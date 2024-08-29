The Best Coastal Destinations for a Fall Getaway Out West
While summer might seem like the ideal season for a coastal getaway, for many West Coast locals, fall is the favorite. During the summer months, the marine layer, which is caused by warm air clashing with cool ocean water, fogs up the coastline, blocking out the sun and curating a dreary sense of gloom. The entire coast is often affected, stretching all the way from stereotypically sunny SoCal to coastal Oregon and Washington. On top of that, summer brings dense crowds that make beach days, parking and even dining more difficult. Though many associate autumn with cooler temps, cloudy skies and cozy clothing, the West Coast does things a little differently.
In addition to boasting some of the most breathtaking sunsets of the year, fall is the perfect time to enjoy fewer crowds, quieter beaches and, surprisingly, better weather. Many coastal cities out west even welcome a “late summer” and experience warmer days than in the middle of July. Whether you’re planning a California road trip along the Pacific Coast Highway or want to see the rustic shores of Oregon, these are the best West “Coastal” destinations to visit this fall.
The Best Coastal Fall Destinations Out West
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco summers are notoriously chilly, with most days featuring cloudy skies and gloomy vibes. Fall, however, is an entirely different story. September, October and November are ideal months to visit the Northern California Bay Area. There’s nothing quite like a scenic drive across the Golden Gate Bridge on a sunny day, looking back on the bayside city that rarely glistens under a clear sky and taking in the fall foliage. After a long day of enjoying bao buns in Chinatown, sampling craft beers at breweries or sightseeing at Fisherman’s Wharf, sit down for a Michelin-starred dinner at chef Seth Stowaway’s Osito. Fall is also the best time to plan a picnic at Dolores Park, where you can sprawl out among 16 acres of grass while admiring city views and the iconic Painted Ladies.
Where to stay: Located in Knob Hill, The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco blends neoclassical architecture with couture design to create busy suites that boast panoramic city views. Those that prefer to stay a bit outside the hustle and bustle of the city should explore The Inn Above Tide—a luxury, boutique hotel situated right on the bay.
Cannon Beach, OR
From smaller crowds to spectacular sunsets, October is the start of “Magic Season” in Oregon’s Cannon Beach. While many fall days boast warm temps and clear skies, don’t be surprised if you see a storm or two roll in. That said, there’s something quite invigorating about watching lightning strikes against an intense downpour on the shore. Enjoy early morning walks on the secluded beach as you admire Haystack Rock before grabbing an organic brew at Sleepy Monk Coffee Roasters. Other daytime activities include traversing coastal hiking trails, kayaking and tidepooling, but when it comes to the evening, The Wayfarer Restaurant and Lounge is a local staple for classic seafood and cocktails that has been around since 1977.
Where to stay: Since Cannon Beach is such a small town, luxury hotels are limited. The Ocean Lodge, however, is a beachfront property with cozy and residential-style rooms that make you feel right at home. Enjoy laid-back living and upscale service as you slow down for a coastal getaway with uninterrupted beach access.
Santa Barbara, CA
Known as the American Riviera, Santa Barbara shines year-round, but especially during the fall. There are several reasons why October is one of the most popular wedding months for this Southern California coastal gem, and the weather is a big one. Similarly to Los Angeles, a heavy marine layer in the mornings can be a damper in summer, with temperatures typically reaching their peak in late August. The beautiful beach weather extends all the way through early October, allowing visitors and locals to enjoy paddleboarding in the harbor or surfing before hitting the Funk Zone for a tasting at one of the wineries, without traveling all the way to Napa Valley wine country.
Where to stay: Hotel Californian sits in the heart of the Funk Zone, right across the way from Stearns Wharf, making it a solid option for visitors looking to walk everywhere without the need for a vehicle. If you prefer to enjoy the coast from above, El Encanto, a Belmond Hotel, is perched above the town, allowing you to take in sweeping Pacific Ocean views from the infinity pool or on-site restaurant.
Pacific City, OR
Considered to be a bit more off-the-beaten-path, Pacific City showcases the stunning nature of Oregon’s breathtaking coast. In fall, the beach town, about an hour and a half down the coast from Cannon Beach, explodes with wildlife, ranging from unique birds to Harbor seals. Located at the edge of the Three Capes Scenic Loop, Pacific City has long sandy beaches and killer waves, making it a hotspot for surfers. The Pacific Northwest scene is enhanced by green rolling hills and lush greenery opposite of the coast, and you’ll also find a handful of charming places with epic views like Meridian Restaurant and Bar, for elevated New American cuisine, or the more rustic Riverhouse Nestucca.
Where to stay: Headlands Coastal Lodge and Spa is the nicest accommodation in Pacific City, and is actually located within Cape Kiwanda State Park. Each of the 33 guest rooms has a private balcony that faces the ocean, and guests can treat themselves to a soak under the stars in the outdoor hot tub or a massage at the Tidepools Spa.
Monterey, CA
From the legendary Monterey Bay Aquarium to its plethora of seafood restaurants, Monterey enjoys a “secret season” in October that acts as a late summer, with higher temps and sunnier skies for the best beach days of the year. Despite the better weather, tourists are few and far between, allowing visitors to enjoy a more local experience free of overwhelming crowds. Though paying a visit to the aquarium should be at the top of any first-time visitors list, you can also embark on a whale-watching tour or spend the afternoon wine tasting on Cannery Row, and don’t forget about a quick drive south to nearby Carmel—you could also take a day trip and drive along Highway 1 to Big Sur, taking in the fall colors and the redwoods. For food, prioritize dinner at Michelin-recognized Coastal Kitchen followed by cocktails at Pearl Hour.
Where to stay: Having just undergone a complete renovation of 60 rooms and suites, beachfront cottages at The Sanctuary Beach Resort provide the ultimate home-away-from-home in Monterey. Nautical touches like dried coral and rattan light fixtures adorn each room, seamlessly blending outdoor living with your indoor oasis. The hotel also offers bikes, so you can go on a seaside cycling trip.
Malibu, CA
In recent years, June Gloom has extended beyond the sixth month of the year well into July and even early August. Nonetheless, Malibu’s summer beach crowds haven’t gotten any smaller, and everything from parking to finding a spacious spot on the sand remains as difficult as ever. Thankfully, fall in Malibu is just as beautiful as ever, and with the kids back in school, the crowds are way more manageable. From the private and tucked away Paradise Cove to the iconic Leo Carrillo State Beach, which has famously acted as the backdrop for films like Grease and 50 First Dates, there are so many different Malibu shores to explore. Pick up caviar-topped lobster rolls from Broad Street Oyster Co. for a beachside picnic, or sit down for a sunset dinner and celebrity sightings at Nobu.
Where to stay: Malibu Beach Inn is a 47-room property right on Carbon Beach. The bright, airy and nautical rooms maintain a modern appeal, with most rooms having spacious balconies that look right out onto the ocean and iconic Malibu Pier. For a more private and exclusive experience, book one of the 16 rooms at the Japanese-inspired Nobu Ryokan.