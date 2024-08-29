The Best Coastal Destinations for a Fall Getaway Out West

While summer might seem like the ideal season for a coastal getaway, for many West Coast locals, fall is the favorite. During the summer months, the marine layer, which is caused by warm air clashing with cool ocean water, fogs up the coastline, blocking out the sun and curating a dreary sense of gloom. The entire coast is often affected, stretching all the way from stereotypically sunny SoCal to coastal Oregon and Washington. On top of that, summer brings dense crowds that make beach days, parking and even dining more difficult. Though many associate autumn with cooler temps, cloudy skies and cozy clothing, the West Coast does things a little differently.

In addition to boasting some of the most breathtaking sunsets of the year, fall is the perfect time to enjoy fewer crowds, quieter beaches and, surprisingly, better weather. Many coastal cities out west even welcome a “late summer” and experience warmer days than in the middle of July. Whether you’re planning a California road trip along the Pacific Coast Highway or want to see the rustic shores of Oregon, these are the best West “Coastal” destinations to visit this fall.