An Insider’s Guide to Williamsburg, Brooklyn
It’s no secret that Williamsburg, Brooklyn, has become one of the most popular places in New York to both live and visit in recent years, with both tourists and Manhattanites flocking to the trendy neighborhood on the weekend and lining Bedford Avenue. Families push strollers closer to the waterfront, while 20- and 30-somethings venture out to visit one of the many memorable restaurants, bars or music venues. While the neighborhood has changed greatly over the years, there are still plenty of local mainstays, as well as new must-visit places popping up.
Smorgasburg, the weekly open-air market by the water, launched in 2011, and quickly became an NYC favorite for those who want to try new foods, whether it’s the spaghetti donut or the famed mozzarella sticks. Brooklyn Bowl has been a go-to for people checking out new music with a drink in hand and a bowling ball in the other. And Missy Robbins has created an Italian food empire that’s well worth visiting. The neighborhood has something for everyone, from laid-back cocktails in Layla’s welcoming garden to Brooklyn’s best bagels at the Jew-ish restaurant Gertie’s.
Whether you’re a regular in the neighborhood searching for the latest hipster hotspot or you’re looking to explore inside the borough better, here’s everything you need to know about what to do in Williamsburg, from the best restaurants for brunch to the coolest new bars.
The Ultimate Williamsburg Neighborhood Guide
Where to Dine
Gertie
- 357 Grand St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
This unique eatery opened in February 2019 on Marcy Avenue and quickly became a go-to for folks in the neighborhood seeking an Instagram-worthy aesthetic and an instantly memorable breakfast spread without a massive wait. It has accrued a loyal following and become more popular than ever, especially as it hosts eclectic events, including Shabbat dinners with celebrity chefs like Michael Solomonov and regular pop-ups with fellow out-of-the-box restaurants. These days, it’s best to go early or make a reservation for one of the themed nights.
Try one of the bagels with dill cream cheese, and make sure to order the innovative egg cream latte. Do not miss the melt-in-your-mouth chocolate babka. It’s hard to stand out in Williamsburg, where there’s always a new opening, but Gertie always brings something different (and delicious) to the neighborhood. In fact, the modern Jew-ish diner has been so successful it has since expanded, with owner Nate Adler bringing his hospitality experience to Gertrude’s in Prospect Heights.
Misi
- 329 Kent Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Missy Robbins is famous for her unbeatable Italian spots all over the city, and Misi might just be her best one yet. While Lilia remains almost impossible to get into and a celebrity favorite, Misi is still more accessible, especially if you arrive for an early bird dinner or try your luck at sitting at the bar during brunch. If there’s a wait, take a stroll through nearby Domino Park and take in the East River and Williamsburg Bridge views. It might be difficult to procure a seat in the dining room, but watching the chefs cook up the fresh pasta is an event in its own right.
While Misi is all about the pasta (and rightfully so), the whipped ricotta crostini is famous for a reason, and the seasonal vegetables are all worth ordering. The grilled baby artichokes help make the meal, as well as the white beans when they’re on the menu—when they’re not, they’re available nearby at Misipasta, the specialty grocery store with a small lunch counter and fresh pasta.
Split a few pastas, like the perfectly crafted fettuccine layered in melted butter and parmesan cheese, which is what you make yourself at home but a thousand times better, as well as the spinach and mascarpone tortelli (you’ll be mopping up the sauce, and you might not want to share). Save room for dessert; you’ll want to have one of the gelato flavors on offer to complete the experience.
Smorgasburg
- 90 Kent Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211
This long-running food festival is famous for introducing New York to now-famous vendors and viral foods, whether it’s the spaghetti donut or perfectly crispy Home Frite fries with truffle aioli. Head to the Williamsburg waterfront on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and share mozzarella sticks, tanghulu, birria, tacos and more. It’s the perfect place to take out of town visitors, because they can taste a little bit of everything, and so can you.
