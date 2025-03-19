Where to Enjoy Spring Blooms Out West

Spring, the season of renewal, hope and new beginnings, is most often signified by the bloom of new buds. Flowers of all kinds of colors pop up across various landscapes, marking the start of a fresh chapter as we close out the cold of winter. From California to Washington to Arizona, this fertile time of year is one of the most magical—boasting longer days, warmer weather and vibrant green fauna. Since the early days of spring in mountainous areas with higher elevations still allow for skiing and snowboarding, travelers seeking a wildflower-filled scene should plan their travels for later on in April and May. In addition to roaring waterfalls and flowing rivers, fresh snow melt also yields the most beautiful flowers along sweeping foothills, while desert areas welcome unique cacti blossoms and blooming dunes. Though wildflowers, which tend to reach peak bloom in April, boast a sense of feral freedom, places like Carlsbad in San Diego get in the spring spirit by planting vibrant fields of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus that attract thousands of visitors each year. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a weekend away in the middle of nature or prefer a more suburban stay near iconic flower fields, these are the best places to admire spring blooms out West.

Carlsbad, CA Peak viewing: Early March to mid-May Step into a sea of color when you visit the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch. Located in northern San Diego County, Carlsbad is a family-friendly destination with a laid-back vibe, but springtime creates a flurry of tourism, with visitors from all over hoping to snap some photos and catch a glimpse of these breathtaking fields. Colors range from pink to red to yellow, creating a gorgeous 55-acre gradient of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus. If you’re looking to celebrate something special, you can also reserve a pop-up picnic on Saturdays and Sundays, which includes prix fixe lunch with tea sandwiches, charcuterie, pie and more. Carlsbad is also only an hour and a half away from Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, so double the spring fever with a drive over to view the explosion of wildflowers, including desert sunflowers and sand verbena. Carlsbad, CA. Photo by Samantha Fortney on Unsplash.

Where to Stay:

Booking a spring stay at the elegant, terracotta-topped Park Hyatt Aviara means being treated to a Carlsbad in Bloom welcome amenity that includes flower seed packets, a Hibiscus-Rose refresher and homemade flower cookies made by the hotel’s pastry team. Guests also get premium access to the on-site Miraval Spa at the Southern California property, where you can explore award-winning treatments, classes and day passes.

North Cascades, WA Peak viewing: Late May to early June The transition from winter to spring in North Cascades, Washington, brings forth a frenzy of PNW wildflowers. Though you’ll still likely see snow along the caps of the majestic mountains, the foothills welcome bright green grass and an explosion of flora and fauna thanks to the fresh snowmelt—expect to see plenty of salmonberry and red columbine. All of the lakes, rivers and waterfalls are also extra full and lush, creating an otherworldly scene as you explore North Cascades National Park, which opens in late May. Other activities include white water rafting, hiking Thunder Creek Trail, rock climbing and boating on Ross Lake. North Cascades, Washington. Sathish Jothikumar on Flickr.

Where to Stay:

Since the North Cascades are about a two-hour drive away from Seattle, you can easily make a quick day road trip out of your spring bloom scouting before returning to the Four Seasons Hotel Seattle for luxury accommodations in the heart of the city. The clean, bright rooms offer city and bay views, but in the evening, guests can sit down at Ethan Stowell’s Goldfinch Tavern for fresh-caught seafood and craft cocktails.

West Marin, CA Peak viewing: Late March through early June Located just a couple of hours outside of the San Francisco Bay Area in Northern California, West Marin is a picturesque, Tomales Bay-side region that encompasses the Point Reyes National Seashore. Whether you’re kayaking on Tomales Bay, enjoying a scenic drive through the small towns or hiking along the coast of Point Reyes, spring is the perfect time to enjoy wild blooms all across West Marin. Mount Tamalpais is one of the best places for floral fanatics, as the hillside becomes scattered with plush purple bush lupine. Other familiar flowers that pop up in West Marin include iconic California poppies, Mariposa lilies and Franciscan paintbrushes. Though Point Reyes is the most popular place to hike, Ross Valley and Lake Lagunitas also make for a beautiful spring scene, and Bolinas Ridge trail passes through wildflower trails replete with monkey flowers and blue-eyed grass. West Marin, CA. Allie Lebos.

