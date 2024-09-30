For New York’s Inaugural ‘Make Food, Not Waste’ Restaurant Week, 12 Eateries Vow to Reduce Waste—And Share Their Tips
The waste-free restaurant week kicks off in conjunction with the City of New York’s mandatory curbside composting law.Read More
As New York City gears up to instate mandatory curbside composting, some of the boroughs’ celebrated restaurants are preparing for the first-ever “Make Food, Not Waste” Restaurant Week. Beginning Oct. 6th, all residents in Manhattan, the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island, will be required by law to compost, separating all food scraps and soiled-paper from other trash. Compost will be picked up curbside by the Department of Sanitation on the same day as recycling.
The inaugural “Make Food, Not Waste” event is centered around chefs’ commitment to composting and cooking waste-free for one week, and kicks off today, Mon., Sept. 30. The 12 restaurants, many of which have earned impressive accolades, were challenged to create an innovative new dish that encapsulates the zero-waste principle of this restaurant week.
“We're always thinking of creative ways to repurpose ingredients that typically get discarded. For instance, with the sushi rice we make fresh every day, any leftover rice can’t be used for Temaki the next day due to texture changes. But instead of wasting it, we blend the rice and fry it to create crispy, delicious rice chips. Turning it into a completely new and exciting dish is a perfect way to give that leftover rice a second life,” said chef Jihan Lee of Nami Nori, the sleek, airy Japanese restaurant with locations in the West Village and Williamsburg.
Other chefs prioritize repurposing not only in inventive dishes, but also with helpful tips that are simple for New Yorkers to do in their own kitchens—many of which will become increasingly helpful as residents are required to separate all food waste and food-soiled paper products from their trash and recycling. Lee advises home cooks to meal plan as a basic way to reduce over-purchasing and make the most of each ingredient. Jeremiah Stone of Bar Contra, the hip Lower East Side cocktail bar, is a big fan of saving cheese rinds.
“There’s a ton of flavor and they can be steeped into a soup with vegetables for more umami and flavor. One example would be to make a vegetable stock with the end-cuttings of vegetables and a Parmigiano Reggiano rind. Cook that for 40 minutes, and you have a lot more interesting flavor development,” Stone told Observer.
James Beard Award-winning chef Dan Kluger advises one-pot meals as an easy way to control how many ingredients are used and to have a plan for leftovers, if there are any. Fidel Caballero of Corima, a new North Mexican fine dining eatery in Chinatown, always saves vegetable trimmings and meat bones to make broths and stocks. He also loves pickling vegetables that are beginning to turn, rather than chucking them.
“Composting will help keep organic waste out of the garbage and landfills. Instead, it gets turned into compost that improves soil health and supports local gardens,” Kluger, who supports New York City’s curbside compost mandate, told Observer. “It’s a practical step to hopefully keeping rats out of the trash, and towards a cleaner city and a more sustainable environment.”
The weeklong celebration of reduced carbon footprints is presented by Mill, a food recycling system that breaks down food waste overnight into dry, clean grounds that can be used as part of a composting process. Each participating restaurant has received a Mill food recycler to further their waste-free commitment; the brand will also donate $10,000 to the Lower East Side Ecology Center, which organizes community-based sustainability initiatives and helps New Yorkers with electronic waste and composting.
For all the New Yorkers looking to reduce composting by dining out (it’s certainly one way reduce food waste, as long as you lick your plate clean), here is the full list of restaurants and bars participating in “Make Food, Not Waste” Restaurant Week and the exciting zero-waste dishes that they’ll debut in honor of the event:
The 12 New York City Eateries to Try for the First "Make Food, Not Waste" Restaurant Week
Bar Blondeau
- 80 Wythe Ave 6th Floor, Brooklyn, NY 11249
The rooftop bar and restaurant in Williamsburg’s Wythe Hotel will add smoked salmon toast to its “Les Toasts” menu. The new toast-centric menu was created to creatively use scraps of whole ingredients from other dishes that may otherwise be discarded.
