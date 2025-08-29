The Best Restaurants in Venice Beach, California

Laid-back, bohemian and eccentric are just a few words to describe Venice Beach. Despite being located right next door to upscale Santa Monica, this quirky Westside community couldn’t be more unique, boasting a funky spirit that extends from the boardwalk to Italian-inspired canals. Whether you’re strolling through Abbot Kinney or exploring Windward Avenue before hitting Muscle Beach, there are plenty of eateries in this Southern California enclave ready to impress with cozy settings, friendly service and creative cuisine.

Bakeries like Gjusta and Levain are great for midday snacks and pastries, but if you prefer a more formal, sit-down experience, there’s no shortage of fancy hotspots. Gjelina and Chulita have caught the attention of the Michelin Guide, while longtime staples such as Hinano Cafe and Casablanca have loyally served the community for decades.

Those looking to enjoy an ocean view while indulging in Mediterranean bites can visit recently opened Kassi, which took over the iconic rooftop at Hotel Erwin. Si! Mon is another new and notable opening, as is trendy Japanese izakaya RVR, while Felix Trattoria and Ospi remain two of L.A.’s most loved Italian joints. From French fare on Main Street to sushi on Rose Avenue, we’ve rounded up the best restaurants in Venice Beach.