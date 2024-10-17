Shaken, Stirred and Sensational: The West Village’s Best Cocktail Bars

Welcome to the West Village, where bohemian rhapsody meets mixology mastery. Once the stomping grounds of beatniks and starving artists, this charming nook of Manhattan has traded its paintbrushes for shakers and swapped poetry slams for craft cocktail programs. Sure, you can still find the occasional hipster nursing an espresso, but these days, the Village is just as likely to be crawling with cocktail connoisseurs chasing their next liquid epiphany. From speakeasies hidden behind burger joints to Italian-inspired aperitivo bars that'll make you forget you're not in Rome, this New York City neighborhood has more libation options than a bartender has bad jokes.

The culinary cocktail scene here is hotter than a habanero-infused mezcal, thanks to power players like Jody Williams and Rita Sodi of Via Carota fame, and the mad scientists behind spots like Katana Kitten and, the OG speakeasy below 14th Street, Employees Only. They're shaking up more than just martinis—they're redefining what a neighborhood bar can be. Whether you're a longtime local or a wide-eyed tourist, grab your most adventurous drinking buddy and dive into our guide to the West Village's best cocktail bars. Just remember: in this neck of the woods, "one more round" is practically a local ordinance.