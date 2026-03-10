An Insider’s Guide to Where to Stay, Eat and Explore in Vienna
The Austrian capital has stacked a world-class hotel boom, a natural wine scene that rivals Berlin’s and the restaurants to finally back up all that confidence.Read More
The Viennese have a word for someone who parks themselves in a coffeehouse for four hours and orders a single Wiener Melange: a regular. In a city that earned Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage status for the very act of lingering over coffee, nobody rushes, and nobody pretends to feel guilty about it. The Staatsoper, Vienna’s iconic opera house, still fills nightly. The Ringstrasse still performs its imperial loop. But the foreground has shifted, and not under the radar. Three Michelin stars landed in January 2025—a first for Austria in over 15 years. A new luxury hotel opened inside an Art Nouveau courthouse weeks before Christmas. And the tourism board declared 2026 a gastronomy-forward year, a play that would have drawn blank stares a decade ago, when the city was still dining out on schnitzel mythology and waltz-season goodwill.
Then there's the wine situation, which borders on unfair. Vienna is the only major capital with significant commercial vineyards inside city limits. Roughly 1,730 acres produce grüner veltliner, riesling and the wiener gemischter satz, a tradition where multiple white grape varieties are planted, harvested and fermented together from the same vineyard, producing a wine that tastes like the entire hillside rather than any single grape. You can hike through working vines before noon, sit for a 15-course tasting menu at lunch and drink half-fermented new wine poured straight from the barrel by sunset — all on a single transit pass. Most capitals make you choose between culture and pleasure, but Vienna decided that was a false choice about three centuries ago and has been proving it since. Here's where to collect the evidence, any month of the year.
Where to Eat
Rosewood Vienna
- Petersplatz 7, Vienna 1010
Mozart lived in this building on Petersplatz while writing The Abduction from the Seraglio, which is the quality of provenance most hotels fabricate and Rosewood inherited by accident. The 19th-century former bank headquarters now holds 99 rooms threaded with J.L. Lobmeyr chandeliers and Backhausen fabrics by Alexander Waterworth Interiors. The sixth-floor Neue Hoheit Brasserie and rooftop cocktail bar split the difference between serious kitchen and St. Stephen's Cathedral panorama.
Mandarin Oriental Vienna
- Riemergasse 8, Vienna 1010
Mandarin Oriental's Austrian debut opened in December 2025 inside a heritage-listed Art Nouveau courthouse designed by Alfred Keller in 1908. It occupies a building that spent a century adjudicating disputes and now hosts 138 rooms with Secessionist-inspired fabrics and art by predominantly female artists. There are four dining concepts under the "Atelier 7" umbrella: Le Sept, a seafood restaurant; a brasserie, a Viennese café-patisserie and an izakaya-bar.
The Amauris Vienna
- Kärntner Ring 8, Vienna 1010
Positioned between the State Opera and the Musikverein, The Amauris relaunched in 2023 after a renovation that deployed over 160 tons of marble—including Carrara entrance doors—across 62 rooms. Zagreb-based designer Nikola Arambašić installed wallpaper in each room featuring photographs of Viennese sculpture, so the city's aesthetic identity follows you to bed. Chef Alexandru Simon runs the Glasswing Restaurant; the bar hosts live jazz on Thursdays for guests who skipped the opera across the street.
Almanac Palais Vienna
- Parkring 16, Vienna 1010
Two neo-Baroque palais buildings from 1871, originally the carriage entrance for the monarchy, now hold 111 rooms, including 80 suites. Barcelona designer Jaime Beriestain handled interiors, and an original Klimt hangs in the permanent collection alongside rotating works curated with Galerie bei der Albertina, making the hallways worth a slow walk.
Hotel Sacher
- Philharmoniker Str. 4, Vienna 1010
Family-owned since 1934, parked directly opposite the State Opera, and still the emotional center of Viennese hospitality—152 rooms in a building that has shipped over 360,000 Original Sacher-Tortes annually since perfecting the recipe in 1832. Pierre-Yves Rochon's phased renovation added two rooftop floors without disturbing the bones. The Rote Bar handles Austrian fine dining with appropriate gravity; the Blaue Bar is where half the Staatsoper audience ends up after curtain call, still in evening wear, pretending they aren't on their third glass.
