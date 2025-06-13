What to See in Basel Beyond the Fairs: Our Top Exhibitions of 2025

Basel

June 16 – June 22, 2025

As touched on above, Art Basel is expanding beyond the perimeter of Messeplatz to take over the historic center of the city with a series of site-specific installations curated by Stefanie Hessler. The 2025 edition, Second Nature, features twenty-one projects that explore the increasingly fluid boundaries between life and lifelikeness. St. Clara Church, the Manor department store, the Merian Hotel and even the underpass beneath it will host works by Sturtevant, Thomas Bayrle, Selma Selman and Shahryar Nashat. “It’s about reshaping how we inhabit space—and how art can shift the way we move through the city,” Cruse said. Often conceived to directly engage with their surroundings, the works selected this year delve into the blurred lines between the natural and the artificial, addressing themes of replication, perception and sensory experiences beyond the visual. “Parcours” is free and open to the public (with most locations accessible around the clock), providing a unique opportunity to experience contemporary art in Basel's urban and natural environments.

