Jet Set

Jet Set: Valentine’s Day Gifts for the Travel Enthusiast

From a luxurious travel-sized skincare set and Barbie pink suitcase to a plush weekender and elegant passport holder, these are the Valentine’s Day travel gifts we’re loving and coveting right now.

Read More
By Morgan Halberg

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. Valentine's Day is just around the corner, but don't worry if you haven't figured out the perfect gift for the travel lover in your life just yet. Consider this the ultimate gift guide for the loved one with permanent wanderlust. From a luxurious travel-sized skincare set and Barbie pink suitcase to a plush weekender and elegant passport holder, these are the Valentine's Day travel gifts we're loving and coveting right now.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

The Best Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for the Jet Setter

Away Bigger Carry-On Suitcase in Island Pink

If your Valentine is still talking all things Barbie, why not present her with a fitting new suitcase? Away's latest limited edition collection includes perfectly pink luggage like this Bigger Carry-On, so she can pack in style on her next trip.

$295, shop now

Away. Away

Chanel No. 1 Revitalizing and Nourishing Duo

When it comes to travel-sized toiletries, it's hard to beat something as high-quality and indulgent as Chanel's TSA-ready No. 1 de Chanel serum and revitalizing rich cream. Plus, it comes in such a chic little case.

$170, shop now

Chanel.

Smythson Passport Holder in Mara

If you to find him or her the cutest new travel accessories, a sleek new passport cover is a great gift that to help stay organized with credit cards, IDs and other necessary keepsakes while on the go.

$220, shop now

Smythson. Smythson

Charlotte Tilbury
K.I.S.S.I.N.G Satin Shine Lipstick

While you might not know every detail of what's in her toiletry bag, she'll surely appreciate a pretty pink lipstick to complete her getaway beauty look.

$35, shop now

Charlotte Tilbury.

Tumi x McLaren Just in Case Duffel Bag

Replace their tired old weekender bag with this unapologetically luxurious duffel from the Tumi x McLaren collab, with an auto-inspired design. It's ideal for everything from a road trip to a romantic getaway.

$350, shop now

Tumi x McLaren.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle

Not sure what kind of gadget to get the most voracious reader? If they haven't tried out a Kindle just yet, consider the e-Reader, which is the best gift for those who don't want to have to carry around physical books while on the go. If they already have a Kindle, you could always offer a gift card so they can stock up on all new reads.

$175, shop now

Amazon Kindle. Amazon

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page