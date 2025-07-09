An Insider’s Guide to West Hollywood

West Hollywood is one of L.A.’s most historic and lively neighborhoods, from the iconic Sunset Strip to the spirited and diverse Rainbow District. Spanning less than two square miles of space, this area was officially designated as its own city in 1984, creating a colorful and artist-driven community. Today, West Hollywood remains one of the most vibrant and upbeat parts of Los Angeles, boasting renowned restaurants, Old Hollywood hotspots, premier live music venues and designer shopping.

Though it is technically not in West Hollywood proper, Sunset Boulevard’s Chateau Marmont offers one of the most famous stays in the Southern California city. However, if you’re looking to enjoy a similar slice of history in WeHo, book a room at Sunset Tower Hotel, which counts Marilyn Monroe, Howard Hughes and Elizabeth Taylor as past guests. More modern accommodations like the Pendry and Kimpton La Peer offer comforting stays complete with modern amenities ranging from rooftop pickleball courts to Champagne vending machines.

When it comes to West Hollywood’s culinary scene, classic joints like Dan Tana’s and Tower Bar serve up some of the city’s best martinis, while newer spots such as Somni and Stella have won the hearts of locals and gained Michelin recognition. In addition to world-class dining and drinking, West Hollywood’s elevated shopping scene on Melrose Avenue is unparalleled, but you can also spend your evenings dancing the night away at lounges like Keys and Delilah. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a longtime local, enjoy the best of West Hollywood when you follow this curated guide.