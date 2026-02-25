Why Spring is the Ultimate Time for Slow Travel Out West
Though weather can be unpredictable—and at times, unfavorable—a spring escape out west offers one last slow-paced getaway before the summer surge.
Spring signifies a time of renewal and growth, but it is also the start of shoulder season—aka, one of the most sought-after times for savvy travelers. Apart from typical warm-weather spring break meccas like Mexico and Florida, many destinations boast smaller crowds, cheaper rates and less fuss from March to early May, and this is particularly noticeable out West.
With ski season coming to an end and the main rush of snowy travel winding down, places like Jackson Hole, Aspen and Park City settle into a peaceful energy loved by locals, most of whom are excited to celebrate the last bit of powder (sans tourists) before the snow melts. In California, a cloudy marine layer returns and fogs up the coasts, deterring travelers while creating a moody setting straight out of Big Little Lies. Though weather can be unpredictable—and at times, unfavorable—a spring escape out West offers a final slow-paced getaway before the summer surge arrives.
The Best of Both Worlds: Sun and Snow
Ski destinations such as Jackson Hole and Aspen start to wind down during spring, but winter sports are still plentiful. Though the 2026 ski season has experienced far less snowfall than normal, Punxsutawney Phil says hope is still on the horizon, and if the blizzards start picking back up, visitors could be hitting the slopes through late April. In addition to smoother routes with fewer people, warmer temperatures create a cool contrast for skiers and snowboarders, allowing you to enjoy the snow while soaking up some sunshine. “Spring is actually my favorite time in Park City,” Dan Howard, vice president of communications at the Park City Chamber of Commerce, tells me over a hot bowl of chicken laksa at Harvest. “Sunny days are abundant, but the snow is still soft and the air crisp. Seeing people fly down the mountain in a tank top and shorts is a regular occurrence.” As someone who isn’t remotely interested in skiing down an icy, tree-covered slope, I chuckle at the thought. “The town is so still during spring, and there’s something extra charming about it. It’s like the calm after the storm for us,” Howard adds.
In Aspen, travelers can expect a similar experience at popular ski resorts like Snowmass, which is estimated to close on April 19. Given its typical see-and-be-seen nature, those hoping to catch a glimpse of a less influencer-filled Aspen might have better luck in the spring. Main Street becomes less packed, traffic thins out and the uppity atmosphere gets replaced with a more laid-back way of luxury living.
Up north, Jackson Hole undergoes a transitional period from March to May, and though things can get a bit muddy (literally), it’s one of the best times for wildlife spotting. Given its prime access to Yellowstone and Grand Teton, there’s no better place to reconnect with nature. If you book an excursion with Teton Wilderness Tours, you’ll be guided by expert naturalists who help you spot everything from moose and bison to elk, bears and the occasional wolf. Spring temperatures can range from freezing to the low 70s, but if you’ve got layers and waterproof boots, you’re in for a breathtaking, slow-paced escape with Old West roots.
California Bloom and Gloom
After a bleak three-year closure, the Golden State’s famed Pacific Coast Highway has finally reopened both ways at Big Sur. This iconic stretch of coastline offers one of the most scenic drives in the country, boasting an array of postcard-worthy sights, including Bixby Bridge and McWay Falls. This recent opening is sure to increase the summer rush that the area sees every year, but if you don’t mind a little fog or risk of rain, beat the crowds with a quiet road trip during spring. Thanks to the heavy storms from the beginning of 2026, and with more supposedly on the way, wildflower season is set to be a stunner, combining misty mornings with bright blooms along the rolling green hillsides.
If a low-key trip riddled with foggy beach walks and premium seafood is more your groove, consider one of California’s more overlooked towns, like Morro Bay or Cambria. These moody villages showcase the very best of the central coast, proving that the peaceful side of the Golden State is just as, if not more, enticing as its big cities. Morro Bay offers a nice blend of small-town charm and nature, with its entire identity centered around the landmark Morro Rock, a mystical volcanic plug that formed around 23 million years ago. Spend your mornings with mindful beach walks before exploring the various seaside restaurants serving fresh oysters, steamed Dungeness crab and creamy bowls of clam chowder. Cambria, which takes a more artsy approach to coastal living, is home to a number of wine tasting rooms and art galleries, sprinkled in with picturesque hiking and rocky beaches. The Sonoma Coast also has plenty to offer in places like Mendocino and Elk during spring.
Honing in on "Hushpitality"
Boutique hotels curate the ultimate “hushpitality” experience year-round, let alone during shoulder season. Lower capacity means less noise in the hallway, fewer people at shared amenities and more attentive and personalized service—hence, the hush.
Despite its rustic roots, Jackson Hole is no stranger to fancy, five-star hotels such as the Four Seasons and Amangani. However, Teton Village’s new accommodation is also its most exclusive. Hoback Club is a members-only club with an ultra-private hotel program. The unique ski-in/ski-out property features 25 bespoke residences along with amenities like Michelin-worthy dining and a premium wellness studio. Park City’s Washington School House offers a masterclass in boutique lodging, curating an experience that feels more like a cozy French château than a hotel. There are only 12 rooms across the property, and though there’s no dedicated restaurant, an all-inclusive alcohol program is complete with complimentary charcuterie in the afternoon and cookies in the evening.
In Central California, White Water Cambria immerses travelers in a chic yet quaint setting on Moonstone Beach, while Anderson Inn hovers just above the water in Morro Bay, promising unparalleled views and a modern interpretation of nautical design. The Sea Ranch Lodge hosts one of NorCal’s most unique stays, situated on 53 acres of panoramic Sonoma Coast bluffs, but just an hour up PCH, the Brewery Gulch Inn and Spa promises a cozy spring getaway in one of California's most remote corners.