10 Phenomenal Women-Owned Restaurants in L.A.

11712 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049

Candace Nelson has expanded her cupcake empire to include pizzas, and now boasts several Pizzana locations all over Los Angeles. She and her husband partnered with Chris and Caroline O’Donnell and chef Daniele Uditi to create this upscale pizzeria that specializes in neo-Neapolitan-style pies. Everything from the diavola pizza to the pastas are great, but the margherita is a simple classic that never gets old. Considering Cupcake Wars judge Nelson is best known for her masterful sweet tooth, it makes sense that she would have a huge part in crafting the dessert section of the menu, which includes a must-order salted caramel panna cotta.