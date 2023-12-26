Jet Set

Jet Set: What to Pack for Your Holiday Getaway

From a silky slip dress and inventive perfume to a festive cashmere wrap and splurge-worthy suitcase, here's what we're loving and coveting right now.

By Morgan Halberg

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. The holidays are here, and we've got you covered with what to pack for your wintery getaway. From a golden silky slip dress and inventive perfume to a festive cashmere wrap and splurge-worthy suitcase, here's what we're loving and coveting right now.

DKNY Ribbed Quarter Zip Sweater

Heading on a cold-weather getaway this holiday season? Perhaps hitting the slopes? Bring along a cozy quarter-zip like this white sweater, which you can wear as an extra layer while skiing or for that après life.

$199, shop now

DKNY. FEI-NYC

L'Agence Marty Jean

Always make sure to pack a good pair of jeans—if you haven't tried L'Agence's denim yet, now's the time to test it out, as the super soft and comfy material is perfect for travel.

$295, shop now

L'Agence.

Tumi x McLaren Aero International Expandable 4 Wheeled Carry-On

You'll need a good suitcase to pack all your must-haves, and what better time than the holidays to splurge on a fancy new carry-on? This expandable piece of luggage is from the limited Tumi x McLaren anniversary collection; it's extra durable, which is ideal for those of us that tend to be a bit harder on our suitcases, with CX6 carbon fiber accents, a built-in TSA-approved lock, zippered expansion and compression straps.

$1,795, shop now

Tumi x McLaren. Tumi x McLaren

White + Warren Cashmere Travel Wrap

White + Warren's luxe cashmere wraps are a dream for travel, and if you're in the market for a holiday-ready piece, try this festive deep green option.

$350, shop now

White + Warren.

Michael Stars Randi Satin Midi Dress

You can't pack for the holidays without including at least one party dress, and this particular satin midi not only folds up super tiny (which is *perfect* for stowing in your suitcase), but the sleek frock is also a holiday party dream ensemble, and easy to dress up or down.

$158, shop now

Michael Stars. Michael Stars

Retrofete Kinsley Crystal Bag

Add some sparkle to your holiday looks with this dazzling silver purse.

$598, shop now

Retrofete.

Brochu Walker Travel Jewelry Roll

There's no better way to glitz up an outfit than with a sparkly bauble, and this sophisticated jewelry roll offers an easy way to keep your trinkets organized while on the go.

$118, shop now

Brochu Walker.

Diptyque Paris Philosykos Solid Perfume

Instead of shoving a clunky (and breakable) bottle of your favorite perfume in your bag, try Diptyque's solid perfumes.

$70, shop now

Diptyque Paris.

Then Reload the Page