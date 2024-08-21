The Classic White Button-Down Shirts That Are Anything But Basic
No wardrobe is complete without a classic white button-down.Read More
There are few wardrobe pieces that are quite as timeless and versatile as the white button-down shirt. Much like a your favorite pair of jeans, go-to sneakers and little black dresses (or LWDs!), a white button-down top is a style staple. The white button-down can be just as appropriate in an über-professional setting as for a casual day running errands or for a chic dinner out with friends—it all depends on how you decide to style it.
White button-downs are also one of the few items in your closet that are truly seasonless. During the warmer months, you can throw on a gauzy linen version over a tank and pair it with matching loose pants or shorts, or even wear it as a beach cover-up. As the temperatures start to drop, layer a leather jacket over your go-to button-down, or perhaps wear it over a turtleneck.
While the traditional crisp cotton button-down is a classic, an abundance of options have arrived from designers putting their own take on the top, whether it's the fit, fabric or silhouette.
You can layer a button-down over a cute summer dress, wear it with a tailored skirt or tuck it into your favorite pair of jeans, embracing that classic Americana vibe. Considering the endless options for styling a white button-down, it's no surprise that this piece of clothing is a must when it comes to the perfect streamlined packing edit.
Whether you're looking for an oversized shirt, a classic preppy Oxford or a breezy short-sleeved version, these are the best white button-downs to shop right now.
The Best White Button-Down Shirts
- La Ligne Molly Shirt
- L'Agence Tyler Silk Blouse
- Brochu Walker The Everyday Shirt
- Rails Lauren Shirt
- The Frankie Shop Laure Oversized Sheer Button Up Shirt
- Polo Ralph Lauren Relaxed Fit Cotton Shirt
- Ayr The Deep End
- J. Crew Wren Slim Shirt In Stretch Cotton Poplin
- Everlane The Boxy Oxford Shirt
- Magic Linen Lightweight Linen Shirt Hana in White
- Monrow Poplin Shirt
- Cuyana Poplin Cropped Overlay Shirt
- Jenni Kayne Boyfriend Shirt
- Frame Gillian Top
- Saint Holiday The Beach Shirt in Day White
La Ligne Molly Shirt
La Ligne's crisp white button-down is the ultimate everyday essential. This 100 percent cotton button-down from the New York brand is a total classic, thanks to a straight fit with a shirttail hem, side slits and full-length sleeve. Wear it with your favorite straight-leg blue denim and ballet flats for a timeless look.
L'Agence Tyler Silk Blouse
If you want something a bit dressier than classic cotton, look no further than L'Agence's silk white button-up shirt, with a tailored fit, stand collar and long button-cuff sleeves. The open neckline allows for more variety and versatility, as do the pearl-hued buttons.
Brochu Walker The Everyday Shirt
Brochu Walker's relaxed fit button-down shirt is inspired by classic Americana, but with fashion-forward details like a grosgrain trim on the cuffs and placket. Wear it with a pair of wide-legged tonal pants and loafers, or layer a sweater over this essential once it cools down.
Rails Lauren Shirt
Rails' Lauren Shirt stays true to the brand's easygoing California roots. The breezy cotton gauze button-down is oh-so-soft, for an effortlessly cool fit, complete with slightly voluminous sleeves and natural shell buttons.
The Frankie Shop Laure Oversized Sheer Button Up Shirt
The Frankie Shop's oversized button-down shirt is crafted from a sheer fabrication, so you can either layer this over a white tee or tank, or opt for a bralette in a tonal hue.
Polo Ralph Lauren Relaxed Fit Cotton Shirt
No designer has embodied that all-American aesthetic quite like Ralph Lauren, so it's no surprise that the brand offers an array of chic white button-downs for every occasion. This relaxed-fit option boasts an exaggerated high-low hem, and instead of the signature pony emblem on the chest, it's featured on the right cuff, instead.
Ayr The Deep End
Ayr's button-down hits that sweet spot of just oversized enough, without swallowing your figure.
J. Crew Wren Slim Shirt In Stretch Cotton Poplin
While flowing silhouettes are great for layering, there's also a time and a place for a more fitted white button-down, which instantly adds a level of professional sophisticated to your outfit. J. Crew's slim-fit cotton top is made from cotton poplin with a touch of stretch, because you shouldn't have to sacrifice comfort.
Everlane The Boxy Oxford Shirt
This organic cotton button-down has a point collar, dropped shoulders, oversized patch pockets and a more relaxed, boxy shape that allows you to wear this with pretty much everything—it's a dream layering piece, but also great on its own.
Magic Linen Lightweight Linen Shirt Hana in White
No capsule wardrobe is complete without a linen button-down, and you'll be hard-pressed to find a better version than this billowy short-sleeve silhouette. It has an asymetrical hemline for a more casual, easygoing feel, and you can pair it over a swimsuit or with a t-shirt and shorts—or matching linen pants—for a breezy summer moment. And don't worry if it wrinkles—that's part of the charm of a linen look.
Monrow Poplin Shirt
Monrow's cotton poplin shirt has a more relaxed fit, but one that isn't fully slouchy or casual—it's still a touch structured; wear it under a blazer if you want to go an office-ready route, or pair it with straight-leg jeans for a casual feel.
Cuyana Poplin Cropped Overlay Shirt
This crisp white button-up shirt, made of an organic cotton poplin blend, has a borrowed-from-the-boys menswear look with a distinctly feminine edge thanks to the subtly cropped silhouette.
Jenni Kayne Boyfriend Shirt
Jenni Kayne is known for high-quality, elevated basics, and while this classic white button-down is on the pricier side, it's a forever piece that you'll wear year after year. Made of 100 percent cotton, this long-sleeve shirt has a high-low hem and oversized fit.
Frame Gillian Top
This delicate, sheer, short-sleeved button-down is giving off serious Parisian girl vibes, in the best way possible. The ruched sleeves and high, collarless neckline are so chic.
Saint Holiday The Beach Shirt in Day White
Crafted from delicate, textured French fabric, this chic collared shirt is inspired by vintage tuxedo button-ups, with a slim notched collar and elegant mother of pearl buttons. This is a longer cut, as it's designed to easily pair over a swimsuit, for the most stylish of cover-ups, but it's just as suitable with a crisp pair of jeans for a timeless look.