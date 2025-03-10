Positioned perfectly between Beverly Hills and Hollywood, West Hollywood is an urban oasis known for its legendary nightlife, high-end shopping and old-school restaurants. From Santa Monica Boulevard to the Sunset Strip, this small but mighty municipality in Southern California covers less than two square miles of space, yet contains several of the city’s most iconic hotspots. In addition to timeless eateries like Craig’s, Dan Tana’s and Jones, West Hollywood is also home to several luxury hotels that cater to every kind of traveler.

Whether you're looking to stay among A-list celebrities at the Sunset Tower Hotel or enjoy a more trendy and modern experience at the Pendry, hospitality revolves around indulgence in WeHo. Though it is technically not located within the city limits, Chateau Marmont is a historic property that sits just on the edge of West Hollywood and still places guests in the heart of the hustle and bustle. Enjoy Champagne vending machines, sweeping city views and premier dining when you book a stay at the best hotels in West Hollywood.