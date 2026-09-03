The Well-Dressed Man’s Venice Film Festival Packing Guide
Twelve pieces that easily handle water-taxi arrivals, photocalls, sudden downpours and black-tie premieres.Read More
Venice is the rare film festival where a man’s first close-up happens before he reaches the red carpet. The water taxi noses toward the Lido, photographers lean over the dock and whatever was labeled “travel outfit” becomes international wire copy. The 83rd festival runs September 2 through 12, but the dress code was set in 1932, when the world’s oldest film festival opened on the Hotel Excelsior terrace. The first screening led to a grand ball, and the cinema has been doing wardrobe changes here ever since.
The modern playbook is looser than the old dinner-jacket parade. George Clooney has made a black polo, pale trousers and brown suede loafers look like the native uniform. Daniel Craig brought a roomy cream Loewe suit to the 2024 Queer premiere, while Ryan Gosling once moved from sweater vest to burgundy Gucci to black tie in a single day. The point is not to impersonate any of them, but instead to pack for several degrees of formality without hauling the costume department.
A Riva—that is, the signature boats that ferry guests around—remains the governing fantasy, even when the actual ride is a water taxi. And since glossy wood, salt air and a quick step onto the dock leave nowhere for a rigid jacket or treacherous sole to hide, day clothes must breathe and even tolerate a potential errant spray. Evening clothes need enough architecture for flash photography without resembling awards-season rental stock. The capsule below handles arrival, photocall, pool, rain squall and premiere, all in 12 dapper pieces.
The Venice Film Festival Packing Guide
- Barena Venezia Siroco Tropical Navy Jacket
- Barena Venezia Masco Tropical Navy Trousers
- Sunspel Riviera Polo Shirt
- Herno 2-Layer Windstopper Raincoat
- Ripa Ripa Alta Stagione Swim Shorts
- Zegna Black Trofeo 600 Wool and Silk Tuxedo
- Eton White Plissé Tuxedo Shirt
- Turnbull & Asser Black Herringbone Silk Bow Tie
- Baudoin & Lange Sagan Rubber Loafers
- Velasca x Fabio Attanasio Martingala Velvet Opera Pumps
- Jacques Marie Mage Stanley Kubrick 1948
- Serapian Holdall in Stepan
Barena Venezia Siroco Tropical Navy Jacket
Barena cuts the double-breasted Siroco from light tropical wool, leaves it unlined and gives it patch pockets, so the peak-lapel silhouette survives without turning a water-taxi cabin into a sauna. The house takes its cues from the lagoon, which is more astute local authority than a striped gondolier souvenir.
Barena Venezia Masco Tropical Navy Trousers
A matching trouser makes this a suit, though the Masco is better understood as the capsule’s diplomatic passport. The mid-rise, single pleat and straight fall work with the Siroco at a photocall, then hold their own with the polo and suede loafers. Tropical wool recovers from sitting better than linen, an important distinction when the itinerary involves a launch, a screening and a multi-course dinner.
Sunspel Riviera Polo Shirt
Sunspel developed its open cotton mesh for the Riviera, then adapted the polo for Daniel Craig’s first Bond outing in Casino Royale. That history comes with an amusing Venice footnote, since Bond eventually reaches the city dressed for a very different—rather morbid—sort of property closing. Of the 28 colorways, opt for versatile slate blue.
Herno 2-Layer Windstopper Raincoat
The lagoon is singularly enchanting partly because it doesn’t behave like a controlled soundstage. Herno bonds its blue microfiber shell to a breathable membrane, adds a removable hood and leaves the coat unlined. The result handles a real downpour without the rubberized bulk of expedition gear or the misery of a clear poncho. A covered closure stays clean over the jacket, while zipped pockets keep an accreditation card out of the Adriatic.
Ripa Ripa Alta Stagione Swim Shorts
The Excelsior pool practically begs for a photogenic swimsuit. Ripa Ripa prints the cream Alta Stagione shorts with tiny umbrellas and loungers, an entire Italian beach concession miniaturized before it can become kitsch. The straight, tailored leg avoids the parachute silhouette of board shorts, migrating seamlessly from swim to terrace lunch.
Zegna Black Trofeo 600 Wool and Silk Tuxedo
Venice has seen enough borrowed dinner jackets to spot one still waiting for its sleeves to be shortened. Zegna’s Trofeo 600 tuxedo mixes black wool with a quiet measure of mulberry silk, giving the cloth depth without the high-gloss finish of a casino host. Peak lapels and canvas construction bring ceremony, while the regular cut leaves room to sit through a three-hour premiere and stand again with dignity.
Eton White Plissé Tuxedo Shirt
Hotel irons possess the temperament of minor villains, which makes Eton’s plissé bib more than mere formal decoration. Its woven folds are built to hold their shape, while the white cotton body, cutaway collar and French cuffs keep the black-tie grammar intact beneath your tuxedo’s peak lapels. Removable black studs spare you from transporting a tiny velvet box that will promptly vanish under the minibar.
Turnbull & Asser Black Herringbone Silk Bow Tie
Pre-tied bows save three minutes of getting-ready time and let you spend the rest of the evening confessing it. Turnbull & Asser’s self-tie version uses Suffolk-woven herringbone silk, whose faint texture keeps black from turning flat beneath the Sala Grande lights. Its adjustable band fits collars from 14.5 to 18.5 inches, a welcome range after several days of hotel breakfast.
Baudoin & Lange Sagan Rubber Loafers
The Lido’s most consequential dress code is traction. Baudoin & Lange gives the dark-brown Sagan the ease of an unlined house slipper, then adds a rubber sole for water taxi steps, marble lobbies and the walk between a late screening and the last civilized drink. The suede nap softens navy tailoring and remains dapper enough for the Gritti terrace.
Velasca x Fabio Attanasio Martingala Velvet Opera Pumps
Patent leather brings state-dinner energy. Black velvet is better acquainted with movies. Velasca developed the Martingala opera pump with Fabio Attanasio, keeping the bow small and the vamp clean enough to register as formal without looking like you’ve been hired by the orchestra. Made in Italy with a calfskin lining, it softens through an evening rather than fighting the foot.
Jacques Marie Mage Stanley Kubrick 1948
Before Stanley Kubrick became Stanley Kubrick, he worked as a Look photographer in thick acetate frames. Jacques Marie Mage revisits his 1948 pair in Willow, with sepia lenses and enough brow line to give a jet-lagged face some editorial supervision. The edition is rather exclusive, with a limited run of 400.
Serapian Holdall in Stepan
A weekender in polished leather looks splendid until the first ribbon of dock spray. Serapian’s Stepan carryall uses water-resistant coated canvas with calfskin trim, the pragmatic sort of Milanese luxury that embodies stealth wealth.