Venice’s Most Enticing Luxury Hotels, From Gilded Palazzi to Lagoon Retreats
These standout hotels pair historic grandeur with smart design, waterfront access and some of the city’s most desirable addresses.Read More
Venice is small, but luggage makes its bridges feel alpine. San Marco keeps the Piazza and La Fenice close, along with the city’s steepest premiums for bedrooms turned toward an interior court. Across the Accademia, Dorsoduro settles after dark, with the Guggenheim behind you and Zattere sunsets ahead. Cannaregio favors arrival by train and evenings among bacari. Eastern Castello shortens the morning walk to the Arsenale and Giardini, then turns residential past them. San Polo holds Rialto at its center, while western Santa Croce saves several bridges from Piazzale Roma. Giudecca exchanges doorstep sightseeing for gardens, pools and a hotel launch. Lido means beach, bicycles and a boat home after dinner. On Mazzorbo, vineyard rows and birdsong replace campi, though every museum visit begins with a ferry timetable.
Planning rules tightly restrict new hotel uses and expansions in the historic core, with exceptions requiring City Council approval. The current luxury wave has therefore arrived through elaborate conversions and phased renovations. Four major openings or returns landed in 2026, each working within inherited masonry. The convincing restorations fit modern plumbing and climate control around irregular staircases, old stone and frescoes, rather than expecting a Murano chandelier to carry the entire Venetian brief. The nearest vaporetto stop deserves as much scrutiny as the floor plan. Five bridges can turn 700 yards into a suitcase mutiny and a private-boat invoice.
The Best Venice Hotels
- Danieli, Venezia, A Four Seasons Hotel
- Orient Express Venezia
- Airelles Palladio, Venice
- Hotel Gabrielli Venezia, Starhotels Collezione
- Hotel Excelsior Venice Lido
- Hotel Cipriani, A Belmond Hotel
- The Gritti Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel
- Aman Venice
- The Venice Venice Hotel
- Nolinski Venezia
- Ca’ di Dio
- Il Palazzo Experimental
- Madama Venice
- Palazzo Venart
- Venissa Wine Resort
Danieli, Venezia, A Four Seasons Hotel
- Riva degli Schiavoni, 4196, Venezia VE, 30122 Italy
Four Seasons reopened Danieli on July 30 after Pierre-Yves Rochon restored Palazzo Dandolo and Casa Nuova, the first two pieces of a three-palace project. Across 120 rooms and suites, cleaner lines give the pink marble, gilding and Rubelli textiles space to hold attention. The four-story atrium has, happily, lost none of its swagger. A Premium Lagoon-View Room places the Bacino di San Marco beyond the glass, which is where the rate has to justify itself. Terrazza Danieli follows the water toward San Giorgio from the roof. For the full historic charge, the 1,592-square-foot Doge Dandolo Royal Suite carries a Jacopo Guarana ceiling fresco above three balconies. Palazzo Danieli Excelsior remains under restoration for a 2027 return. The three-room Danieli Spa is planned for late 2026.
Orient Express Venezia
- Strada Nova, 2292, 30121 Venezia VE, Italy
Two canals slide past Palazzo Donà Giovannelli, making Strada Nova feel farther away than its Cannaregio address suggests. Orient Express opened the 47-key hotel in March after an eight-year conversion led by Aline Asmar d’Amman. Giovanni Battista Meduna’s octagonal marble staircase climbs beneath a celestial-blue vault, while six signature suites retain original frescoes and monumental fireplaces. In Colori Persi, canal water fills the windows and decorative bravado takes care of the walls.
Airelles Palladio, Venice
- Fondamenta Zitelle 33, Giudecca, 30133 Venice, Italy
Nearly 2.5 acres of garden spread behind Airelles Palladio, where the 45-room resort opened in April with three pools and a children's club among a quartet of historic buildings, including Andrea Palladio's 1561 Zitelle institute. Designer Christophe Tollemer set Fortuny textiles against terracotta and surviving frescoes without making the former convent feel newly costumed. Conventino entry rooms face the garden but get shower-only bathrooms, while Prestige Junior Suites run 678 to 797 square feet and add a tub. Three restaurants spare guests another crossing of the basin after dark: handmade pasta and pizza at Jean-Georges Vongerichten's abc kitchens, omakase and black cod at Italy's first Matsuhisa, then lagoon ingredients and nearby producers in Norbert Niederkofler's kitchen at Villa Frollo.