Where to Drink
Layla
- 352 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Layla has everything necessary to become your next favorite neighborhood bar—the staff is super friendly and will make you feel instantly at home, the batched cocktails are delicious without being overpowering, and the food menu will guarantee you stay for dinner. The hotspot from the industry veterans behind Sonnyboy and Banter truly has something for everyone.
Whether you want somewhere low-key for a first date, are searching for the perfect cocktail spot for your next work happy hour or need to host your next birthday party, the relaxed bar adapts to your needs. Have a glass of natural wine in the garden on Saturday afternoon during brunch or go for the pasta deals on Monday, where the chef creates fresh specialties, and tell your friends to meet you, because soon enough, it will be their favorite bar, too.
Desert 5
- 94 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Every Saturday night, a two-hour line forms outside of Desert 5, Williamsburg’s latest Western bar—and for good reason. The trendy country bar offers line dancing, tasty nachos and inventive mezcal cocktails in Instagrammable cowboy boots. The kitschy bar, which describes itself as “a little bit country, a little bit rock and roll,” has become a must-visit on Wednesday nights, when there are line dancing classes. There's also live music onstage throughout the week.
Even on a quieter night, expect country music you’ll actually want to listen to (like Maren Morris), disco ball cowboy boots hanging from the ceiling, and locals trying their luck on the mechanical bull, which is front and center when you walk in. It’s the perfect place to take a date if you want something a little out of the ordinary, to go on a girls’ night with your cowboy boots on, or to visit for happy hour when you’re craving nachos and tequila. Sip on a liquor-laced slushy and channel your inner Beyonce à la Cowboy Carter at Williamsburg’s hottest bar, which fittingly has another location in Los Angeles…although you’ll feel like you’re in the midst of Nashville nightlife.
The Commodore
- 366 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211
It’s no surprise that this Southern-inspired bar has been a mainstay in Williamsburg for years. It offers ice-cold Mint Juleps, fried chicken and a late-night playlist that calls for compulsory dancing. During the summer months, guests congregate outside, where they can cool off with one of the frozen southern specialties. Think a Florida aesthetic with Louisiana cocktails and a decidedly Williamsburg crowd.
Order the spicy queso (which is surprisingly difficult to find in New York City), sip on their famous Piña Colada, and try your hand at the pinball machine. If you’re searching for the same energy in the city, be sure to try the recently opened Commodore II in the East Village.
Brooklyn Bowl
- 61 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Whether you want to enjoy a cocktail while you bowl or see a concert, Brooklyn Bowl’s lineup has you covered. The illustrious local venue hosts everything from Taylor Swift DJ nights to jam bands, making it a staple for local music as so many other concert halls nearby have closed. The energy is electric whether you’re seeing an Emo Night DJ or a New Orleans musician like the Soul Rebels. There are also late-night eats courtesy of Blue Ribbon Chicken, including decadent macaroni and cheese and their famed fried chicken.
Where to Stay
The Hoxton
- 97 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Hoxton isn’t just one of the best places to stay—it’s also one of the best places to dine, as it houses famed Israeli chef Michael Solomonov’s New York City on-site restaurants K’Far and Laser Wolf. K’far is an all-day Israeli cafe known for its pastries, while Laser Wolf is on the rooftop and with impeccable views and a salatim plate full of mostly vegetarian delicacies. Of course, The Hoxton is worth a stay in its own right. The trendy hotel, right out of London, is in a perfect location to explore the neighborhood, within walking distance to indie boutiques like Catbird, local coffee shops and McCarren Park, and gives guests Manhattan views, plush beds and enough to do inside the hotel that you won’t want to leave.
The Wythe Hotel
- 80 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249
This historic Brooklyn factory turned 69-room luxury boutique hotel was one of the hottest spots in Williamsburg when it first opened in 2012, and has remained an icon on the waterfront ever since. Book a room for the ultimate getaway, or visit the rooftop Bar Blondeau and peruse the wine list or opt for a cocktail and Manhattan skyline views. And don’t forget about acclaimed French eatery Le Crocodile, which is also located at the hotel.