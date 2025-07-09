An Insider’s Guide to West Hollywood
West Hollywood is one of L.A.’s most historic and lively neighborhoods, from the iconic Sunset Strip to the spirited and diverse Rainbow District. Spanning less than two square miles of space, this area was officially designated as its own city in 1984, creating a colorful and artist-driven community. Today, West Hollywood remains one of the most vibrant and upbeat parts of Los Angeles, boasting renowned restaurants, Old Hollywood hotspots, premier live music venues and designer shopping.
Though it is technically not in West Hollywood proper, Sunset Boulevard’s Chateau Marmont offers one of the most famous stays in the Southern California city. However, if you’re looking to enjoy a similar slice of history in WeHo, book a room at Sunset Tower Hotel, which counts Marilyn Monroe, Howard Hughes and Elizabeth Taylor as past guests. More modern accommodations like the Pendry and Kimpton La Peer offer comforting stays complete with modern amenities ranging from rooftop pickleball courts to Champagne vending machines.
When it comes to West Hollywood’s culinary scene, classic joints like Dan Tana’s and Tower Bar serve up some of the city’s best martinis, while newer spots such as Somni and Stella have won the hearts of locals and gained Michelin recognition. In addition to world-class dining and drinking, West Hollywood’s elevated shopping scene on Melrose Avenue is unparalleled, but you can also spend your evenings dancing the night away at lounges like Keys and Delilah. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a longtime local, enjoy the best of West Hollywood when you follow this curated guide.
Your Guide to West Hollywood
- Sunset Tower Hotel
- Petit Ermitage
- Kimpton La Peer Hotel
- 1 Hotel West Hollywood
- Pendry West Hollywood
- Uchi West Hollywood
- Madeo Restaurant
- Somni
- Amour WeHo
- Stella West Hollywood
- Saltie Girl
- Dan Tana’s
- Bar Next Door
- The Lucky Tiki
- Tower Bar
- Coucou West Hollywood
- Jones
- Explore West Hollywood’s Legendary Nightlife
- See a Concert
- Shop on Melrose Avenue
- Buy Tickets to a Comedy Show
Where to Stay
Sunset Tower Hotel
- 8358 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Having hosted the likes of Marilyn Monroe, Frank Sinatra and Bugsy Siegel, Sunset Tower Hotel has been a sanctuary for A-listers seeking privacy and exclusivity since it opened in 1931. Home to only 81 rooms and suites with striking floor-to-ceiling windows, the hotel uses neutral tones and elegant brass accents across the whole property. The on-site Tower Bar is one of the most famous places to drink a martini, but we’ll share more on that later. For poolside dining, sit down at the Terrace Bar and enjoy the classic ahi tuna tartare or juicy burger before hitting the Sunset Strip for a concert or comedy show.
Petit Ermitage
- 8822 Cynthia St, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Located within walking distance to WeHo’s Rainbow District, Petit Ermitage is a quirky and charming boutique hotel with 80 unique accommodations. No two rooms are exactly the same, and you can expect Art Deco decor along with vintage accents and loud, colorful furniture. The cozy rooftop houses a small but stylish saltwater pool, and you’ll also find a bohemian fireside lounge complete with fur throws, candles and overhead string lights.
Kimpton La Peer Hotel
- 627 N La Peer Dr, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Looking to stay around the corner from West Hollywood’s vibrant Design District? Kimpton La Peer is a 105-room hotel that offers prime walkability to all of the best shops and boutiques on Melrose Avenue. Ladyhawk serves modern Mediterranean fare from chef Charbel Hayek, and other amenities include rooftop pickleball courts, a chic outdoor pool and a complimentary social hour in the lobby from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily. From the lobby to the rooms, Kimpton La Peer blends cool, modern accents with Art Deco undertones, creating a space that honors the area’s connection to fashion, design and innovation.
1 Hotel West Hollywood
- 8490 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
1 Hotel West Hollywood offers an eco-friendly stay in the heart of West Hollywood’s Sunset Strip. Walls of greenery in the lobby are met with neutral tones and bohemian furniture, while all of the 286 rooms maintain an urban setting that avoids feeling cold. The rooftop pool is the perfect place to soak up some sun before heading down to Juniper Lounge for cocktails and tuna crudo in the garden.
