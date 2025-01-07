Jet Set: 5 Cozy Wellness Upgrades for the New Year
From a vanilla serum deodorant and bamboo eye mask to buttery soft workout set and berry lip balm, here are the cozy wellness travel essentials we’re loving and coveting right now.Read More
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs. It's the start of a new year, which means it's also the best time to focus on wellness—actually, you should emphasize self-care at all times, but why not give yourself a little extra love right now? For those that are constantly on the go, embarking on countless plane trips and train rides, taking the time to prioritize wellness becomes even trickier. But that's not to say there aren't ways to indulge in some travel-approved wellness and self-care in the New Year. From a vanilla serum deodorant and bamboo eye mask to buttery soft workout set and berry lip balm, here are the cozy wellness travel essentials we're loving and coveting right now.
Saltair Salt Water Vanilla 5 Percent AHA Serum Deodorant
Deodorant might not seem like the most luxurious part of a routine, but that's where this absolutely delicious-smelling vanilla-scented Saltair treat comes into play. It contains five percent AHAs, which help combat body odor and brighten underarms, and comes in a convenient serum formulation that doesn't pull on your skin.
B The Method by Lia Bartha Subscription
If you're looking for a new workout that you can do from anywhere, consider B the Method by Lia Bartha. While many of the Pilates-inspired, low-impact workouts do suggest using props like a Pilates ball or weights, all of them are doable without any accessories, which is ideal for those that are constantly on the go.
Cozy Earth Adjustable Bamboo Sleep Mask
Sleep is one of the most important factors in your overall health, and if you're a frequent red-eye flyer or just prefer total darkness while attempting to get some shut-eye, it's time to invest in a new sleep mask. This adjustable option is made of a bamboo stretch knit fabric, with plush extra fill for a super comfy fit.
Glossier Balm Dotcom in Black Cherry
Keep your lips hydrated with Glossier's beloved Balm Dotcom, and upgrade your go-to balm with the brand's new black cherry flavor—it adds the perfect berry hue, while also hydrating and smoothing your pout.
Splits 59 Monah Rigor Bra and Raquel High Waist Flared Legging
While we're all about underconsumption for 2025, if you're looking to invest in a quality new workout set, you have to try Splits59's buttery soft activewear. They're supportive yet comfortable, and while they're great for actually partaking in physical activity, they're also oh-so cute to wear while en route.