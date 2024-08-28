An Insider’s Guide to Williamsburg, Brooklyn

It’s no secret that Williamsburg, Brooklyn, has become one of the most popular places in New York to both live and visit in recent years, with both tourists and Manhattanites flocking to the trendy neighborhood on the weekend and lining Bedford Avenue. Families push strollers closer to the waterfront, while 20- and 30-somethings venture out to visit one of the many memorable restaurants, bars or music venues. While the neighborhood has changed greatly over the years, there are still plenty of local mainstays, as well as new must-visit places popping up.

Smorgasburg, the weekly open-air market by the water, launched in 2011, and quickly became an NYC favorite for those who want to try new foods, whether it’s the spaghetti donut or the famed mozzarella sticks. Brooklyn Bowl has been a go-to for people checking out new music with a drink in hand and a bowling ball in the other. And Missy Robbins has created an Italian food empire that’s well worth visiting. The neighborhood has something for everyone, from laid-back cocktails in Layla’s welcoming garden to Brooklyn’s best bagels at the Jew-ish restaurant Gertie’s.

Whether you’re a regular in the neighborhood searching for the latest hipster hotspot or you’re looking to explore inside the borough better, here’s everything you need to know about what to do in Williamsburg, from the best restaurants for brunch to the coolest new bars.