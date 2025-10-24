An Insider’s Guide to L.A.’s Venice Beach
Whether you’re an out-of-town tourist or an East L.A. local looking to give the Westside a try, here’s how to explore the best of Venice Beach.Read More
L.A.’s Venice Beach neighborhood is often described as eclectic and bohemian. Despite being right next door to Santa Monica, this quirky beach town boasts a more rebellious and unruly attitude, giving it a distinct charm that outsiders love to hate. The residents range from laid-back surfers to upper-echelon tech bros, and though you'll find families and older couples living in the Canal District, Venice attracts a younger crowd looking to live their dreams in style.
In addition to iconic landmarks like Muscle Beach outdoor gym and historic pier, Venice places an emphasis on good times and even better food. Chef Evan Funke’s Felix Trattoria has been one of L.A.’s favorite Italian joints since 2017, while Si! Mon has elevated the local restaurant scene with a modern take on Central American fare. Looking to sip with a sunset view? Kassi and Force of Nature offer new rooftop rendezvous for locals, but Hinano Cafe has been the ultimate place for burgers and beers by the beach since 1962.
When it comes to shopping, Abbot Kinney is the chicest street in the city, offering premier boutiques and dining, but nothing beats exploring local vendors along the lively boardwalk. Whether you’re an out-of-town tourist or an East L.A. local looking to give the Westside a try, use this inside guide to explore the best of Venice Beach.
Best Places in Venice Beach
- The Venice Beach House
- Venice V Hotel
- Hotel Erwin
- Felix Trattoria
- Si! Mon
- Dudley Market
- Ospi
- American Beauty
- Hinano Cafe
- Force of Nature
- SoCal Vibes Abbot Kinney
- The Lincoln
- Kassi
- Explore the Eclectic Boardwalk
- Hit the Surf
- Walk Through the Historic Venice Canals
- Shop Along Abbot Kinney Boulevard
- Experience Venice’s Vibrant Nightlife
Where to Stay
The Venice Beach House
- 15 30th Ave, Venice, CA 90291
The Venice Beach House is a nine-room boutique hotel located in a historic 1911 estate. Each suite is completely unique, with some offering ocean views, private balconies and deep-set soaking tubs. Outside, communal gathering areas are scattered around the manicured gardens, and since the Venice Pier is just a five-minute walk away, you can easily spend your days lounging in the sand, taking a dip in the sea or exploring nearby bars and restaurants before returning to your cozy quarters. This quaint bed and breakfast is a true oasis in the middle of L.A.’s busiest beach town.
Venice V Hotel
- 5 Westminster Ave, Venice, CA 90291
Just steps from the beach, boardwalk and iconic Venice Skatepark, the Venice V Hotel is a hip, urban property with a ton of personality. Located in a renovated terracotta-roof building from 1915, the 34-room hotel matches the beach town’s eclectic vibe with headboards made out of skateboards, zebra rugs, industrial accents and exposed red brick walls. Every room has a partial ocean view at the very least, but the bright and airy Penthouse Bungalows are the most spacious Enjoy vibrant pops up color in the Moroccan-style Marrakech Penthouse, or pay homage to L.A.’s star-studded past by booking the Clara Bow or Chaplin Suite.
Hotel Erwin
- 1697 Pacific Ave, Venice, CA 90291
Within walking distance to everything from Abbot Kinney to the historic canals, the 119-room Hotel Erwin sits in the heart of Venice. The atmosphere is simple, casual and modern, but what Hotel Erwin lacks in luxury is made up for with its prime location and a premium rooftop. Though the scenic rooftop has undergone several iterations over the years, it’s currently operating as Kassi, a Mediterranean oasis that boasts ocean and city views as far as the eye can see. Overall, Hotel Erwin is a great option for those looking to stay in the middle of the action.
Where to Eat
Felix Trattoria
- 1023 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291
Before Mother Wolf and Bar Funke, there was Felix. One of the best Italian restaurants in Los Angeles, Felix Trattoria is chef Evan Funke’s Westside gem known for its house-made pasta. An enclosed glass kitchen gives guests a sneak peek at the pasta-making process, allowing you to watch as chefs hand-roll tagliatelle and shape agnolotti. Can’t-miss dishes include linguine al limone and pesto-forward trofie, but if you’re in the mood for pizza, opt for the classic Margherita. Of course, no visit to any Funke restaurant is complete without an order of his signature ricotta-stuffed squash blossoms.
Si! Mon
- 60 N Venice Blvd, Venice, CA 90291
Si! Mon is one of Venice’s most innovative and forward-thinking restaurants. Helmed by chef Jose Carles, the menu pays tribute to Panamanian and Central American cuisine with a modern twist. A stylish interior features light wooden floors, bohemian furniture and vaulted ceilings, but outside, you’ll find a cozy fireside courtyard with booths, bistro tables and a bar. Certain items evolve with the seasons, but you can always expect a solid selection of raw items ranging from sashimi tostadas to ceviches, along with cooked highlights like the Afro-Caribbean shrimp dumplings and banana leaf-wrapped kanpachi.
Dudley Market
- 9 Dudley Ave, Venice, CA 90291
Dudley Market has gone viral for its juicy burger and unique “wine while you wait” reputation. Since getting a table on the weekends is a challenge, locals have learned to embrace ordering a bottle of vino to drink outside until it’s time to be seated. Though the menu changes daily based on fresh catches and seasonal produce, the aforementioned Dudley Burger is topped with a special caramelized onion-bacon jam that you won’t forget. Enjoy sipping a chilled red while chowing down on oysters crudos, salads and more.