Pendry West Hollywood
- 8430 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Another favorite on the Sunset Strip, Pendry West Hollywood is a swanky hotel that greets guests with a checkered Art Deco driveway. The first thing you see when entering the lobby is Anthony James’ geometric sculpture that is just as mind-bending as it is beautiful. The 149 guest rooms all maintain that glamorous feel found in the lobby. Rooftop restaurant Merois by Wolfgang Puck serves Pan-Asian cuisine complemented by sweeping city views, while The Sun Rose downstairs hosts live performances in a sleek jazz club setting.
Where to Eat
Uchi West Hollywood
- 9001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 101, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Originally from Austin, Texas, Uchi is a contemporary sushi concept by James Beard Award‑winning chef Tyson Cole. The sleek space features warm wood-paneling and backlit trims, creating a modern setting that is complemented by a forward-thinking menu. Signature bites like the Hama Chili and Hirame Usuzukuri shouldn’t be missed, and when it comes to nigiri, each bite is delicately dressed to highlight the fish’s natural quality—no extra soy sauce needed. Stop by between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. daily for one of the best happy hours in WeHo and enjoy $10 craft cocktails and a discounted nine-course tasting menu for two.
Madeo Restaurant
- 8490 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Though it has moved from its original location, Madeo Restaurant has been around since 1985 and will celebrate its 40th anniversary this year. Now located on the Sunset Strip, this family-owned and operated restaurant maintains its sense of community with loyal regulars who are constantly popping in for a glass of vino at the bar. After ordering the beloved espresso martini or white Negroni, knowledgeable waiters guide you through a classic Italian-American meal with favorites like sage-infused ricotta and spinach ravioli and rich truffle pizza. Don’t be surprised if owner Alfio Vietina stops by your table—he is known to chat with patrons during his nightly rounds.
Somni
- 9045 Nemo St, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Somni by chef Aitor Zabala is back and better than ever, with an elegant brick-and-mortar set-up on the edge of West Hollywood. Less than eight months after opening, Somni West Hollywood has already been awarded the highest Michelin accolade of three stars. Inspired by Catalan cuisine, the Spanish menu can be enjoyed at the 14-seat chef’s counter. Before sitting down for more than 20 courses at the single 7:30 p.m. seating, guests are treated to a few bites on the patio to get a taste of what's to come.
Amour WeHo
- 8715 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048
At Amour, enjoy classic French bistro cuisine in one of L.A.’s most romantic restaurants. Amour Weho offers moody indoor and outdoor seating complete with glowing candelabras, overhead string lights and charming checkered floors. Having switched from a tasting menu focus to à la carte ordering, the restaurant offers a more casual experience, with traditional favorites like escargot, fried frog legs and moules marinières. Round out your meal with the herbaceous French Riviera Martini before finishing with the classic crème brûlée.
Stella West Hollywood
- 8899 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048
Stella is a two-story Italian restaurant reminiscent of a 1950s-era Roman eatery. Warm wood paneling contrasts with curved architecture, but the carefully curated art collection steals the show. Raw items like the tableside carved sea bass shouldn’t be missed, but when it comes to pasta, the su filindeu is a rare delicacy served in a traditional bone broth with tender chunks of savory lamb. For dessert, splurge on the extravagant Cassata Siciliana cake, which looks straight off Marie Antoinette’s pastry table.
Saltie Girl
- 8615 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Since opening at the end of 2022, Saltie Girl has earned its place as a Sunset Strip staple. Specializing in all things seafood, this Boston transplant is known for its extensive selection of tinned fish, with options ranging from octopus to scallops to smoked eel. Saltie Girl also has one of the best lobster rolls in Los Angeles, but if you’re in the mood for something even more decadent, opt for the Maine lobster frites along with the caviar-topped Saltie Martini.
Where to Drink
Dan Tana’s
- 9071 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Walking into Dan Tana’s feels like taking a step back in time. Hanging bottles of Chianti and red checkered tablecloths curate an Old World Italian vibe, enhanced by waiters in red suits and walls of vintage sports memorabilia. The food is more comforting and classic than it is gourmet, but the long-time bartenders are known to whip up one of the best dirty martinis in the city. Simply sitting at the small yet always crowded bar is a great way to meet quirky characters while keeping an eye out for your favorite A-list director or celeb.
