Jet Set: The Most Indulgent Valentine’s Day Gifts for the World Traveler
From a Hermès travel bag and croc-embossed wallet to the latest luxury headphones and a Louis Vuitton toiletry kit, these are the Valentine’s Day gifts for the luxury-loving jet-setter who already has it all.Read More
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Valentine's Day is coming up in just a few weeks, so you need to start planning what to buy your favorite jet-setter. This gift guide is for a specific type of frequent traveler—the one who unabashedly loves luxury. You know the type; she's the one who already visited that hidden five-star mountainside chalet three years *before* every influencer posted from there, knows her way around the world's best private islands, and is always dressed to the nines while doing so. It might seem like she already has everything a jet-setter could possibly want—that is, except a few extra blank pages in her passport. But don't worry, there are still a few things that she hasn't obtained quite yet. That's why we've cut down this list of luxurious Valentine's Day gifts to only the most elevated, delightfully over-the-top options that she'll simply adore. From a Hermès travel bag and croc-embossed wallet to the latest luxury headphones and a Louis Vuitton toiletry kit, these are the Valentine's Day gifts for the luxury-loving jet-setter who already has it all.
What to Buy the Luxury-Loving Jet-Setter for Valentine's Day
Rimowa Essential Check-In M Suitcase
No, she doesn't *need* another suitcase, but Valentine's Day is more about indulgence, is it not? Rimowa's check-in-sized suitcase is made of a lightweight polycarbonate, in a very Cupid's Day-appropriate shade of pink that's cute, not cheesy. It's outfitted with Rimowa's usual luggage amenities, including TSA-approved locks, a telescopic handle, a leather luggage tag and an interior compression system.
Smythson Off the Beaten Track Soho Travel Journal in Panama
A gorgeous navy leather travel journal for the jet-setter who still prefers putting pen to paper. It includes pages of pale blue paper with dedicated spaces for packing lists, itineraries, travel notes and even full-color world maps.
Aspinal of London Travel Wallet
For the traveler who's just the right amount of old school and appreciates the beauty of the travel wallet. Aspinal's exquisitely-crafted croc-embossed wallet features compartments for any travel documents, her passport, boarding pass, tickets and more.
Louis Vuitton Toiletry Bag
Spoil her with a forever travel accessory, like Louis Vuitton's classic monogram toiletry bag. It's outfitted with an extra-large opening for easy access to her essentials, with a double-zip closure and multiple interior compartments.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones 2nd Gen
The new Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones just came out a few months ago, and what frequent traveler doesn't appreciate an audio upgrade? The updated headphones feature longer battery life and a softer headband than the originals, along with a new Cinema Mode for video content, plus the usual impressive noise-cancellation and Bluetooth capabilities.
Hermès Herbag Zip Cabine Bag
For the most well-traveled woman who already seems like she has everything a jet-setter could possibly need: the Hermès Herbag Zip Cabine Bag. This travel tote is crafted from canvas and cowhide, with the brand's iconic Clou de Selle closure, an exterior zippered pocket and a collapsible handle. She's sure to be the most fashionable woman on the plane with this roomy carry-all, which also comes with a removable interior zippered pouch.