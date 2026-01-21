The Most Romantic Hotels in North America for a Valentine’s Escape
From wine country hideaways to beachfront retreats and snowy mountain inns, these stays turn Valentine’s Day into a proper escape.Read More
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. Sure, you could go the flowers-and-candy route. It’s sweet and classic, albeit expected. But eventually the blooms wither, the chocolate disappears, and all that’s left are the remnants on trash day.
If you’re looking for a gift with a longer shelf life, consider sweeping your sweetie away for a romantic trip. Picture you and your partner sipping cocktails on a sandy beach, taking a quiet, snow-dusted morning walk through the hills of Park City or wine tasting before a candlelit dinner overlooking Napa vineyards. A getaway doesn’t just create memories; it etches them into your mind, complete with frame-worthy souvenir photos to display at your bedside at home.
With Valentine’s Day falling on a Saturday and Presidents’ Day the following Monday, there’s no better excuse for couples to take advantage of a three-day weekend. Whether your partner prefers something sunny or snowy, there’s a North American destination that fits the bill and doesn’t require an extended amount of time in transit.
From a serene seaside sanctuary on the Central California coast to a high-end hideaway across from Central Park in New York City to an intimate, adults-only beachfront resort in Hawaii, these hotels are sure to get you (and your significant other) in the mood for romance this Valentine’s Day.
Auberge du Soleil
- 180 Rutherford Hill Rd, Rutherford, CA 94573
Nestled in the heart of Napa Valley, Auberge du Soleil is the epitome of a romantic wine country retreat with sunlit accommodations featuring private patios and valley views. If you really want to impress that special someone, spring for one of the Private Maisons complete with an outdoor shower and soaking tub. For a daytime date, the team will gladly arrange a picnic with cheese, charcuterie, and wine in the sculpture garden. Plans for Valentine’s dinner? The Michelin-rated restaurant serves seasonally driven gourmet fare and local wine alongside envy-inducing vineyard vistas.
Hotel Wailea
- 555 Kaukahi St, Wailea, HI 96753
Have a few extra PTO days saved up? Tack them onto Presidents’ Day and make the most of a long weekend escape. Hotel Wailea, a luxurious adults-only retreat and member of Relais & Châteaux, is a lush oasis designed for romance and relaxation. Suites feature separate bedrooms and living areas, ensuring ample space for in-room massages, as well as deep-soaking tubs and beautiful island views. Meandering, foliage-framed pathways lead to the pool, open-air fitness pavilion and the restaurant for candlelit dinners.
Fasano Fifth Avenue
- 815 5th Ave, New York, NY 10065
Whether you’re a New Yorker looking for a sophisticated and romantic staycation or an out-of-towner seeking the movie-set views of a Fifth Avenue address across from Central Park, Fasano Fifth Avenue is an intimate members-club-meets-hotel for those who prefer privacy to prying eyes. With a discreet vibe, doting service, and plush suites decorated with custom furnishings, sumptuous carpeting and handwoven blankets, it’s the perfect place to hole up with bubbly and room service for a few days or quietude on the Upper East Side.
Washington School House Hotel
- 543 Park Ave, Park City, UT 84060
Washington School House Hotel in Park City is a winter wonderland, where couples can spend the day skiing or snowshoeing along backcountry trails. Of course, there’s no rush to head outside. If you’d rather sleep in and snuggle up in plush robes, simply request French-pressed coffee delivered straight to your door. After a day of cold-weather adventure, warm up with après-ski bites and cocktails or slip into the heated outdoor pool and jacuzzi. What could be more romantic than sipping champagne in a hot tub—just you, your partner, and the majestic mountains?
Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club
- 9011 Collins Ave, Surfside, FL 33154
Away from the flashing lights and blaring techno music of South Beach sits Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, a swanky and seductive South Florida institution, dating back to 1930. There are plenty of places to relax, from the adults-only pool to the cabana-dotted beach. The Champagne Bar is a sexy spot to toast to romance before dinner at the Michelin-starred Italian restaurant Lido. Waking up to the sunrise over Miami from the comfort of an oceanfront room is the perfect way to start Valentine’s Day (or, really, any day).
Quercus
- 208 Caldwell St, Gay, GA 30218
Tucked in the foothills of Georgia, Quercus is a working ranch and romantic getaway for foodies and nature lovers alike. Couples can enjoy all manner of countryside pursuits —from kayaking to hiking—followed by in-room massages and time in the wood sauna. In the evening, savor a tasting menu at Uberto Restaurant, then sip a nightcap on your private balcony overlooking the pastures before ending the night curled up by a roaring fire. In the morning, after a restful night’s sleep in your cottage, breakfast is delivered right to your door.
Maroma, A Belmond Hotel, Riviera Maya
- Carr. Cancún - Tulum Km 51, 77710 Riviera Maya, Q.R., Mexico
For when the Valentine’s vacation vibe is margaritas on a secluded, white-sand beach. A sun-drenched paradise, wedged between the jungle and the Caribbean Sea, Maroma is prime for relaxation and romance. Guests who can’t sit still have plenty to do thanks to watersports, cooking classes, and cenote visits. The spa offers Guerlain facials (to get all glowy before date night) and couples massages. The redesigned accommodations, including several villas with private pools, are decorated with Mexican-made furniture, pottery, and textiles. For date night? Contemporary Mexican dining.
Gaige House
- 13540 Arnold Dr, Glen Ellen, CA 95442
For a low-key weekend of sipping and snuggling, head to Sonoma County—more specifically, to Gaige House, an intimate bed and breakfast in the quiet hamlet of Glen Ellen. Tucked inside a charming Victorian mansion infused with Japanese modernist style and warm, wine country ambiance, this restful retreat has multiple quiet spaces, including a meditation deck, a sanctuary spa and shinrin-yoku (forest bathing). Perfect for couples seeking total quietude, the spacious Zen suites feature deep granite soaking tubs, fireplaces and private outdoor patios with chaise lounge chairs for stargazing.
The Sanctuary Beach Resort
- 3295 Dunes Dr, Marina, CA 93933
Few things are more soothing than digging your toes into warm sand while waves gently lap at the shore. That’s the kind of serenity couples can expect at The Sanctuary Beach Resort, where cottages spill onto pristine dunes and days unfold at an unhurried pace. On tap? Couples massages, leisurely walks, sunset bonfires, unwinding with a glass of vino from nearby Carmel Valley wineries and curling up beneath a cozy blanket with a constellation guidebook for an evening of stargazing.