Hotel Gabrielli Venezia, Starhotels Collezione
- Riva degli Schiavoni 4109, 30122 Venezia VE, Italy
Behind the crowded Riva degli Schiavoni, Gabrielli opens into a 6,458-square-foot garden threaded among three historic buildings. The Perkhofer family established the hotel in 1856 and retained ownership throughout its five-year restoration, which was completed in August 2025. Andrea Auletta kept the Istrian stone columns and original parquet, then brought Murano chandeliers into its 66 rooms and suites. San Giorgio rises beyond the new rooftop. Room names require closer attention: Prestige and Deluxe may indicate a courtyard, garden or side canal, while only a category explicitly marked Lagoon View guarantees the Bacino.
Hotel Excelsior Venice Lido
- Lungomare Guglielmo Marconi 41, 30126 Lido di Venezia, Italy
Giovanni Sardi’s 1908 Moorish-Byzantine resort hosted the inaugural Venice Film Festival on its terrace in 1932, five years before the main screenings moved to the nearby Palazzo del Cinema. Festival week still brings Venice Production Bridge conferences to the hotel. After the first phase of a multiyear renovation, the Excelsior returned for the 2026 season with more than half of its 198 rooms and suites redone. Wicker and striped upholstery lighten the rooms, and wave-shaped Murano fixtures echo the Adriatic outside. Renovation status matters as much as floor height. From an upper-floor sea-facing room, the horizon stretches beyond the windows with little else in the way. The grounds extend to a private beach and outdoor pool, with tennis courts farther back, while a complimentary launch reaches San Marco in roughly 15 minutes.
Hotel Cipriani, A Belmond Hotel
- Giudecca, 10, 30133 Venezia VE, Italy
Five minutes aboard Cipriani’s private launch leaves San Marco’s crowds on the opposite shore. The 79-room resort occupies Giudecca’s eastern tip, with gardens, tennis courts and a 108-foot seawater pool that is routinely called Olympic-sized, despite Belmond’s polite correction. Peter Marino’s phased renovation introduced 13 rooms and suites in 2025. The following spring brought Venice’s first Dior Spa and a recast Oro under culinary director Massimo Bottura. The 13 Marino accommodations carry the newest interiors, while the Dogaressa Suite in Palazzo Vendramin keeps the Doge’s Palace directly beyond its windows.
The Gritti Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel
- Campo Santa Maria del Giglio 2467, 30124 San Marco, Italy
Passing boats slide so close beneath The Gritti Palace’s windows that the Grand Canal joins the décor. The 82-room Gothic palazzo dates to 1475 and became Doge Andrea Gritti’s residence in 1525. Its last major restoration still holds up because Rubelli textiles and Venetian plaster sit within the palazzo’s patina rather than erasing it. Room names carry useful geography here—a Grand Canal category, for example, opens toward the traffic below, whereas entry rooms may turn toward the campo or a narrow lane. The Redentore Terrazza Suite sits higher and is considerably larger, pairing a 2,691-square-foot roof terrace with a plunge pool.
Aman Venice
- Palazzo Papadopoli, Calle Tiepolo 1364, 30125 Venezia VE Italy
Aman’s water entrance delivers guests directly into mid-16th-century Palazzo Papadopoli, one of the Grand Canal’s rare private-garden addresses. Only 24 rooms and suites occupy the building, where Jean-Michel Gathy’s discreet interventions leave the Rococo rooms under the control of their silk wall coverings and original frescoes. In the 1,108-square-foot Alcova Tiepolo Suite, an 18th-century Tiepolo ceiling becomes the last thing seen at night and the first in the morning. A Grand Canal Suite shifts the emphasis to passing boats and the palazzi opposite.
The Venice Venice Hotel
- Sestiere Cannaregio, 5631, 30121 Venezia VE, Italy
Opened in 2022, Venice Venice comprises two ancient palazzi, Ca’ da Mosto and Ca’ Dolfin, with the Rialto Bridge across the water, and holds 43 rooms assembled by Golden Goose founders Francesca Rinaldo and Alessandro Gallo. Arte Povera hangs beside restored fragments, while steel furniture takes the place of yet more red brocade. Room 35 extends the idea across 2,045 square feet, with a Grand Canal balcony and private hammam. Room 01 contains a heated pool, available only with the room or as a reservable wellness experience rather than a communal amenity.
