A Beginner’s Guide To Vietnam

Mui Ne and Cam Ranh: The Beach, Two Ways

With a coastline running along the whole of its eastern border, Vietnam has become synonymous with a beach break, with the best options along the south-central coast. For an easy beach escape (no flying required), there’s the laid-back beach town of Mui Ne, just a two-hour drive from Ho Chi Minh City care of a sleek new highway CT01, which opened in April 2023. For public transport, there are public buses available for around $10, and private transfers are around $100 (cars and drivers are easily arranged via your hotel). The drive is a scenic pleasure, through plantations of rubber trees and red dragon fruit farms for which the area is known.



Not only is Mui Ne accessible, but it also has some of the best conditions, with the greatest days of sunshine per year in Vietnam and year-round swimmable conditions (plus, it’s known around the world as a kite surfing hotspot). The most luxe place to stay is Anam Mui Ne, a tropical Indochine dream of coffee-hued teak, jungle-inspired landscaping, and decorative tile floors. Owned by a Vietnamese businessman, run by a 99-percent-local team and designed by a Hanoi-based interiors firm, this homegrown hotel is an emblematic and confident reflection of Vietnam’s realized potential, a pitch-perfect counterpoint to the big international chain hotels.



Some of the rooms have pitched, thatched ceilings, and bathrooms come dressed in green stone with slatted wooden blinds and freestanding baths. For use during your stay, there are weaved beach bags and conical bamboo nón lá hats, which are still worn throughout the country and much needed at the hotel’s sun-blasted, talcum-soft-sand beach. Should you want a break from all that sunshine, the hotel can also arrange tours to local attractions like the so-called Fairy Stream, a walk through a sandy-bottomed, ankle-deep stream in which fairies are said to bathe.



Other beach options are further afield, often requiring a flight. Cam Ranh (fly into Nha Trang) is one of the most popular spots with some of the best beach weather. Unlike the barefoot beachy Mei Ne, this is a full-blown resort town, with super-sized hotels set along the Cam Ranh peninsula, much like the Riviera Maya in Mexico.



The 75-acre Alma is an ideal spot for big families and larger groups; it’s a veritable village with 580 rooms, 12 pools and a knock-out kids’ club. Recently voted the best resort in Southeast Asia in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards, it boasts a dreamy beach studded with thatch parasols and fringed with wrinkled green hills. With around 10 restaurants, including Vietnamese seafood spot Atlantis and the market-like Food Court with indoor food trucks, you will eat very well here. Don’t miss the mangos, for which the area—Cam Lam in particular—is famed.



“Instead of soil, we have sand,” local guide Christina Nguyen of Zazen Travel tells Observer. “The temperature is right for making these mangos bigger, and the flavor is different: sweet but also sour.” Nguyen hosts tours of local mango farms with nearly 100-year-old trees (“older trees make mangos with better flavor,” says Nguyen), and then leads cooking classes back at the hotel, whipping up mango-focused favorites like tangy green mango salad with seafood. If you don’t feel like cooking, Alma’s restaurants have plenty of mango treats to try, like mango milk tea and mango sago sweet soup.