but she deserves it.
Tumi Harrison Nelson Duffel
If she's always carrying the same beat-up travel big, order her a sleek leather duffel—it's perfect for the jet-setter.
White + Warren Cashmere Travel Wrap
You can’t go wrong with an oh-so-soft cashmere scarf from New York-based brand White + Warren.
Tom Ford Vanilla Sex Eau de Parfum
Tom Ford’s Vanilla Sex perfume is an absolute delight—a warm, spicy yet subtly sweet fragrance with hints of vanilla, sandalwood and a touch of almond.
Vice Wines Big Napa Red Gift Box
This three-bottle gift set of vino includes the best of Napa reds.
Cartier Tank Française 32mm Medium 18-Karat Gold Diamond Watch
The woman who you think already has everything will absolutely adore this unapologetically lavish, diamond-accented gold Carter Tank watch.
Vehla Willow Sunglasses
You can't have too many pairs of chic shades, and Vehla's retro-inspired tortoiseshell frames are sure to be a winner.
Away The Bigger Carry-On: Aluminum Edition Rose Gold
Not only is this rose gold aluminum carry-on suitcase both durable and functional, but it’s also lovely to look at and stands out in a crowd—a major plus when searching for luggage in the airport.
Cosori Lite 4.0-Quart Smart Air Fryer
Air fryers aren’t new by any means, but they’re still only growing in popularity thanks to their versatility and convenience. Cosori’s ultra-lightweight air fryer has smart technology capabilities and is super sleek and petite, which is optimal for those with smaller kitchens (and far more practical than any waffle maker).
Unsubscribed Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
A plush and polished cashmere turtleneck sweater is the perfect gift to keep her cozy and chic this winter.
Baccarat Château Baccarat Dégustation Glasses Set
Baccarat crystal instantly elevates any bar, and this set of wine glasses is perfect for an at-home tasting.
Idyl Diamond Studs
If she prefers to stick with the same classic jewelry for her day-to-day, gift her a simple pair of sparkling diamond studs.
Jenni Kayne Olivia Coat
A sleek, classic brown coat is a luxury Valentine's Day gift that is special yet practical; it's a neutral color she can wear over pretty much anything, but plenty indulgent, too.
Winston Flowers Mon Chéri Bouquet
Flowers don’t have to be a cliché gift, especially when you send her a gorgeous bouquet like this one, with roses, ranunculus, gardenia and dark cherry scabiosa—what better way to say I love you?
Loewe Two-Tone Textured-Leather Wallet
A classic textured leather wallet is a gift that’s both a luxury treat and something you know she’ll use every single day.
Bearaby Cotton Weighted Blanket
A soothing and comfy weighted blanket is such a great gift, and this neutral shade happens to go with any decor scheme.
Bombas Women's Gripper Slipper Bootie
She won't ever want to take off these sherpa-lined slipper booties, with a gripper on the bottom for extra traction.
Krewe Brigitte Sunglasses
These high-quality Krewe sunnies are a fun and unique take on the classic cat-eye, with whimsical scalloped detailing.
Bottega Veneta Hop Large Leather Tote
Bottega’s carefully-crafted luxe leather bags are a worthy investment for her wardrobe.
Smythson Cosmetic Case
This leather cosmetics case from Smythson easily holds all her favorite on-the-go beauty and skincare products. Customize it with her monogram for a truly special, personalized gift.
Alo Yoga Airlift Disco Daze Onesie
The athleisure-loving lady will wear this adorable workout onesie all the time.