Nolinski Venezia
- Calle Larga XXII Marzo 2032, 30124 San Marco, Italy
Mythological chimeras still guard the former Venice Stock Exchange, a 1920s Stile Liberty building remade as the 43-room Nolinski in 2023. Le Coadic Scotto layered marmorino, mango wood and serious contemporary art through the rooms, leaving period pastiche to neighboring palazzi. The 592-square-foot Tiziano Suite opens onto a private terrace, with campanili breaking the roofline beyond. Higher still, a gold mosaic relaxation pool occupies the rooftop, scaled for a soak rather than laps. In the Library Bar, cocktails arrive among more than 4,000 books beneath a painted ceiling by Simon Buret.
Ca’ di Dio
- Riva Ca' di Dio, 2183, 30122 Venice, Italy
Ca’ di Dio occupies a former hospice founded in 1272 near the Arsenale, where Patricia Urquiola kept the dimensions of the old cells legible. Pale timber, Murano glass and softly colored stone bring warmth to the monastic austerity that could easily have taken over. Only two of the 66 rooms and suites open onto a broad rooftop altane above the San Marco basin, a useful distinction during Biennale season. Below, two cloister gardens absorb the afternoon lull before dinner at lagoon-facing Vero. A compact botanical spa handles museum legs. The hotel feels unmistakably Venetian without asking anyone to sleep like a pilgrim.
Il Palazzo Experimental
- Fondamenta Zattere al Ponte Lungo 1411, 30123 Dorsoduro, Italy
Late-afternoon light ricochets off the Giudecca Canal and into Il Palazzo Experimental, making Dorothée Meilichzon’s palette feel observed rather than imposed. Across 32 rooms in historic Palazzo Molin, terrazzo meets hand-glazed tile and heavily veined marble in softened lagoon tones. Giudecca Executive rooms open onto private balconies directly above the water. The 484-square-foot Dorsoduro Suite upstairs exchanges that immediacy for a separate living room and tiled roofs at eye level. Breakfast and aperitivo migrate to the rear garden when the weather cooperates. After dark, Cristina Celestino’s separate Experimental Cocktail Club keeps the final drink downstairs and the walk home mercifully short.
Madama Venice
- Sestiere Cannaregio 3604, Fondamenta San Felice, 30121 Venice, Italy
Gold leaf flashes through terrazzo and murals at Madama, a nine-room palazzo that feels closer to a collector’s house than a conventional hotel. Owner Mara De Guidi spent three years restoring Palazzo Antelmi, opposite the Scuola Grande della Misericordia, with Calvino as an imaginative reference rather than a design theme. Each room bears a name and its own logic. Iris takes in both the canal and the garden, while Dhalia has a private entrance through the greenery. The walled waterside garden is thick with wisteria and lemon trees. Its private landing does more for the stay than another polished lobby bar.
Palazzo Venart
- Calle Tron 1961, Santa Croce, 30135 Venice, Italy
Palazzo Venart turns an old disaster into its best amenity. An 1845 fire destroyed the canal wing of Palazzo Bacchini delle Palme, leaving a garden between the Grand Canal and today’s 17-room hotel. Guests arriving by water cross that rare open space before reaching gold-leaf beams, frescoes and an Istrian-stone stair. Original proportions keep the bedrooms individual rather than conveniently uniform. Grand Canal Suites place the water just beyond the windows, while the rooftop Suite Deluxe with Terrace withdraws above the lanes. Glam Enrico Bartolini, where resident chef Donato Ascani leads Venice’s only two-Michelin-star restaurant, saves another boat ride at dinner.
Venissa Wine Resort
- Fondamenta Santa Caterina 3, 30142 Mazzorbo, Venice, Italy
Inside Mazzorbo’s walled vineyard, Venissa’s five rooms occupy a restored manor where the Bisol family revived Dorona, the lagoon’s salt-tolerant grape. Pale wood, exposed beams and washed blue-green tones recede behind the vines outside. From the top-floor suites, vineyard rows run toward the lagoon. Downstairs, Chiara Pavan and Francesco Brutto build menus around garden produce and invasive species that disrupt the lagoon, work recognized by both a Michelin star and a Green star. From here, central Venice requires a boat ride, but distance is the point: morning begins among Dorona leaves instead of souvenir stalls.