Where to Stay, Eat, Drink and Ski at Whistler Blackcomb
The mountains may be the draw, but Whistler Blackcomb also delivers luxury hotels, ambitious dining, an impressive après scene and plenty to do when your legs need a break.Read More
Ski vacations are expensive. Add up flights, lift tickets, hotel stays and resort fees, and the dollars in one’s bank account seem to last as long as a blanket of fresh powder. Pricing varies by mountain and add-ons, but a luxury ski trip typically costs more than $2,500 per person for a three-day getaway. But Canada’s British Columbia is just as much a magnet for snow as the American Rockies or the European Alps, while offering a very favorable exchange rate for skiers around the globe.
While there’s much debate around the best American or European ski resort, it’s less disputed in British Columbia, where it’s hard not to place Whistler Blackcomb at the top of most lists. It’s the largest ski resort in North America, with two mountains that comprise more than 200 trails snaking along 8,000 acres. Riders will find wide runs and powdery bowls at Whistler, along with steeper and more technical skiing terrain at Blackcomb. The village is a real treat, too. It consists of high-end culinary offerings, luxury hotels, excellent shopping, a bevy of alternatives to downhill skiing and snowboarding and a lively party scene. No matter what you’re after, Whistler Blackcomb can appeal to adventurers or those who want to find entertainment at the base.
The Whistler Blackcomb Travel Guide
- Fairmont Chateau Whistler
- Four Seasons Resort Whistler
- Nita Lake Lodge
- Wild Blue
- Araxi
- Barn Nork
- BReD
- Il Caminetto
- Christine’s on Blackcomb
- The Fitzsimmons Pub
- Merlin’s Bar and Grill
- Garibaldi Lift Co. Bar & Grill
- Dusty’s Bar & BBQ
- Steeps Grill & Wine Bar
- First Tracks
- Heli Skiing
- Wonder Routes
- Museum Tours
- Whistler Olympic Park
Where to Stay
Fairmont Chateau Whistler
- 4599 Chateau Boulevard, Whistler, BC V8E 0Z5, Canada
This ski-in, ski-out, 519-room property at the base of Blackcomb Mountain provides top-level service from the moment you unclick your bindings. There is a ski rental shop and a full-service ski valet to assist with storing or servicing equipment. Guests can take a day off from the slopes at Fairmont’s spa or soak in the hot pools, enjoying mountain views. Around the holidays, the Fairmont Chateau Whistler hosts a daily lineup of holiday programming, which includes festive lights, live music, holiday trivia, visits with Santa or bedtime stories with Mrs. Claus. Like most hotels in this guide, the property can help coordinate every type of mountain experience, like skiing with an Olympian or heli-skiing. While the Fairmont Chateau has the trademark restaurants of any luxury hotel, it also offers more casual eats at Portobello, where there’s a strong emphasis on smoked meats.
Four Seasons Resort Whistler
- 4591 Blackcomb Way, Whistler, BC V8E 0Y4, Canada
Next door to the Fairmont is the Four Seasons Resort, which, like every Four Seasons, offers a level of quality that guests can count on. Steps from the snow, this property offers similar services to the Chateau, but with only 273 rooms, it has far fewer guests and pays special attention to travelers with children of all ages and visitors with pets. The Four Seasons Resort Whistler hosts a daily wine tasting, a smart whiskey experience at the Library bar and a tomahawk steak dinner for four at Sidecut, the on-site steakhouse.
Nita Lake Lodge
- 2131 Lake Placid Road, Whistler, BC V8E 0B2, Canada
While slightly removed from Whistler’s village and the ski slopes, Nita Lake Lodge, a 77-room hotel, is Whistler’s only waterfront property. But it’s also just across the road from the Creekside Gondola, which transports guests directly to the ski mountain. Though the lake might be less frequented in winter, it’s the perfect backdrop to snowshoe around (the property has snowshoe equipment). Nita Lake Lodge also has great dining options, including a farm-to-table restaurant and a lounge that focuses on small plates, seafood and well-crafted cocktails. The spa is an oasis; however, make sure to visit the rooftop, where hot tubs and a barrel sauna provide breathtaking views.
