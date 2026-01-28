Olympic Mode, Activated: The Best Winter Games Inspired Menswear

Every four years, the Winter Olympics remind us that athletic competition transcends the physical. It becomes a theater of national identity, where what athletes wear as they process into the stadium carries nearly as much symbolic weight as the medals they hope to bring home. The opening ceremony transforms some 3,000 competitors into walking embodiments of their countries, each delegation dressed by designers tasked with distilling centuries of cultural heritage into garments that must perform under scrutiny from billions of viewers worldwide.

The results have ranged from the triumphant to the peculiar. Lithuania's 1992 appearance in Barcelona in Issey Miyake's radical pleated capes, donated free by the designer to the newly independent nation, remains among the most audacious statements ever made on Olympic grounds. Canada's 1988 Calgary delegation arrived in fringed red trench coats and white cowboy hats, leaning hard into the host city's Cowtown reputation. Then there's the eternal question of how much nationalism is too much—how literally a flag should be rendered across a lapel or intarsia knit.

For Team USA, that question has had a consistent answer since 2008, when Ralph Lauren first partnered with the U.S. Olympic Committee for the Beijing Games. The brand's preppy aesthetic, with navy blazers, white trousers, newsboy caps and rowing-club sensibilities, has become inextricably linked to American Olympic identity. The process begins roughly two and a half years before each Games, with the design team meeting athletes, researching host cities and building garments intended, as David Lauren puts it, to "become timeless."

Milano Cortina 2026 presents what is perhaps the ultimate test: staging American athletes in one of the world's undisputed fashion capitals, where sartorial scrutiny reaches its apex. The good news for spectators: many of these official outfitters—Ralph Lauren, Emporio Armani, Le Coq Sportif and others—make civilian versions of their Olympic gear available to the public. What follows is the best of it, from ceremony sweaters to alpine-ready puffers, for anyone who wants to channel the Winter Games from the stands or the sofa.