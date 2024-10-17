Shaken, Stirred and Sensational: The West Village’s Best Cocktail Bars
Celebrity sightings, secret speakeasies and the drinks you need to try before they go viral.Read More
Welcome to the West Village, where bohemian rhapsody meets mixology mastery. Once the stomping grounds of beatniks and starving artists, this charming nook of Manhattan has traded its paintbrushes for shakers and swapped poetry slams for craft cocktail programs. Sure, you can still find the occasional hipster nursing an espresso, but these days, the Village is just as likely to be crawling with cocktail connoisseurs chasing their next liquid epiphany. From speakeasies hidden behind burger joints to Italian-inspired aperitivo bars that'll make you forget you're not in Rome, this New York City neighborhood has more libation options than a bartender has bad jokes.
The culinary cocktail scene here is hotter than a habanero-infused mezcal, thanks to power players like Jody Williams and Rita Sodi of Via Carota fame, and the mad scientists behind spots like Katana Kitten and, the OG speakeasy below 14th Street, Employees Only. They're shaking up more than just martinis—they're redefining what a neighborhood bar can be. Whether you're a longtime local or a wide-eyed tourist, grab your most adventurous drinking buddy and dive into our guide to the West Village's best cocktail bars. Just remember: in this neck of the woods, "one more round" is practically a local ordinance.
West Village's Best Cocktail Spots
Donna
- 7 Cornelia Street, New York, NY 10014
Donna deftly channels the sun-drenched Caribbean dreamscape, and while more intimate than its Brooklyn predecessor, this iteration loses none of its transportive power. White brick walls and reclaimed wood tables create a backdrop of rustic elegance, while pink banquettes add pops of color that feel like a nod to tropical sunsets. At the heart of Donna's rebirth is its cocktail program, which strikes a delicate balance between nostalgia and innovation. The bar's signature Brancolada—a minty, herbaceous twist on the piña colada—remains a cocktail menu staple, serving as a liquid bridge between Donna's past and present.
Katana Kitten
- 531 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10014
Half American dive, half Tokyo izakaya, Katana Kitten slices through cultural boundaries with the precision of its namesake blade. This bi-level World’s Best Bar heavyweight thrums with energy, its walls a collage of vintage movie posters captioned in kanji. Sip on a Meguroni—a genever-spiked twist on the Italian classic cocktail with DeGroff bitter aperitivo—served in understated ceramic, or brave the off-menu "umami situation" that squeezes the juice of a prawn's head into liquid gold at this Japanese-American bar.
Do Not Disturb
- 285 West 12th Street, New York, NY 10014
Tucked away in a basement on West 12th Street, Do Not Disturb is the Village's worst-kept secret. This underground oasis, once home to the legendary Beatrice Inn, now buzzes with the rhythm of lovers' rock reggae and soul. The bar gained instant cachet after a Taylor Swift sighting soon after its 2023 opening. Sink into crushed velvet banquettes beside flickering fireplaces as you sip classic martinis, delivered tableside via custom cart alongside a playlist to rival your favorite DJ's.
Angel's Share
- 45 Grove Street, New York, NY 10014
Like a phoenix rising from the East Village ashes, Angel's Share has found new life on Grove Street, just off Bleecker. This narrow nook, adorned with ornate wallpaper and bathed in the soft glow of jazz, is a temple to the art of mixology. Here, bartenders craft liquid poems using unexpected ingredients like cream cheese and brown butter-washed cognac. Remember to mind your manners—standing is verboten, and groups larger than four won’t find a table at this walk-in only establishment.
Bar Pisellino
- 52 Grove Street, New York, NY 10014
This jewel box of a bar transforms from a sunlit caffè by day to a vibrant aperitivo spot come dusk. The brainchild of culinary powerhouses Jody Williams and Rita Sodi (the duo behind some of New York’s best restaurants, including Buvette, Via Carota and I Sodi), Bar Pisellino distills the essence of Italian hospitality into every polished surface and thoughtful detail. By morning, the aroma of expertly pulled espressos mingles with the scent of fresh cornetti. As evening falls, the space transforms, with the clink of Negronis and spritzes providing a sidewalk cafe backdrop to animated conversations.
