10 Phenomenal Women-Owned Restaurants in L.A.
From design-forward fine dining spots to trendy tapas bars, these are the best women-owned restaurants in L.A. to try this month—and all year long
March is Women’s History Month, which means it’s the perfect time to explore the diverse array of women-owned restaurants in L.A. Though in many ways, the food and beverage industry has historically been male-dominated, several women have broken the glass ceiling and created true legacies that are sure to stand the test of time. From design-forward fine dining spots to trendy tapas bars, these are the best women-owned restaurants in L.A. to try this month—and all year long.
Botanica
- 1620 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Botanica is a charming restaurant and market started by two former food writers, Emily Fiffer and Heather Sperling. Botanica’s extensive array of natural wines is complemented by a seasonally-driven menu that features fresh and locally-sourced ingredients. The casual daytime menu is followed by a more elegant menu in the evenings, featuring dishes like coriander-crusted lamb ribs and cured Mt. Lassen trout. Though there are plenty of wines by the glass to enjoy alongside your meal, be sure to purchase a couple of bottles to bring home.
Violet Bistro
- 1121 Glendon Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Looking for comforting French food in the heart of Westwood? Violet Bistro is a locally-loved restaurant and cooking school owned by Dana Slatkin. The charming courtyard boasts classic Parisian bistro tables, overhead string lights and red brick walls, setting the scene for a romantic dinner of steak frites and a warm baguette with butter. For dessert, nothing beats a glass of pinot noir and the decadent chocolate mousse with whipped crème fraîche.
Pizzana
- 11712 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Candace Nelson has expanded her cupcake empire to include pizzas, and now boasts several Pizzana locations all over Los Angeles. She and her husband partnered with Chris and Caroline O’Donnell and chef Daniele Uditi to create this upscale pizzeria that specializes in neo-Neapolitan-style pies. Everything from the diavola pizza to the pastas are great, but the margherita is a simple classic that never gets old. Considering Cupcake Wars judge Nelson is best known for her masterful sweet tooth, it makes sense that she would have a huge part in crafting the dessert section of the menu, which includes a must-order salted caramel panna cotta.
A.O.C.
- 8700 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048
With two locations in West Hollywood and Brentwood, A.O.C. has become the quintessential spot for a girl’s night out. Owned by Caroline Styne and Suzanne Goin, A.O.C. is great for both brunch and dinner, but it is also popular for locals in need of a quality glass of wine after a long day at work. The bacon-wrapped dates available at both locations are a must when it comes to starters. Of course, nothing goes better with wine than a charcuterie board and cheese plate.
Saltie Girl
- 8615 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
At the very end of 2022, Kathy Sidell brought her beloved Boston eatery over to Los Angeles. Saltie Girl is a chic restaurant with a feminine ambiance and killer seafood menu. From a seemingly endless list of tinned fish to the one-of-a-kind lobster frites, seafood lovers will find no shortage of options when dining at Saltie Girl. Take things to the next level with the signature Saltie martini, which features caviar-topped olives.
Ubuntu LA
- 7469 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
With Ubuntu, chef Shenarri Freeman has brought African-inspired cuisine to the heart of Melrose Avenue. This entirely vegan restaurant puts a modern twist on West African favorites, using traditional ingredients to introduce new flavors and creations to the neighborhood. The jollof arancini and grilled cabbage are delicious appetizers, but the lion’s mane pie is the star of the show..
Xuntos
- 516 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Caught a craving for Tapas? Xuntos is a Santa Monica hotspot owned by chef Sandra Cordero. The pink interior and iconic scallop shell wall make you feel as though you’re sipping wine at a charming bistro in Spain. All of the classic Spanish tapas can be found on the menu, including bikini sandwiches, croquetas and patatas bravas. That said, always inquire about the seafood of the day and don’t skip the popular scallops on the half-shell.
Olivetta
- 9010 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Olivetta is a West Hollywood icon owned by Marissa Hermer and her husband, Matt. The design-forward interior is filled with bold patterns and glamorous chandeliers, plus a bright bar. It all works together to create the most stylish ambiance. The Mediterranean-inspired menu includes grilled octopus, house-made pastas and quality cuts of steak and seafood. Hermer also co-owns The Draycott in Pacific Palisades.
Crustacean Beverly Hills
- 468 N Bedford Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Chef Helene An has created a legacy with Crustacean Beverly Hills. Known as one of the most iconic and popular restaurants in Beverly Hills, Crustacean is a classic eatery that you can visit during lunch, brunch or dinner. From the glass floors with live Koi fish underneath to the beloved garlic noodles, no visit to Beverly Hills is complete without stopping in for a bite or espresso martini at Crustacean.
Girl & The Goat
- 555-3 Mateo St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Top Chef winner Stephanie Izard made headlines when she brought her renowned Chicago restaurant to L.A. Located in the bustling Arts District, Girl & the Goat is an innovative restaurant that fuses farm-fresh ingredients with global flavors. The farmer’s market margarita is always changing based on seasonality, and it’s the perfect cocktail to kick off your dinner. Most of the plates at Girl & the Goat are designed to be shared, with some highlights being the naan bread and dips, chickpea fritters, sautéed green beans and signature sticky glazed pork shank.