The Well-Dressed Man’s Venice Film Festival Packing Guide

Venice is the rare film festival where a man’s first close-up happens before he reaches the red carpet. The water taxi noses toward the Lido, photographers lean over the dock and whatever was labeled “travel outfit” becomes international wire copy. The 83rd festival runs September 2 through 12, but the dress code was set in 1932, when the world’s oldest film festival opened on the Hotel Excelsior terrace. The first screening led to a grand ball, and the cinema has been doing wardrobe changes here ever since.

The modern playbook is looser than the old dinner-jacket parade. George Clooney has made a black polo, pale trousers and brown suede loafers look like the native uniform. Daniel Craig brought a roomy cream Loewe suit to the 2024 Queer premiere, while Ryan Gosling once moved from sweater vest to burgundy Gucci to black tie in a single day. The point is not to impersonate any of them, but instead to pack for several degrees of formality without hauling the costume department.

A Riva—that is, the signature boats that ferry guests around—remains the governing fantasy, even when the actual ride is a water taxi. And since glossy wood, salt air and a quick step onto the dock leave nowhere for a rigid jacket or treacherous sole to hide, day clothes must breathe and even tolerate a potential errant spray. Evening clothes need enough architecture for flash photography without resembling awards-season rental stock. The capsule below handles arrival, photocall, pool, rain squall and premiere, all in 12 dapper pieces.