Ospi
- 2025 Pacific Ave, Venice, CA 90291
Another Italian favorite in Venice is none other than the original Ospi. Tucked away on a corner just one block from the beach and boardwalk, Ospi is famous for its cheese-pull-worthy crispy provolone and handmade pastas. The spicy rigatoni alla vodka is a crowd favorite, but if you’re in the mood for a non-pasta entrée, order the decadent chicken parm. Round out your meal with an Aperol spritz or mezcal-based Chef’s Negroni.
American Beauty
- 425 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291
American Beauty is Venice’s quintessential steakhouse. This neighborhood spot is located right off Rose Avenue, and during the day, guests can stop by The Win-Dow for one of the city’s best smashburgers. While American Beauty does have a cozy dining room with a dimly-lit horseshoe bar, most prefer to sit around a fire pit or in a booth on the spacious outdoor patio. Start your meal with small plates like the grilled artichokes, glazed carrots and sweet corn fritters before moving on to your choice of steak. We recommend the Creekstone filet with a side of house-fermented steak sauce and French fries.
Where to Drink
Hinano Cafe
- 15 Washington Blvd, Venice, CA 90292
A Venice Pier staple since 1962, Hinano Cafe is the ultimate locals' hangout for burgers and beer. Jim Morrison was known to throw ‘em back at Hinano on the regular, and to this day, you’ll find this laid-back shack packed to the brim on the weekends. Play your favorite oldies record on the jukebox before shooting a couple of rounds of pool while exploring the bar’s many brews on tap.
Force of Nature
- 1031 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291
Force of Nature is a women-owned wine bar located on a charming rooftop of a historic Abbot Kinney home. The outdoor area features a picnic-style table and bar that overlooks a small garden, while the inside boasts an artsy ambiance with quiet, cozy corners. In addition to a carefully curated selection of natural wines, Force of Nature also serves creative cocktails ranging from a smoked olive martini to a smoky mezcal Negroni, along with a few non-alcoholic options.
SoCal Vibes Abbot Kinney
- 1522 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291
Enjoy beachy brewery vibes when you visit Abbot Kinney’s surf-style speakeasy. This modern watering hole is famous for its ciders, but the menu features everything from mead to wine and craft beers. Branch out with a taste of house-made brandy or sip one of the brandy cocktails, most of which are made with fruity ingredients like coconut, pineapple cider and limoncello. If you’re hungry, fuel up with some fish tacos or loaded tater tots.
The Lincoln
- 2536 Lincoln Blvd, Venice, CA 90291
Though you’ll find long lines and a crowded dance floor on the weekends, The Lincoln is a lively bar that still manages to serve quality cocktails, even during the most packed hours. The industrial space features a covered outdoor patio with a giant picnic table in the center of the room, but you’ll also find plenty of small tables and couches scattered throughout the bar. Keep your order simple with a smoky mezcalita or spice things up with the jalapeño cream-topped Cereal Killer.
Kassi
- 1697 Pacific Ave, Venice, CA 90291
Mediterranean restaurant Kassi is the ultimate sunset spot along the Venice boardwalk. Reserve a low-lying table and sit under cozy heaters while sipping on the refreshing Grecian Negroni. There are also a handful of cocktails on draft that can be served in a carafe for groups, but if you’re in the mood for vino, Kassi serves a unique selection of Greek and Croatian wines that are worth exploring. When it comes to food, nibble on the fried zucchini chips and grilled flatbread with taramasalata.
What to Do
Explore the Eclectic Boardwalk
From vibrant art and jewelry vendors to eclectic street performers, the Venice Boardwalk is a can’t-miss experience for first-time visitors. The sidewalk can get busy, to say the least, and you’ll need to keep an eye out for rogue rollerbladers and skaters. Don’t be alarmed if you spot a giant python wrapped around a strange man’s shoulders—these scenes are standard in Venice. You can easily kill an entire afternoon wandering around the two-mile-long boardwalk, perusing locally-owned shops, cafes, vintage stores and dispensaries,
Hit the Surf
Beach culture is at the heart of Venice, and what better way to live like a local than by catching some waves? Though you’ll find better surf in nearby Malibu, Venice typically sees gentle waves that are great for beginners. If you’re new to California’s favorite sport, book a session with Venice Surf Shack to receive a hands-on lesson with seasoned surfers.
Walk Through the Historic Venice Canals
The Venice Canals were developer Abbot Kinney’s way of bringing a piece of Italy’s iconic Floating City to L.A. You’ve probably spotted this historic neighborhood in movies like Valentine’s Day and The Little Rascals, but seeing it in person gives a whole new perspective to this peaceful community. You can easily spend a couple of hours strolling around, taking photos on the scenic bridges and admiring the modern homes that line the calm waterways.
Shop Along Abbot Kinney Boulevard
Despite being only a mile long, Abbot Kinney is one of Venice’s iconic streets. It boasts a more upscale vibe than much of the neighborhood, complete with high-end boutiques and name-brand stores. Spend your day shopping at Aviator Nation, Birkenstock and Farm Rio before popping into Intelligentsia for an afternoon espresso. Those looking to unwind with a bit of wellness can book a facial at Osea or stop by Spa Sophia for a massage.
Experience Venice’s Vibrant Nightlife
Though the 2025 closure of Winston House was a blow to the local nightlife scene, there are still plenty of places to dance the night away in Venice. Townhouse, the oldest bar in Venice, is a two-story lounge that’s been around since 1915. This former speakeasy has a rich history, and while the main level is easier for mixing and mingling, the dimly lit downstairs is where you’ll find dancing. Other notable nightlife veterans include The Venice Whaler, The Brig and Roosterfish.