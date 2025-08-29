The Best Restaurants in Venice Beach, California
From French fare on Main Street to sushi on Rose Avenue, we've rounded up the best restaurants, here's where to eat in Venice Beach.
Laid-back, bohemian and eccentric are just a few words to describe Venice Beach. Despite being located right next door to upscale Santa Monica, this quirky Westside community couldn’t be more unique, boasting a funky spirit that extends from the boardwalk to Italian-inspired canals. Whether you’re strolling through Abbot Kinney or exploring Windward Avenue before hitting Muscle Beach, there are plenty of eateries in this Southern California enclave ready to impress with cozy settings, friendly service and creative cuisine.
Bakeries like Gjusta and Levain are great for midday snacks and pastries, but if you prefer a more formal, sit-down experience, there’s no shortage of fancy hotspots. Gjelina and Chulita have caught the attention of the Michelin Guide, while longtime staples such as Hinano Cafe and Casablanca have loyally served the community for decades.
Those looking to enjoy an ocean view while indulging in Mediterranean bites can visit recently opened Kassi, which took over the iconic rooftop at Hotel Erwin. Si! Mon is another new and notable opening, as is trendy Japanese izakaya RVR, while Felix Trattoria and Ospi remain two of L.A.’s most loved Italian joints. From French fare on Main Street to sushi on Rose Avenue, we’ve rounded up the best restaurants in Venice Beach.
Where to Eat in Venice Beach, California
Si! Mon
- 60 N Venice Blvd, Venice, CA 90291
Located in the heart of Venice, Si! Mon specializes in Central American cuisine in a chic, design-forward space. Earthy tones meet modern bohemian flair across the indoor dining room and outdoor fireside patio and bar. The entire concept pays homage to chef José Olmedo Carles Rojas’ upbringing in Panama, and the menu regularly changes to reflect the seasons while staying true to authentic flavors and recipes. Expect plenty of seafood like tuna tostadas, kanpachi crudo and surf clam ceviche. The cashew miso-aged duck entrée and shrimp dumplings with coconut bisque are two can’t-miss cooked dishes, but try to save room for the sticky toffee pudding.
Coucou Venice
- 218 Main St, Venice, CA 90291
Coucou brings charming French bistro vibes to Venice Beach. Though there is a second location in West Hollywood, which recently launched a fun brunch service, Coucou Venice was the original and quickly gained a loyal neighborhood following after opening in 2023. The Main Street space is cozy and quaint, featuring rustic red brick-and-concrete walls along with sleek booths that sit under quirky, French artwork. Kick things off with a dirty martini or glass of natural wine while nibbling on shareable snacks like the lamb-stuffed fried olives, zucchini beignets and wood-fired prawn cocktail. For your main, stick with the classics and order the fondue-topped hot dog or Wagyu beef burger.
Dudley Market
- 9 Dudley Ave, Venice, CA 90291
Red brick walls, vaulted ceilings, exposed beams and communal tables give Dudley Market its laid-back, wine shop appeal. This viral sensation has taken TikTok by storm in recent months, drawing large crowds from all over the city. Though a wait is almost guaranteed at this wine bar, sitting outside and sipping on a glass of vino while people-watching with all of the other patrons is part of the fun. Once you sit, ask your server for bottle suggestions for the table—the wine list is pretty extensive, and you're sure to discover some never-before-seen bottles. The menu is updated daily and revolves around the fresh catches of the day. Expect everything from rockfish aguachile and fresh crudos to the signature burger.
Kassi
- 1697 Pacific Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Kassi recently took over the rooftop of Hotel Erwin, ushering this locally-loved drinking spot into a more elevated era. The rooftop, now outfitted with plush couches, shady umbrellas and potted greenery around every corner, offers one of the best views in Venice, giving guests a premium perspective of the boardwalk and coast on one side, and the cityscape and mountains on the other. The Grecian Negroni is a balanced blend of fresh and spirit-forward, but if you want something more fruity and floral, opt for the Honeydew Thyme Paloma on draft. For food, stick with shareable items like the calamari, flatbread with taramasalata and fried zucchini sticks.
Felix Trattoria
- 1023 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291
Helmed by chef Evan Funke, Felix Trattoria has been Venice’s go-to place for hand-crafted pastas and upscale Italian since 2017. In the center of the swanky dining room, ceiling-high glass windows offer guests a peek at the pasta-making process while they sip on signature cocktails and Sicilian wines. The ricotta-stuffed squash blossoms are a must-order appetizer at any Funke restaurant, but you can also split one of the puffy-crust pizzas with the table for a starter. Pasta highlights include the pesto-forward Trofie, the creamy agnolotti and the zesty linguine al limone.
