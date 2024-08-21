The Classic White Button-Down Shirts That Are Anything But Basic

There are few wardrobe pieces that are quite as timeless and versatile as the white button-down shirt. Much like a your favorite pair of jeans, go-to sneakers and little black dresses (or LWDs!), a white button-down top is a style staple. The white button-down can be just as appropriate in an über-professional setting as for a casual day running errands or for a chic dinner out with friends—it all depends on how you decide to style it.

White button-downs are also one of the few items in your closet that are truly seasonless. During the warmer months, you can throw on a gauzy linen version over a tank and pair it with matching loose pants or shorts, or even wear it as a beach cover-up. As the temperatures start to drop, layer a leather jacket over your go-to button-down, or perhaps wear it over a turtleneck.

While the traditional crisp cotton button-down is a classic, an abundance of options have arrived from designers putting their own take on the top, whether it's the fit, fabric or silhouette.

You can layer a button-down over a cute summer dress, wear it with a tailored skirt or tuck it into your favorite pair of jeans, embracing that classic Americana vibe. Considering the endless options for styling a white button-down, it's no surprise that this piece of clothing is a must when it comes to the perfect streamlined packing edit.

Whether you're looking for an oversized shirt, a classic preppy Oxford or a breezy short-sleeved version, these are the best white button-downs to shop right now.