Where to Find a Laid-Back Aperitivo Hour in New York City

Aperitivo is almost antithetical to New York City. The Italian art of the pre-dinner drink is all about taking time to relax and stimulate your taste buds and appetite before sitting down for a long, leisurely dinner. In Italy, aperitivo—which comes from a Latin word that means “to open”—typically involves drinking an Aperol spritz or another aperitif-based drink like a Negroni and snacking on bites like marinated olives and cured meats.

Despite the fact that New Yorkers rarely take the time to imbibe in that laid-back Italian style, dozens of bars and restaurants across the city are embracing this happy hour tradition. Summer heat and stacked-up PTO can explain this newfound desire to slow down. Many New Yorkers flee the city and embrace the heat, decamping to Spanish islands and French beaches. But these NYC bars offer a little taste of European summer right in the city, and you’ll feel like you’ve escaped to a seaside destination after just a few sips. From Italian cafes where you can switch from coffee to spritzes while sitting on the sidewalk to rooftop bars and cozy lounges, slow down and enjoy low-ABV sippers and a few snacks at these aperitivo bars in New York City that will transport you to Italy.