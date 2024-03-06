6 Women-Owned Bars in Los Angeles That You Need to Visit
Looking to support women-owned businesses during Women’s History Month—and all year long? Hospitality unfortunately remains a rather male-dominated industry, but Los Angeles is home to several renowned bars that are owned and operated by local ladies. Whether you’re in Santa Monica or Silver Lake, a creative cocktail and a romantic ambiance are never too far. From quirky wine bars with a big personality to an Eastside hotspot that serves up one of the best margaritas in the city, these are the best women-owned bars in L.A.
The Ruby Fruit
- 3510 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Located in an unassuming strip mall, The Ruby Fruit is a vibrant and upbeat lesbian-owned wine bar created by Mara Herbkersman and Emily Bielagus. This inclusive space is a haven for the LGBTQ+ community, boasting bright pink walls, a tiny outdoor patio and a solid selection of natural wines. In addition to a glass or bottle of wine, patrons can also enjoy some snacks from the women-run kitchen. Build your ideal “girl dinner” with the grilled Bub’s bread service, warm marinated olives and veggie crudité while sipping on a glass of refreshing orange wine.
Bar Franca
- 438 Main St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Bar Franca is a chic and sultry vaulted bar created by restaurateur and interior designer, Rachel Thomas. Whether you’re looking for a creative cocktail in DTLA or plan to attend one of their exciting events, Bar Franca draws a loyal and lively crowd. Learn to make your favorite libations at the popular cocktail-making classes or dance the night away listening to local DJs on the weekends. Keep things classic with the tequila-based espresso martini or embark on a smoky journey with the mezcal-forward Naked and Infamous. Bar Franca also serves a small selection of beer and wine.
Bar Flores
- 1542 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Between the romantic, bougainvillea-covered patio and the bohemian interior, it’s no wonder why Bar Flores is one of the hottest bars in Echo Park. Owned by Karla Flores-Mercado, Bar Flores is a neighborhood spot that is well worth traveling to from the westside, and the signature pink Flores Margarita is one of the best in the city. It can be made with mezcal or tequila and it is available in a pitcher, making Bar Flores a go-to for bigger groups. In addition to live music on Tuesdays, mark your calendars for $9 margaritas on Wednesdays, along with live DJ sets.
Ester’s Wine Shop & Bar
- 1314 7th St, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Though she co-owns the space with her husband, Ester’s Wine Shop & Bar was Kathryn Coker’s idea. This Santa Monica gem is one of the most popular spots for locals seeking a great glass of wine and a stunning charcuterie plate. In addition to being the co-owner of Ester’s, Katheryn is also the wine director for the Rustic Canyon Family, giving her an incredible amount of expertise when it comes to wine. The charming space features cozy couches, a roomy bar and shelves upon shelves of vino. Pro-tip: Stop by Sunday or Monday for $10 glasses of wine at all-day happy hour.
Sorry Not Sorry
- 11520 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Kim Vu had a vibrant and feminine-forward vision for her bar when she opened Sorry Not Sorry in 2019. With more than 4,000 square feet of space on the patio, Sorry Not Sorry has become a staple for locals looking to catch some West L.A. rays with a glass of rosé in hand. Though it is a wine-forward bar, and there are several bottles of rosé to choose from, Sorry Not Sorry also serves up fruity and fresh cocktails. The bottomless mimosas are always a good idea at brunch, and there’s no better place to sip than at one of the outdoor picnic tables. For food, order the five-spice French toast along with the massive fruit plate to share.
Little Ripper
- 4155 Verdugo Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Little Ripper is a locally-loved cafe in Glassell Park that now doubles as a charming wine bar. Owned by Lorena Jurado, and her husband Rex Roberts, Little Ripper is the ultimate place for a glass of wine after work, featuring checkered floors, a marble bar top, premium wines and Aussie-inspired bites. If you’re a fan of bubbles, the Cappelletti Spritz is a must-order, and it’s sure to be your go-to drink during the summer. Enjoy rotating wine flights on Wednesdays alongside fresh dishes like scallop crudo and crab cakes.