Where to Stay:

If you’re looking to sleep surrounded by wildflowers, what better place than at an actual state park? The Lodge at Marconi is on 62 acres of the historic California state park and offers contemporary cabin-like accommodations with breathtaking views of Tomales Bay. In the mornings, grab your coffee and a pastry from the lobby before hiking up one of the many on-site trails to admire the blooms and take in this heavenly slice of NorCal.

Joshua Tree, CA Peak viewing: Late March through early June Joshua Tree is a desert haven that houses the ever-charming Pioneertown and one of the country’s most popular national parks. Though a desert landscape isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when one ponders where to enjoy spring blooms, the unique trees and cacti put on quite the show in March, April and May. Expect to see hot pink prickly pears, evening primrose, bushels of Mojave asters and, of course, red and orange desert paintbrushes. From rock climbing to hiking to simple strolling through the Dr. Seuss-looking Joshua Trees, you’ll easily be able to entertain yourself during a full spring day at Joshua Tree National Park. Joshua Tree, CA. Rennett Stowe on Flickr.

Where to Stay:

After a day spent exploring the National Park, head back to Korakia Pensione in nearby Palm Springs for a one-of-a-kind retreat complete with vibrant florals around every corner. Guests are greeted by a beautiful fountain filled with colorful yellow, pink and purple flowers, but you’ll also find archways and walls adorned in bright Bougainvillea at this Greek-inspired oasis.

Picacho Peak State Park, AZ Peak viewing: Late March through April Just about an hour outside of Scottsdale, Picacho Peak State Park is known for its towering cacti, jagged red peaks and spring wildflower blooms. In the spring, Mexican poppies bring bright hues of orange and gold to the park, while purple lupines create a colorful contrast that is beyond photo-worthy. The peak season for wildflower viewing tends to occur toward late March and into April, and if you’re lucky, you might even catch one of the occasional super blooms. If you’re an avid hiker, try your hand at the challenging Picacho Peak via Hunter Trail and take in some of the best views of the surrounding landscape. Picacho Peak State Park, AZ. Photo by Lori Stevens on Unsplash.

Where to Stay:

Scottsdale is home to plenty of five-star hotels where you kick back with a poolside cocktail after a day of hiking the high desert. The adobe casitas at the Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale are spacious, private and transportive, while the spa blends natural elements of the Sonoran Desert with holistic treatments to curate the ultimate sense of wellness.

Lake Tahoe, CA/NV Peak Viewing: Late May Since the snow melt times vary, a spring escape to Lake Tahoe is best planned for later in the season. Snow typically starts to disappear at the end of April, and in its place, beautiful blooms and wildflowers appear, creating a colorful sea of flowers against the lakeside backdrop. One of the best places for wildflower viewing is the Big Meadow Trailhead, but when hiking to Galena Falls, you’ll also see plenty of florals during the first mile. From Mariposa Lilies and yellow buttercups to long Blue Lupines, the rolling hills and mountains create a scene straight out of The Sound of Music as you stroll along one of the many hiking trails in the area. Lake Tahoe, CA/NV. Mahmoud Hashemi on Flickr.

Where to Stay:

The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe sits in the middle of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, allowing guests to be completely one with nature during their visit. As the snow melts and new buds burst through the ground, you never know what wildflowers might pop up around the property. If you prefer a lakeside stay, book a room at Edgewood Tahoe Resort, located right on the Stateline between California and Nevada.

Antelope Valley, CA Peak viewing: Late March to early April Escape the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles with an hour-long road trip to Antelope Valley. Home to the famous Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, rolling hills of bright orange and yellow poppies, along with swaths of coreopsis, owl’s clover and goldfields, create the ultimate backdrop for engagement and graduation photos. This bucket list experience is a must for flower fanatics during wildflower season, and with eight miles of trails to explore, you can easily spend the entire day unplugging from city life as you observe whistling finches, gliding hawks and an array of lizards. Occasionally, coyotes and bobcats make an appearance, and there is also a paved path for those who might have trouble on the trail. Antelope Valley, CA. Photo by Pamela Heckel on Unsplash.

Where to Stay:

Depending on traffic, it can take as little as one hour and 15 minutes to reach Antelope Valley from L.A. The Langham Huntington, Pasadena, which is his home to 23 acres of manicured greenery, is right on the way. In addition to beautiful pink cherry blossom trees that make their debut in the spring, the hotel also houses the panoramic Horseshoe Garden where guests can sit among roses, cacti and swaying palm trees.