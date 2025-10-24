An Insider’s Guide to L.A.’s Venice Beach

L.A.’s Venice Beach neighborhood is often described as eclectic and bohemian. Despite being right next door to Santa Monica, this quirky beach town boasts a more rebellious and unruly attitude, giving it a distinct charm that outsiders love to hate. The residents range from laid-back surfers to upper-echelon tech bros, and though you'll find families and older couples living in the Canal District, Venice attracts a younger crowd looking to live their dreams in style.

In addition to iconic landmarks like Muscle Beach outdoor gym and historic pier, Venice places an emphasis on good times and even better food. Chef Evan Funke’s Felix Trattoria has been one of L.A.’s favorite Italian joints since 2017, while Si! Mon has elevated the local restaurant scene with a modern take on Central American fare. Looking to sip with a sunset view? Kassi and Force of Nature offer new rooftop rendezvous for locals, but Hinano Cafe has been the ultimate place for burgers and beers by the beach since 1962.

When it comes to shopping, Abbot Kinney is the chicest street in the city, offering premier boutiques and dining, but nothing beats exploring local vendors along the lively boardwalk. Whether you’re an out-of-town tourist or an East L.A. local looking to give the Westside a try, use this inside guide to explore the best of Venice Beach.