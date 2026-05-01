10 Must-See Off-Site Venice Biennale Exhibitions

Punta della Dogana

April 29 - November 22, 2026

Turning his artistic practice into a lifelong nomadic performance, Brazilian artist Paulo Nazareth has spent more than 15 years methodically traveling across continents, walking barefoot from the Americas to Africa. This act of endurance and survival is both a personal and collective ritual, retracing ancestral routes and honoring enslaved forebears who were stripped of footwear as a sign of subjugation. In this ongoing performance, Nazareth exposes how colonial cartography and systemic racism have shaped the landscapes of modernity; his slow, deliberate journeys become a form of storytelling that inscribes history into bodies, languages and borders. Although much of his practice resists categorization and the art world's dynamics of objectification and commodification, Nazareth's works often crystallize from precise and decisive actions that confront urgent questions of migration, racialization, globalization and colonialism, and their impact on the production and circulation of art across Brazil and the Global South.

Unfolding on the upper level of Punta della Dogana, the exhibition—curated by Fernanda Brenner and titled "Algebra," from the Arabic al-jabr, or "the setting of broken bones"—brings together more than 20 years of practice, including previously unseen works drawn from the Pinault Collection. Here, Nazareth's methodology emerges as a form of repair, attending to the unhealed fractures of history through movement, relation and embodied knowledge.



A continuous line of salt runs through the galleries, marking a threshold between the visible and the submerged, gradually revealing the ghostly geometry of a tumbeiro—the slave ships that crossed the Atlantic—whose architecture of violence underlies the entire installation. Neither chronological nor thematic, the exhibition unfolds as a series of stations within an ongoing art-life performance. Central among them is Notícias de América, which condenses Nazareth's 10-month walk from Brazil to New York through photographs, texts and worn Havaianas, tracing the collision between identity and borders and positioning migration as both lived experience and constructed narrative.



The result is a powerful, immersive environment that transforms the former customs house into a space of memory, repair and resistance, while reactivating its history as a site of global exchange and connection. In parallel, Punta della Dogana is staging an extensive solo exhibition by American painter Lorna Simpson—the most significant presentation of her work in Europe in more than a decade.