Sip & Guzzle
- 29 Cornelia St, New York, NY 10014
If Jules Verne designed a bar, you might come close to picturing Sip & Guzzle. This bi-level marvel marries high-concept cocktails with playful gastronomy. Descend into "Sip," a speakeasy that feels like the inner sanctum of a steampunk galleon, where candlelight dances off lacquered oak panels. Upstairs, "Guzzle" offers a more relaxed vibe, perfect for those nights when you can't decide between a highbrow cocktail and a laid-back pint.
The Happiest Hour
- 121 West 10th Street, New York, NY 10011
Step through the doors of The Happiest Hour and find yourself transported to a Technicolor dream of 1960s Palm Springs. This retro oasis, with its pastel hues and tropical flair, feels like Don Draper's ideal vacation spot (if he ever actually took one). Waitresses in Chuck Taylors navigate between mod booths, delivering tiki-inspired concoctions that pack a punch. It's the perfect backdrop for both after-work unwinding and late-night weekend shenanigans.
Little Branch
- 22 7th Avenue South, New York, NY 10014
Descend the stairs into Little Branch, and you might feel like you've stumbled onto the set of a film noir. This classic speakeasy, with its corrugated steel ceilings and mustard-hued walls, is a shrine to the art of the cocktail. Bartenders in suspenders craft bespoke drinks with the seriousness of scientists and the flair of jazz musicians. Speaking of which, don't be surprised if you find yourself toe-tapping to a live jazz trio gathered around the old upright piano in the corner.
Bandits
- 44 Bedford Street, New York, NY 10014
If John Waters directed a sitcom set in a bar, Bandits might be the result. This corner spot is a riot of checkered floors, colorful banquettes and globe lighting that spills out onto an award-worthy patio. The vibe straddles the line between kitschy diner and craft cocktail den, making it an ideal gathering spot for eclectic friend groups; there’s also a weekend brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where else can you pair a smashburger with a giant tiki drink, or vegan "tuna" melt with a perfectly executed Old Fashioned?
B'Artusi
- 520 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10014
Think of B'Artusi as the cool, slightly rebellious younger sibling of the acclaimed NYC restaurant L'Artusi. This compact enoteca, nestled next to its takeaway sandwich shop sibling Via Porta, captures the essence of Italian aperitivo culture. The wine bar encourages lingering conversations over glasses of vin and Italian-inspired small plates. The marble bar, always abuzz with couples leaning in close, evokes scenes from a modern Roman Holiday. B'Artusi is the perfect spot to either kick off or wind down a night of West Village exploration.
Employees Only
- 510 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10014
Behind an unassuming facade on Hudson Street, marked only by a neon "Psychic" sign, lies a West Village bar that helped redefine the modern speakeasy. Employees Only pulses with barely contained energy, its white-jacketed bartenders moving with balletic precision behind a crowded bar. The cocktails here are like liquid time machines, transporting you to both the golden age of mixology and its cutting edge. Come for the drinks, stay for the bone marrow poppers and truffle grilled cheese.
Fairfax
- 234 West 4th Street, New York, NY 10014
This salon-like space, the brainchild of restaurateur Gabriel Stulman, shape-shifts throughout the day to meet every need. By morning, it's a co-working commune for laptop warriors fueled by stellar coffee and avocado toast. As the sun sets, it transforms into a laid-back bar where you might find yourself balancing the famous burger (originally from the now-shuttered Bar Sardine across the street) on your knee while perched in a velvet armchair. Fairfax shines as a casual hangout spot where you can linger from dawn to dusk, feeling like you've barely left your own (exceptionally stylish) home.