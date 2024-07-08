The Best Restaurants in West Hollywood
From upbeat nightlife on Santa Monica Boulevard to premier shopping along Melrose Avenue, West Hollywood revolves around fun, fashion and fantastic cuisine. West Hollywood boasts decades of glamorous history, with celebrity hotspots like Dan Tana’s and Chateau Marmont that have managed to maintain their timeless Hollywood charm. Aside from these old school spots, the area is also known as a hub for LGBTQ+ expression and community, with legendary late night bars and clubs and live music around every corner.
When it comes to food, West Hollywood is home to diverse dining concepts that hit the mark on creativity, consistency and quality. Whether you’re craving an omakase dinner in a chic and modern setting or oysters and caviar on Sunset Boulevard, this iconic Los Angeles neighborhood knows how to enjoy the finer things, with a martini in hand. Of course, you’ll find historic joints like Irv’s Burgers and Tail O’ the Pup, but sleek and upscale eateries are abundant and reign supreme. Enjoy epic views of the Hollywood Hills, premier seafood and top-notch service at the best restaurants in West Hollywood.
The Best West Hollywood Restaurants
Uchi West Hollywood
- 9001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 101, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Since making its way to West Hollywood at the end of 2023, chef Tyson Cole's Uchi has quickly become a favorite for local Angelenos seeking innovative nigiri and sashimi creations. The hama chili is a must-order starter, but you can’t go wrong with the 10-course omakase if you’re open to exploring new bites and fish varieties. Though the chef’s tasting is typically priced at market value, Uchi recently launched a reservation-only happy hour that runs daily from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and offers an eight-course omakase menu for only $98.
Amour West Hollywood
- 8715 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048
Whether you’re planning a romantic date night or craving elevated French fare in a breathtaking courtyard, Amour West Hollywood is one of the best French restaurants in L.A., let alone WeHo. Though patrons can order à la carte, both the five and eight-course tasting menus offer a more robust experience that showcases can’t-miss dishes like the comte cloud and blue prawn carpaccio. There are also vegetarian and vegan tasting menus for plant-based diners.
Saltie Girl
- 8615 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Located in the heart of the Sunset Strip, Saltie Girl is a seafood restaurant known for having one of the most impressive lists of tinned fish in the city. From octopus preserved in Spanish olive oil to scallops in garlic and chili, each tin is served with French bread, peppers, spicy jam, butter and a trio of unique salts. Pair your spread with a signature Saltie martini which boasts an accompanying bump of caviar, or sip on a glass of Sancerre as you enjoy the zesty tuna carpaccio followed by the hearty lobster frites.
Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique
- 321 N Robertson Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048
Caught a craving for caviar and Champagne? Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique is the ultimate upscale lunch destination, serving an array of caviar-topped creations from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Since seatings are limited, reservations are highly recommended. Order the classic caviar blinis as an appetizer followed by the decadent caviar souffle and steak frites.
Connie & Ted’s
- 8171 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
Created by chef Michael Cimarusti of Providence, Connie & Ted’s brings a true taste of the East Coast to West Hollywood. Transport yourself to New England with fresh oysters and a bowl of clam chowder before digging into the warm, buttery lobster roll as your main course. Connie & Ted’s also puts a seafood-centric twist on brunch with dishes like shrimp chilaquiles and the Maine lobster croque Connie.
Ardor
- 9040 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Ardor at The West Hollywood Edition is a plant-forward Mediterranean restaurant with a lush and vibrant dining room setting to match. Backed by chef John Fraser, Ardor focuses on fresh produce and veggies, though you’ll find plenty of options for every kind of diner and diet. For starters, the cedar-grilled asparagus with truffle aioli is a great choice, but the king crab tagliatelle is a rich and decadent pasta that is perfect for sharing. Opt for the grilled branzino or Colorado lamb chops as your main course and pair it with a glass of pinot noir.
Sushi Ginza Onodera
- 609 La Cienega Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Boasting two coveted Michelin stars, Sushi Ginza Onodera has made itself right at home in West Hollywood. While the New York location closed in 2023, the L.A. outpost is thriving. This high-end Japanese sushi bar restaurant serves up a premium selection of Edomae-style sushi, which involves a process of aging and curing different kinds of fish, yielding fuller and more robust flavor profiles. Each nigiri is plated with simplicity and refinement, and the zen, minimalistic setting creates zero distraction as you hone in on the sushi right in front of you.
Merois West Hollywood
- 8430 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Between the panoramic city views and whimsical interior with pink and green accents, Merois by chef Wolfgang Puck is one of the most atmospheric dining experiences on the Sunset Strip. The menu showcases a fusion of Japanese, Southeast Asian and French flavors with California-fresh ingredients, making Merois a solid spot for appetizers and drinks or a full sit-down dinner. Kick things off on a light note with the hamachi tostada and lobster spring rolls before sharing the whole sizzling fish and Peking duck with stir-fried noodles with the table.
Craig’s
- 8826 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069, United States
Craig’s is a classic American restaurant that A-listers have flocked to since it first opened in 2011—the people-watching is unparalleled. Everyone from Chelsea Handler to George Clooney has been spotted here, and the timeless menu blends steakhouse favorites with Italian influences to serve an array of pastas, pizzas and premium cuts of meat. The American chopped salad makes for a refreshing shared starter, but other appetizers highlights include the grilled artichoke and meatballs in marinara. Though the meatloaf and rib-eye both steal the show, the scallops in beurre blanc are a great alternative for seafood lovers.