Hotel Imperial
- Kärntner Ring 16, Vienna 1010
Vienna's debut luxury hotel, now a member of Marriott’s Luxury Collection, opened in 1873 inside the Palais of Prince Philipp of Württemberg for the World's Fair and has never fully relinquished its aristocratic posture. British designer Alex Kravetz led a multimillion-dollar restoration of 138 rooms stocked with authentic antiques and silk-covered walls. Restaurant Opus runs a Michelin-starred kitchen while Café Imperial serves the Imperial Torte, invented for Emperor Franz Josef's first visit.
Where to Eat
Steirereck im Stadtpark
- Am Heumarkt 2A, Vienna 1030
A mirrored-glass pavilion in the Stadtpark that reflects the trees back at themselves is appropriate for a kitchen this self-assured. Ingredients arrive from the family farm in Styria, a rooftop herb garden and citrus trees borrowed from Schönbrunn Palace's imperial orangery. A bread sommelier—yes, dedicated—wheels a trolley that could headline its own review.
Mraz & Sohn
- Wallensteinstrasse 59, Vienna 1200
Three generations deep in the 20th District, a 40-minute tram from Stephansdom, and completely unbothered by it. Markus Mraz and sons Lukas (the cook) and Manuel (the artist, whose paintings hang above your table) hold two Michelin stars with a "No Risk, No Fun" tasting menu built around a single surprise ingredient.
Tian
- Himmelpfortgasse 23, Vienna 1010
Paul Ivić proved a decade ago that you could run a Michelin-starred kitchen in Vienna without a single animal protein and not lose a single serious diner. He still holds the star, plus a Green Star for sustainability and four Gault Millau toques. Sommeliers André Drechsel and Nico Hammerl pour wines and non-alcoholic ferments that make the pairing as memorable as the plate.
Lugeck
- Lugeck 4, Vienna 1010
The Figlmüller family has been frying schnitzels since 1905, and Lugeck is the upgraded sibling. Set in the historic Regensburger Hof, a two-minute walk from Stephansdom, the room is bright, high-ceilinged and contemporary, whereas Figlmüller proper is deliberately cramped and chaotic.
Café Azzurro
- Neustiftgasse 29, Vienna 1070
Opened by the team behind Kommod and promptly named Star Wine List's Best Short List of the Year Austria 2025, which tells you where the priorities sit. The room walks a tightrope between neighborhood café and serious low-intervention wine bar, landing on both feet. Plates are bright and seasonal, portions honest, and the crowd tilts heavily toward the city's creative class.
Bruder
- Wiedner Hauptstraße 76, Vienna 1040
Half the dining room looks like a fermentation lab, and that’s because it is one. Jars of pickling vegetables and bubbling experiments line the shelves behind tables where poppy-seed noodles and smoked trout arrive with the confidence of a kitchen that grows or cultures most of what it serves.
Where to Drink
Truth & Dare
- Schönlaterngasse 5, Vienna 1010
Tucked inside an 18th-century clergy house on one of the Innere Stadt's most cinematic lanes, Truth & Dare is what happens when bartenders Alex and Mateo treat cocktail-making like a competitive sport they keep winning. The menu splits between "true classics" and "daring" originals running more than 120 house recipes deep.
Krypt. Bar
- Wasagasse 17, Vienna 1090
The origin story alone earns the visit: a 2,700-square-foot vaulted cellar beneath a residential building, bricked up and forgotten for decades, rediscovered during renovations and turned into a bar that looks like it was designed by someone who takes both cocktails and architecture personally.
Loos American Bar
- Kärntner Durchgang 10, Vienna 1010
Adolf Loos designed this room in 1908, with roughly 260 square feet and the conviction that mirrors, mahogany, onyx and marble could make a shoebox feel infinite. He was right. The bar seats maybe 20 and has operated almost continuously for over a century, making it one of the oldest cocktail bars in Europe and arguably among the most architecturally significant.
Mast Weinbistro
- Porzellangasse 53, Vienna 1090
Former fine-dining sommeliers Matthias Pitra and Steve Breitzke left white tablecloths behind and built the bar where Vienna's new-generation winemakers enthusiastically drink on their nights off. A polished wraparound wooden counter, pendant lighting and a list split evenly between Austrian and international producers by the glass.