Corima
- 3 Allen St, New York, NY 10002
Named one of Bon Appetit’s Best New Restaurants 2024 after its January opening, Corima is making kampachi crudo, with mushrooms, fermented husk cherry salsa, celtuce and chicharron furikake and a kampachi "empanada" with kampachi, mushrooms, foie gras, celery root and quelites, served over pickled ramps. Every part of the kampachi (also known as yellowtail) will be utilized to develop these dishes: the tender filet, the bones charred over the grill to create the corn husk dashi on the tasting menu, and the heads and collars (typically thrown out in many restaurants), are braised and used in the empanada.
Greywind
- 451 10th Ave, New York, NY 10018
Kluger’s restaurant and bakery will add a panzanella with leftover tomato focaccia, fennel, olives, rotisserie chicken and a vinaigrette made with leftover tomato water, herb-marinated tomatoes and olive oil from house-marinated olives to the bakery menu. At the restaurant, he will highlight a caramelized bread pudding french toast with stone fruit sherbet made with leftover milk bread and unused stone fruit saved in the freezer for sherbert.
Loring Place
- 21 W 8th St, New York, NY 10011
Loring Place, Kluger’s other seasonal American restaurant in the Village, will utilize all parts of the corn with corn husk-wrapped halibut with polenta, tomato marmalade and herbs. Kluger will also dry leftover husks and use them as kindling in the kitchen’s fire.
June
- 231 Court St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
The natural wine bar and restaurant in Cobble Hill will also maximize the end of corn season with a polenta made with every single part of the corn. Guests can enjoy corn husk polenta (made from charred corn, Sonoran corn puree and corn stock) with chipotle-grilled yellow peaches.
Le Crocodile
- 80 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn brasserie, named one of the New York Times’ 100 Best Restaurants in New York City in 2024, will process the excess apple trims from their Waldorf salad and Jonah crab with avocado and yuzu kosho for a tender apple cake served at breakfast and brunch.
The Musket Room
- 265 Elizabeth St, New York, NY 10012
The Michelin-starred rustic restaurant from Mary Attea and Camari Mick will go waste-free on their dessert menu, with a fried plantain panna cotta with curry ice cream, plantain peel caramel, peanut praline snow and a rye peanut crunch as well as a butternut Sassafras soda with maple sorbet made from every part of the butternut squash.
Nami Nori
- 33 Carmine St, New York, NY 10014
- 236 N 12th St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Nami Nori’s no-waste dish will utilize the whole lobster for its lobster dip with yuzu gelee, celery and crispy rice chips (made from the unserved sushi rice). All the meat will be extracted and the heads will be used to infuse more flavor into the restaurant’s lobster butter maltaise.
Bar Contra
- 138 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002
The newly reopened cocktail bar from Stone, Dave Arnold and Fabian von Hauske will offer a new gin-based cocktail the week of Sept. 30, using all the components of Meyer lemons.
Win Son
- 159 Graham Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williambsurg’s Taiwanese-American restaurant from award-winning chef Trigg Brown will serve marinated cucumbers with garlic and cilantro that utilizes all aspects of the produce and herbs.
Rhodora
- 197 Adelphi St, Brooklyn, NY 11205
The Fort Greene wine bar on a mission to be the first zero-waste natural wine bar in the U.S. is making savory fruit salad with jicama and aguachile. The chef will repurpose all of the zested bar fruit from the dish and make the aguachile with excess citrus juice and membrane, jicama skins, chili stems vinegar and spices. Herbs stems will be blended into an oil to dress the dish. Any leftover aguachile will be used in cocktails.
Rezdôra
- 27 E 20th St, New York, NY 10003
The two-time Michelin starred restaurant with Emilia-Romagna-focused Italian fare from chef Stefano Secchi will offer a straightforward special of mozzarella di bufala con pomodorini, made with whole mixed cherry tomatoes and basil.