Where to Eat
Wild Blue
- 4005 Whistler Way, Whistler, BC V8E 1J1, Canada
Selected as one of North America’s 50 Best Restaurants in 2026, Wild Blue is where the mountains of the Pacific Northwest meet the ocean, as well as the culinary styles of southern Europe. The menu features extravagant seafood towers, soups, homemade pastas, poultry from local farms, half a dozen variations on steak frites and a not-to-be-overlooked sticky toffee pudding. Weekdays feature a very affordable three-course dinner pairing for $39, with the option to add on wine or zero-proof beverages for a similar price. Wild Blue also has tasting menus and a dinner series centered around select wines and whiskeys.
Araxi
- 110 - 4222 Village Square, Whistler, BC V8E 1H6, Canada
Wild Blue is making all the headlines in Whistler this year, but Araxi is a staple that has long been Whistler’s number one restaurant. With similar high-end seafood offerings and farm-fresh ingredients, Araxi’s menu never disappoints. Popular favorites include the miso-marinated sablefish and seasonal risotto. With 45 years in the hospitality business, Araxi is celebrating with a four-course menu priced at $45 until the end of autumn, with the option to add on a beverage pairing. The bar at Araxi also offers the full menu and specialty cocktails for a fantastic evening or an upscale après-ski experience.
Barn Nork
- 8018 Mons Road, Whistler, BC V8E 1K6, Canada
With only five tables, this Thai restaurant is a hot ticket in Whistler. But if you’re able to snag a seat (you could also order food to go, though don’t expect quick turnaround times), you’ll be treated to some excellent Thai cuisine. Every meal at Barn Nork should conclude with the house-made ice cream or sorbet. Try the slow-braised short rib, which simmers for a quarter of the day, and the green curry.
BReD
- 206-2067 Lake Placid Road #206, Whistler, BC V8E 0B6, Canada
This organic, 100 percent plant-based sourdough bakery in Creekside is your go-to for a variety of sourdough loaves, sourdough cinnamon buns, chickpea hummus, dealcoholized wines and ciders and good coffee. BReD attempts to source everything locally, including the flour, sea salt, coffee, and seasonal produce. They also contribute profits to environmental and other charities, which are listed on their site, a good place to peruse if you’re wondering how to prepare that pizza dough you purchased from their shop.
Il Caminetto
- 4242 Village Stroll, Whistler, BC V0N 1B0, Canada
This Italian eatery, a sister restaurant to Araxi, is also offering a $45 prix fixe menu through the fall to celebrate the restaurant group’s 45 years in hospitality. Here, the Mediterranean cuisine is a bit heartier with menu items like minestrone and rigatoni bolognese. Lighter and lovely options are also available, like Il Caminetto’s grilled branzino with clams and lobster spaghettoni with Calabrian chiles and snap peas in a white wine sauce. Don’t skip on the tiramisu… or the olive oil cake. Il Caminetto also has a strong Negroni program and a list of cocktails inspired by the homeland.
Christine’s on Blackcomb
- At the top of Blackcomb Gondola, 4545 Blackcomb Way, Whistler, BC V8E 0C2, Canada
Many ski mountains have restaurants at their peak, but for the most part, those restaurants are decidedly average. Christine’s on Blackcomb is one of the exceptions to this rule. Christine’s provides a quality fine dining experience at the top of the world. Even without the views, the food is excellent. Add in the vistas, and it’s a meal you won’t soon forget. The menu changes with the season, but it has included items like smash burgers, Thai curries and steelhead trout bowls with miso ginger dressing.
Where to Drink
The Fitzsimmons Pub
- 4573 Chateau Boulevard, Whistler, BC V8E 0Y4, Canada
This pub at the base of Blackcomb serves a rotating selection of British Columbia craft beers and ciders. With its wide-ranging spirits menu, everything on it pairs well with the selection of cured meats and beef jerky. Before things get too lively, settle at one of the Fitz’s tables with a Connect Four set or a deck of Uno. Most nights, the party keeps on until 1 a.m.
Merlin’s Bar and Grill
- 4553 Blackcomb Way, Whistler, BC V8E 0Y1, Canada
Merlin’s party wraps up early: 6 p.m., but between breakfasts and après-ski, things get lively at this bar and grill. Each day of the week features a different $5 daily shot. Get enough people together, and the entire group can tip back the shot-ski—an old ski with multiple shot glasses attached to it—for a challenging, albeit fun, toast. Merlin’s offers a strong selection of canned and draft beers, along with tasty, warm beverages, like spiked hot chocolate and hot toddies.