Where to Shop
Song
- Praterstrasse 11, Vienna 1020
Seoul-born Myung-Il Song built her Leopoldstadt concept store on a principle most retailers talk about and few execute: everything in the room, whether it's a Dries Van Noten coat or a painting by an artist nobody has heard of yet, was chosen on instinct. The ground floor carries Van Beirendonck, Balenciaga and a rotating bench of Austrian designers.
Dorotheum
- Dorotheergasse 17, Vienna 1010
Habsburg monarch Emperor Joseph I founded this place as an imperial pawnshop in 1707, and three centuries later, it remains continental Europe's largest auction house, running roughly 700 auctions across 40 categories annually. The neo-Baroque halls alone justify the walk-through—enter from Spiegelgasse, exit on Dorotheergasse, and try not to buy a 19th-century oil painting on the way out.
Flo Vintage
- Schleifmühlgasse 15a, Vienna 1040
Proprietor Ingrid Raab started collecting while dressing actors in period films in the 1970s, and eventually opened a Freihausviertel shop that functions as a personal archive with a cash register. The inventory runs roughly 5,000 pieces spanning 1880 to 1980: pearl-embroidered Art Nouveau gowns, Chanel-era black dresses, Jackie O shifts, antique kimonos, estate jewelry and silk stockings that predate nylon.
Eigensinnig Wien
- Sankt-Ulrichs-Platz 4, Vienna 1070
The name translates loosely to "headstrong," and Toni Woldrich built the brand around that literalism. The boutique occupies historic vaults beneath one of Neubau's quietest squares, selling exclusively under the Eigensinnig Wien label. Upstairs, a working tailor's studio produces made-to-measure pieces for clients who want a garment that exists exactly once.
What to Do
Explore Neubau's Design Scene
Vienna's 7th District operates as the city's creative id. It’s where you’ll find Wolfensson on Habsburgergasse, a collection spanning 8,600 square feet of deliberately understated retail, all dark-palette, small-studio production from Barcelona to Tokyo. But the real discovery happens on the side streets off Mariahilfer Strasse—Neubaugasse, Kirchengasse, Lindengasse—where independent fashion concentrates in storefronts small enough that the owner is usually the one ringing you up.
Block an Afternoon at the MAK
- Stubenring 5, Vienna 1010
If you care about fashion, branding and art, head to the MAK, Vienna's Museum of Applied Arts, where a permanent collection of Wiener Werkstätte furniture, Josef Hoffmann originals and Secessionist design makes it one of the most underrated museums on the Ring. Through May 3, 2026, the institution is hosting the first comprehensive exhibition of Helmut Lang's work. Séance de Travail 1986–2005 draws from the museum's 10,000-piece Lang archive, donated by the designer in 2011, and skips the expected garment-on-mannequin retrospective entirely. Instead, expect large-scale video installations of Lang's anti-runway presentations, never-before-seen Polaroids, Jenny Holzer and Louise Bourgeois collaborations for his flagship stores, and the taxi-top ads that wallpapered 1,000 New York cabs in 1998.
Walk the Naschmarkt on a Weekday Morning
Vienna's most famous market stretches 120-plus stalls along nearly a mile and functions best as an early-morning weekday operation, before the selfie sticks arrive. Gegenbauer, run by the self-proclaimed "Pope of Vinegar," sells artisanal vinegars and oils that ruin supermarket bottles forever. Urbanek does legendary cheese and wine. The Saturday flea market (400 vendors, gates open at 6:30 a.m.) is the real event—vintage porcelain, midcentury lighting, vinyl records and the occasional Wiener Werkstätte find buried under someone's grandmother's silverware.
Catch Jazz at Porgy & Bess
- Riemergasse 11, Vienna 1010
Vienna's classical pedigree gets all the press, but Porgy & Bess on Riemergasse ranks among Europe's top jazz clubs and programs with the breadth to prove it, including jazz, electronic, world music, and experimental sets. For something older and more subterranean, Jazzland near Schwedenplatz has run nightly performances out of a 16th-century cellar since the 1970s.