Ospi
- 2025 Pacific Ave, Venice, CA 90291
Though Ospi has expanded with locations in Costa Mesa and Montecito, Venice is the Italian eatery’s original home. Located just one block from the beach and boardwalk, Ospi Venice is famous for its spicy rigatoni alla vodka and crispy provolone starter. All of the pastas are made in-house daily with domestic, biodynamic and sustainable wheat, but if you’re in the mood for pizza, opt for the spicy Copione with soppressata, honey and chili. The Chef’s Negroni is a smoky sipper made with mezcal, while the Hot Girl Summer is a refreshing combo of strawberry gin, honey, lemon and basil.
American Beauty
- 425 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291
American Beauty is Venice’s quintessential neighborhood steakhouse. Located on a cozy corner of Rose Avenue, this spacious restaurant features a massive outdoor gravel patio with gas-lit fireplaces. While there is a smaller dining room and bar inside, the patio is the best place to appreciate a cool ocean breeze while chowing down on a dry-aged porterhouse and hearty glass of cabernet sauvignon. The starters are more unique when compared to your standard steakhouse apps, with favorites being the wood-grilled flatbread with honey labneh, the grilled Castroville artichokes and sweet corn fritters with pepper jelly. Close out with an espresso martini and seasonal burnt cheesecake. Though American Beauty is only open for dinner, you can pop by The Win-Dow during lunch for a well-priced cheeseburger—the restaurant offers one of the beach town’s best smashburgers.
Casablanca
- 220 Lincoln Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Located in the middle of Lincoln Boulevard, Casablanca is a Venice classic that’s been serving tableside margaritas since 1980. The old-school setting is inspired by the 1942 film, boasting hand-painted murals, vintage photographs and Tiffany-style lanterns that take you back in time for an evening of comforting Mexican fare. Casablanca’s burritos with handmade tortillas steal the show, and though it might not be the first thing you think to order at a Mexican restaurant, the calamari steak is the most famous entrée.
Wabi on Rose
- 512 F Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291
Dining at Wabi on Rose feels like stepping into a floral, Barbie-inspired escape with pink velour booths, glowing lanterns and budding blooms in every direction. Even the sashimi and nigiri plates are adorned with edible flowers, and you’ll find that the presentation of each dish is thoughtfully designed to match the flamboyant ambiance. If you prefer rolls over more traditional sushi, Wabi on Rose has plenty of signature creations to try. The Tiger King is a fresh roll made with salmon, tuna and mango, but the In Your Feels roll is a veggie-friendly option topped with crispy Brussels and a rich plum sesame sauce. Wabi on Rose also serves cooked dishes ranging from skirt steak skewers to pad Thai and spicy Wagyu dumplings.
Great White
- 1604 Pacific Ave, Venice, CA 90291
Great White is an all-day eatery that is just as popular for lunch as it is for dinner. The bright bohemian interior is reminiscent of a trendy Aussie cafe, and the large floor-to-ceiling doors open up to the patio, fusing indoor and outdoor dining. From poke bowls and sandwiches to salads and wood-fired pizzas, the diverse menu caters to a variety of cravings while maintaining a cohesive theme of clean eating and quality ingredients, with plenty of gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options. If you’re looking to do a little restaurant hopping, stop by sister restaurant Gran Blanco across the street for Japanese bites before sitting down for a full meal and wine at Great White.
Gjelina
- 1429 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291
After a long day of shopping along Abbot Kinney, sit down at Gjelina for oysters, charcuterie and pizza. Though you’ll often find a line out the door of people waiting to pick up a pizza to-go, dining at Gjelina offers a new perspective on this staple eatery, which has been around since 2008. While the pizzas give Gjelina its signature edge, the vegetable section is worth exploring—think pan-seared baby artichokes, wood-roasted cauliflower and grilled asparagus with a fermented chili romesco. When it comes to the pies, the Pomodoro crudo is a house favorite, but we recommend branching out with more unique creations like the Gruyère with caramelized onions and fromage blanc or potato-topped pizza with asparagus, garlic confit, leek and Pecorino. There’s also a separate to-go takeout counter, if you don’t want to sit down for a meal.
Chulita
- 533 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291
Enjoy modern Mexican and premium mezcal cocktails at Rose Avenue’s Chulita. This bright and vibrant eatery transports guests to Baja California with rattan furnishings, warm, yellow hues, hanging greenery and desert-inspired cacti. Recognized by the Michelin Guide, Chulita is best known for its tacos, which can be made on your choice of heirloom corn or housemade cassava flour tortillas. Though you’ll find plenty of meaty choices like barbacoa and hanger steak, Chulita also caters to plant-based diners with plenty of options ranging from grilled cactus to mushroom carnitas. Wash down your tacos with a spicy marg or mezcal Negroni before ending on a sweet note with the vegan chocolate pudding.