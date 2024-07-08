From upbeat nightlife on Santa Monica Boulevard to premier shopping along Melrose Avenue, West Hollywood revolves around fun, fashion and fantastic cuisine. West Hollywood boasts decades of glamorous history, with celebrity hotspots like Dan Tana’s and Chateau Marmont that have managed to maintain their timeless Hollywood charm. Aside from these old school spots, the area is also known as a hub for LGBTQ+ expression and community, with legendary late night bars and clubs and live music around every corner.

When it comes to food, West Hollywood is home to diverse dining concepts that hit the mark on creativity, consistency and quality. Whether you’re craving an omakase dinner in a chic and modern setting or oysters and caviar on Sunset Boulevard, this iconic Los Angeles neighborhood knows how to enjoy the finer things, with a martini in hand. Of course, you’ll find historic joints like Irv’s Burgers and Tail O’ the Pup, but sleek and upscale eateries are abundant and reign supreme. Enjoy epic views of the Hollywood Hills, premier seafood and top-notch service at the best restaurants in West Hollywood.