Garibaldi Lift Co. Bar & Grill
- 4165 Springs Lane, Whistler, BC V0N 1B0, Canada
Après shareables, tacos, burgers, brownies and donuts. A straightforward menu satisfies everyone looking to enjoy the post-ski party. The drink choices help, too. The GLC, as it’s better known, sits at the base of Whistler Mountain, has private fire pits, and perfect views of the slopes from seats on the patio or inside through the floor-to-ceiling windows.
Dusty’s Bar & BBQ
- 2040 London Lane RR2, Whistler, BC V8E 0N7, Canada
Dusty’s, also situated on Whistler Creekside, has been serving up barbecue and beer for more than 60 years. Grab a local IPA to wash down the barbecue nachos, brisket poutine, or rack of ribs. For those seeking cocktails, Dusty’s has some of the more inventive options, from bacon-washed whiskey drinks to a wide selection of riffs on the Caesar. Dusty’s hosts live music three times a week.
Steeps Grill & Wine Bar
- Inside the Roundhouse, Atop Whistler Mountain, 4545 Blackcomb Way, Whistler, BC V8E 0X9, Canada
This bar inside the Roundhouse Lodge at the top of Whistler Mountain offers lunch daily, along with wines from Italy, France and the Northwest. A few times each winter, Steeps hosts a lunch in collaboration with a winemaker, where a gourmet tasting menu gets paired with wines selected by the winemaker for a memorable day on the mountain.
What to Do
First Tracks
- 4545 Blackcomb Way, Whistler, BC V8E 0X9, Canada
The morning after a powder dump, before the lifts even open, skiers hungry for fresh snow are lined up, raring to go. Quite often, they’re jealous of the privileged few who somehow landed early access passes to tackle the untouched powder, often an hour before the public. For those First Tracks ticket-holders, the guilt you feel as you’re float-carving through untouched powder is a guilt that is easily balanced by the pure bliss of the ride. First Tracks usually means two or three runs before the lifts open to the public.
Heli Skiing
Some days, Whistler Blackcomb’s powder is completely skied off. While groomers are fun, heli-skiing outfits can take skiers and snowboarders to snow that has never seen humans. It’s riding at its best, though it’s certainly not for everyone. Typically meant for high-level skiers and snowboarders, the terrain offers fast, vertical and not-without-risk riding. But the experience will be as unforgettable, along with the bird's-eye view from the chopper of the expansive Garibaldi Mountains.
Wonder Routes
- Across Whistler and Blackcomb Mountains
For some, skiing can get repetitive. You go up; you go down. For those riders, Whistler Blackcomb has created Wonder Routes, seven self-guided journeys across the two mountains that transform a day of disconnected rides into a single story. Some Wonder Routes connect all the scenic viewpoints, while others bring adventurers to the secret powder stashes. One is geared toward families, and another trail network is perfect for those who covet the après-ski scene. It’s skiing with a narrative arc.
Museum Tours
Sometimes riders need a day to rest their legs. The town of Whistler has several great museums. The Whistler Museum presents the mountain region’s culture and history, including exhibits on the 2010 Olympic Winter Games and the area’s early skiing and mountain biking story. Visitors should also explore the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre to learn about the indigenous people of this area, whose art, culture and history are on display. The Audain Art Museum promotes celebrated artists from British Columbia. Art can also be enjoyed around Whistler Blackcomb Mountain. On the gondola that connects the two peaks, a few of the cabins are completely wrapped in native artwork designed by local artists with First Nations ancestry.
Whistler Olympic Park
- 1500 Callaghan Valley Road, Whistler, BC V0N 1V0, Canada
In 2010, Whistler hosted the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. Guests visiting Olympic Park can cross-country ski the same terrain that the world’s greatest Nordic skiers once traversed, embark on a snowshoeing expedition, take the kids tobogganing or even try their hand (and legs) at the biathlon, a sport that combines cross-country skiing with target shooting. The park offers night cross-country skiing on illuminated trails and 12 kilometers of trails for those who want to ski with their furry friends.