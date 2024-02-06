Jet Set: Valentine’s Day Gifts for the Travel Enthusiast
From a luxurious travel-sized skincare set and Barbie pink suitcase to a plush weekender and elegant passport holder, these are the Valentine’s Day travel gifts we’re loving and coveting right now.Read More
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. Valentine's Day is just around the corner, but don't worry if you haven't figured out the perfect gift for the travel lover in your life just yet. Consider this the ultimate gift guide for the loved one with permanent wanderlust. From a luxurious travel-sized skincare set and Barbie pink suitcase to a plush weekender and elegant passport holder, these are the Valentine's Day travel gifts we're loving and coveting right now.
The Best Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for the Jet Setter
Away Bigger Carry-On Suitcase in Island Pink
If your Valentine is still talking all things Barbie, why not present her with a fitting new suitcase? Away's latest limited edition collection includes perfectly pink luggage like this Bigger Carry-On, so she can pack in style on her next trip.
Chanel No. 1 Revitalizing and Nourishing Duo
When it comes to travel-sized toiletries, it's hard to beat something as high-quality and indulgent as Chanel's TSA-ready No. 1 de Chanel serum and revitalizing rich cream. Plus, it comes in such a chic little case.
Smythson Passport Holder in Mara
If you to find him or her the cutest new travel accessories, a sleek new passport cover is a great gift that to help stay organized with credit cards, IDs and other necessary keepsakes while on the go.
Charlotte Tilbury
K.I.S.S.I.N.G Satin Shine Lipstick
While you might not know every detail of what's in her toiletry bag, she'll surely appreciate a pretty pink lipstick to complete her getaway beauty look.
Tumi x McLaren Just in Case Duffel Bag
Replace their tired old weekender bag with this unapologetically luxurious duffel from the Tumi x McLaren collab, with an auto-inspired design. It's ideal for everything from a road trip to a romantic getaway.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle
Not sure what kind of gadget to get the most voracious reader? If they haven't tried out a Kindle just yet, consider the e-Reader, which is the best gift for those who don't want to have to carry around physical books while on the go. If they already have a Kindle, you could always offer a gift card so they can stock up on all new reads.