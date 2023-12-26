Jet Set: What to Pack for Your Holiday Getaway
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. The holidays are here, and we've got you covered with what to pack for your wintery getaway. From a golden silky slip dress and inventive perfume to a festive cashmere wrap and splurge-worthy suitcase, here's what we're loving and coveting right now.
DKNY Ribbed Quarter Zip Sweater
Heading on a cold-weather getaway this holiday season? Perhaps hitting the slopes? Bring along a cozy quarter-zip like this white sweater, which you can wear as an extra layer while skiing or for that après life.
L'Agence Marty Jean
Always make sure to pack a good pair of jeans—if you haven't tried L'Agence's denim yet, now's the time to test it out, as the super soft and comfy material is perfect for travel.
Tumi x McLaren Aero International Expandable 4 Wheeled Carry-On
You'll need a good suitcase to pack all your must-haves, and what better time than the holidays to splurge on a fancy new carry-on? This expandable piece of luggage is from the limited Tumi x McLaren anniversary collection; it's extra durable, which is ideal for those of us that tend to be a bit harder on our suitcases, with CX6 carbon fiber accents, a built-in TSA-approved lock, zippered expansion and compression straps.
White + Warren Cashmere Travel Wrap
White + Warren's luxe cashmere wraps are a dream for travel, and if you're in the market for a holiday-ready piece, try this festive deep green option.
Michael Stars Randi Satin Midi Dress
You can't pack for the holidays without including at least one party dress, and this particular satin midi not only folds up super tiny (which is *perfect* for stowing in your suitcase), but the sleek frock is also a holiday party dream ensemble, and easy to dress up or down.
Retrofete Kinsley Crystal Bag
Add some sparkle to your holiday looks with this dazzling silver purse.
Brochu Walker Travel Jewelry Roll
There's no better way to glitz up an outfit than with a sparkly bauble, and this sophisticated jewelry roll offers an easy way to keep your trinkets organized while on the go.
Diptyque Paris Philosykos Solid Perfume
Instead of shoving a clunky (and breakable) bottle of your favorite perfume in your bag, try Diptyque's solid perfumes.