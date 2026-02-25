Why Spring is the Ultimate Time for Slow Travel Out West

The Best of Both Worlds: Sun and Snow

Ski destinations such as Jackson Hole and Aspen start to wind down during spring, but winter sports are still plentiful. Though the 2026 ski season has experienced far less snowfall than normal, Punxsutawney Phil says hope is still on the horizon, and if the blizzards start picking back up, visitors could be hitting the slopes through late April. In addition to smoother routes with fewer people, warmer temperatures create a cool contrast for skiers and snowboarders, allowing you to enjoy the snow while soaking up some sunshine. “Spring is actually my favorite time in Park City,” Dan Howard, vice president of communications at the Park City Chamber of Commerce, tells me over a hot bowl of chicken laksa at Harvest. “Sunny days are abundant, but the snow is still soft and the air crisp. Seeing people fly down the mountain in a tank top and shorts is a regular occurrence.” As someone who isn’t remotely interested in skiing down an icy, tree-covered slope, I chuckle at the thought. “The town is so still during spring, and there’s something extra charming about it. It’s like the calm after the storm for us,” Howard adds.



In Aspen, travelers can expect a similar experience at popular ski resorts like Snowmass, which is estimated to close on April 19. Given its typical see-and-be-seen nature, those hoping to catch a glimpse of a less influencer-filled Aspen might have better luck in the spring. Main Street becomes less packed, traffic thins out and the uppity atmosphere gets replaced with a more laid-back way of luxury living.



Up north, Jackson Hole undergoes a transitional period from March to May, and though things can get a bit muddy (literally), it’s one of the best times for wildlife spotting. Given its prime access to Yellowstone and Grand Teton, there’s no better place to reconnect with nature. If you book an excursion with Teton Wilderness Tours, you’ll be guided by expert naturalists who help you spot everything from moose and bison to elk, bears and the occasional wolf. Spring temperatures can range from freezing to the low 70s, but if you’ve got layers and waterproof boots, you’re in for a breathtaking, slow-paced escape with Old West roots.