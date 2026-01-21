The Most Romantic Hotels in North America for a Valentine’s Escape 

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. Sure, you could go the flowers-and-candy route. It’s sweet and classic, albeit expected. But eventually the blooms wither, the chocolate disappears, and all that’s left are the remnants on trash day.

If you’re looking for a gift with a longer shelf life, consider sweeping your sweetie away for a romantic trip. Picture you and your partner sipping cocktails on a sandy beach, taking a quiet, snow-dusted morning walk through the hills of Park City or wine tasting before a candlelit dinner overlooking Napa vineyards. A getaway doesn’t just create memories; it etches them into your mind, complete with frame-worthy souvenir photos to display at your bedside at home.

With Valentine’s Day falling on a Saturday and Presidents’ Day the following Monday, there’s no better excuse for couples to take advantage of a three-day weekend. Whether your partner prefers something sunny or snowy, there’s a North American destination that fits the bill and doesn’t require an extended amount of time in transit.

From a serene seaside sanctuary on the Central California coast to a high-end hideaway across from Central Park in New York City to an intimate, adults-only beachfront resort in Hawaii, these hotels are sure to get you (and your significant other) in the mood for romance this Valentine’s Day.