Bar Next Door
- 9159 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Bar Next Door is an homage to the Golden Age of Hollywood. Located in the same building that once housed the office of Marilyn Monroe’s talent agent, this hip, retro cocktail bar serves complex drinks inspired by L.A.’s star-studded history. Though you might be drawn to the diner-like booths near the bar’s entrance, head to the back room for a more moody backdrop with low-lying couches, dim lighting and zebra curtains. Every signature cocktail has its own story and is named after iconic L.A. institutions like The Beverly Hills Hotel, Olive Drive and The Roxy.
The Lucky Tiki
- 8512 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Tucked above the legendary Tail O’ the Pup hot dog stand, The Lucky Tiki is a tropical oasis dedicated to all things rum. A hut-like roof features nautical trinkets and tiki heads, while the thatched bar is adorned with tribal prints and bamboo accents. Given this themed speakeasy’s unwavering popularity, reservations are highly recommended.
Tower Bar
- 8358 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Located to the left of the host stand at the front of the Sunset Tower Hotel, Tower Bar is a time capsule of Old Hollywood. Don’t be surprised if you run into your favorite A-lister—on a recent Friday evening, I spotted Rebel Wilson and Jason Segel within seconds of each other. Lauded as the place in L.A. for a dirty martini and burger combo, the mood is always elevated, elegant and timeless. Though reservations are recommended, you can get lucky with free spots at the bar top. Side note: The host will likely try to usher you over to the Terrace Bar, which is on the right side of the host stand, so make sure you specify that you want to visit Tower Bar.
Coucou West Hollywood
- 9045 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Coucou West Hollywood boasts a Parisian bistro ambiance in the heart of West Hollywood. The outdoor patio is a picturesque place for natural wine and oysters, and their Martini Monday deal is a must. For $38, patrons can enjoy their choice of martini alongside the decadent house burger. Choose between a dirty martini, espresso martini, Vesper martini or Coucou cosmo.
Jones
- 7205 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
Jones is another solid dirty martini spot, known for its cozy Italian ambiance reminiscent of a New York City cafe. The martinis are served sidecar style with a tiny ice-cold shaker so that you can easily refill your glass when necessary. If you aren’t lucky enough to grab a spot at the bar, there are casual lounge booths that are typically up for grabs, or you can sit down at one of the checkered tables for some cocktails and a pizza.
What to Do
Explore West Hollywood’s Legendary Nightlife
West Hollywood has long reigned as one of the city’s main hubs for entertainment and nightlife. The Rainbow District is the epicenter of LGBTQ+ nightlife in Los Angeles County, with a plethora of gay bars, nightclubs and lounges, and if you head further up the hill to Sunset Boulevard, modern clubs like The H.Wood Group’s Keys offer a modern taste of L.A.’s old school club days. Delilah is another elevated and celebrity-loved lounge inspired by the 1920s flapper era, while Andys puts a contemporary twist on the jazz club.
See a Concert
From The Roxy to The Viper Room, the Sunset Strip is home to a handful of L.A.’s most iconic concert venues. Toward the end of Santa Monica Boulevard lies the Troubadour—a historic rock music club that has been around since 1957 and is known for helping launch the careers of artists like Bob Dylan and Neil Young. For more mellow (and seated) vibes, head to The Sun Rose and enjoy an evening of soulful jazz alongside craft cocktails and a house-made charcuterie board.
Shop on Melrose Avenue
Home to more than 200 storefronts, West Hollywood’s Design District is the perfect place to shop your favorite designers and name brands. This premium strip on Melrose Avenue offers unparalleled walkability and is home to shops ranging from Restoration Hardware and Design Within Reach to Glossier, The RealReal and Wolf & Badger. If you need a sweet treat, stop by Joe and the Juice for an iced matcha or cappuccino.
Buy Tickets to a Comedy Show
The legendary Comedy Store has hosted everyone from Bill Burr to Dave Chappelle and Arsenio Hall, and its iconic red and black exterior is covered in white signatures of the iconic comedians who have graced their three stages. Though it is technically just outside of West Hollywood city limits, the Laugh Factory is another historic comedy club, as is the Hollywood Improv on Melrose Avenue.