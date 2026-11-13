Where to Stay, Eat, Drink and Ski at Whistler Blackcomb

Ski vacations are expensive. Add up flights, lift tickets, hotel stays and resort fees, and the dollars in one’s bank account seem to last as long as a blanket of fresh powder. Pricing varies by mountain and add-ons, but a luxury ski trip typically costs more than $2,500 per person for a three-day getaway. But Canada’s British Columbia is just as much a magnet for snow as the American Rockies or the European Alps, while offering a very favorable exchange rate for skiers around the globe.

While there’s much debate around the best American or European ski resort, it’s less disputed in British Columbia, where it’s hard not to place Whistler Blackcomb at the top of most lists. It’s the largest ski resort in North America, with two mountains that comprise more than 200 trails snaking along 8,000 acres. Riders will find wide runs and powdery bowls at Whistler, along with steeper and more technical skiing terrain at Blackcomb. The village is a real treat, too. It consists of high-end culinary offerings, luxury hotels, excellent shopping, a bevy of alternatives to downhill skiing and snowboarding and a lively party scene. No matter what you’re after, Whistler Blackcomb can appeal to adventurers or those who want to find entertainment at the base.