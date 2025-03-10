The Best Hotels in West Hollywood
Enjoy Champagne vending machines, sweeping city views and premier dining when you book a stay at the best hotels in West Hollywood.Read More
Positioned perfectly between Beverly Hills and Hollywood, West Hollywood is an urban oasis known for its legendary nightlife, high-end shopping and old-school restaurants. From Santa Monica Boulevard to the Sunset Strip, this small but mighty municipality in Southern California covers less than two square miles of space, yet contains several of the city’s most iconic hotspots. In addition to timeless eateries like Craig’s, Dan Tana’s and Jones, West Hollywood is also home to several luxury hotels that cater to every kind of traveler.
Whether you're looking to stay among A-list celebrities at the Sunset Tower Hotel or enjoy a more trendy and modern experience at the Pendry, hospitality revolves around indulgence in WeHo. Though it is technically not located within the city limits, Chateau Marmont is a historic property that sits just on the edge of West Hollywood and still places guests in the heart of the hustle and bustle. Enjoy Champagne vending machines, sweeping city views and premier dining when you book a stay at the best hotels in West Hollywood.
Sunset Tower Hotel
- 8358 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Since opening in 1931, Sunset Tower Hotel has played host to Hollywood's most elite players—Clark Gable, Errol Flynn and Marilyn Monroe, just to name a few. The iconic Art Deco building is a Sunset Strip landmark, and inside, the beloved Terrace Bar offers poolside dining and one of the best martini and burger combos in Los Angeles. When it comes to accommodations, there are 81 different rooms and suites, retaining a sense of exclusivity and intimacy across the Sunset Boulevard property. The elegant rooms are spacious, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows that look out onto the surrounding city, while Old Hollywood accents, custom furnishings and vintage black and white photos set the scene inside.
Petit Ermitage
- 8822 Cynthia St, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Looking to enjoy a low-profile stay complete with plenty of personality? Petit Ermitage is a boutique hotel that hosts 80 bespoke suites with an English maximalist vibe. Expect floral wallpapers, bright curtains and plenty of patterns and stripes throughout the property. The private rooftop is an amenity exclusive to guests and features a rustic fireplace surrounded by cozy, Moroccan-esque couches and candle-lit tables. Craving a cocktail? Head to the Butterfly Bar and enjoy seasonal libations made locally farmed herbs and produce.
Pendry West Hollywood
- 8430 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Upon driving down the checkered driveway and walking into the lobby, guests of the Pendry West Hollywood are immediately greeted by an eye-catching Anthony James Icosahedron sculpture that looks like a never-ending vortex when you stare at its center. In addition to housing 149 ocean-inspired Art Deco guest rooms, the property also boasts a rooftop with views of downtown L.A. and Sunset Boulevard, a jazz club called The Sun Room, Merois by Wolfgang Puck and a private lobby bar that turns into quite the party on the weekends. Last but certainly not least, guests can purchase a special token from the bar and head outside to the Moët & Chandon vending machine for a mini bottle on the go.
The London West Hollywood
- 1020 N San Vicente Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
The London at West Hollywood is a posh property that transports you across the pond without the plane ride. Tucked away on San Vicente Boulevard just off The Strip, The London serves one of the best afternoon teas in the city, complete with house-made scones served alongside clotted cream and strawberry jam. Guests will also notice little life-like bulldog statues scattered throughout the property, and even the rooftop pool features an artsy backdrop of the hotel’s signature mascot. One of the best perks of staying at The London is the fact that all 226 rooms are suites, providing ample space across bright, airy and elegant interiors.
1 Hotel West Hollywood
- 8490 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Looking to enjoy an eco-friendly stay while experiencing the best of West Hollywood? 1 Hotel offers a slice of nature in the middle of the city, boasting greenery around every corner, an outdoor garden lounge and a huge plant wall inspired by the Hollywood Hills. Harriet’s Rooftop can be accessed via an elevator near the lobby, but if you prefer to have drinks and bites on the ground floor, enjoy an enchanting evening at Juniper. This outdoor lounge places guests in the middle of a twinkle-lit garden where they can sip signature cocktails like the gin-based Tiny Sea Monster. With 285 accommodations, guests can choose between standard guest rooms or more spacious suites with everything from top-floor balconies to kitchenettes and dining areas.
The West Hollywood Edition
- 9040 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Located in the heart of the Sunset Strip, The West Hollywood Edition exudes modern-day Hollywood glamour. The towering ceilings in the lobby bar create a sense of grandiosity upon entering, while comfy couches and a pool table encourage guests to grab a glass of wine and linger before returning to their room. The five-star hotel features 190 guest rooms, 48 suites and two penthouses, along with a rooftop bar, a lower-level weekend lounge and a serene spa that offers technology-forward treatments for your face and body. There’s also a fitness center and swimming pool. Ardor, the on-site restaurant, is one of the most beautiful on The Strip, boasting lush greenery alongside rich, wood-paneled walls. This seasonally-focused restaurant serves healthy yet indulgent fare like tandoor carrots, yellowfin tartare and cedar-grilled asparagus.
Kimpton La Peer Hotel
- 627 N La Peer Dr, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Located within walking distance of the best shopping and restaurants on Melrose Avenue, the Kimpton La Peer is a charming, pet-friendly hotel that is best known for its rooftop pickleball courts and on-site Ladyhawk restaurant. With 105 rooms and suites, Kimpton La Peer is just slightly larger than your average boutique hotel, but the attentive service, a small pool area and the cozy common spaces make it feel extremely intimate. Spend the day hitting the pickleball courts or playing life-sized Jenga on the roof before enjoying modern Middle Eastern cuisine by chef Charbel Hayek at Ladyhawk—can’t-miss bites include the seared halloumi and Australian Wagyu Picanha.
Mondrian Los Angeles
- 8440 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Mondrian Los Angeles’ biggest claim to fame is Skybar, a chic, poolside lounge that serves sweeping city views alongside craft cocktails and live DJ performances. In addition to Skybar, the Mondrian is also home to Casa Madera, a modern Mexican restaurant that is great for both brunch and dinner. Enjoy a modern bohemian setting while exploring intricate mezcal cocktails, elevated raw bar items and grilled meats. After filling a day of dining and drinking downstairs, head up the elevator to one of the modern, sleek and retro rooms. The property features 236 rooms, all of which feature a surrealist vibe with crystal chandeliers, bamboo floors and floor-to-ceiling windows. There’s no dedicated spa facility on-site, but you can instead get in-room spa treatments.